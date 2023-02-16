Goran Dragic's future with Bulls in question?

If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic.
Source: NBC Sports
Source: NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Update. NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Caruso, DeRozan, Jones Jr and Dragic all out vs Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Update. NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Caruso, DeRozan, Jones Jr and Dragic all out vs Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: DeRozan, Dragic, Jones Jr -Out. Bucks: Middleton ,Portis, Connaughton, Crowder- Out. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. Fired up! – 2:52 PM
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: DeRozan, Dragic, Jones Jr -Out. Bucks: Middleton ,Portis, Connaughton, Crowder- Out. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. Fired up! – 2:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan, Caruso, Jones and Dragic listed out for #Bulls tonight. How about adding Carlik Jones to rotation? – 2:01 PM
DeRozan, Caruso, Jones and Dragic listed out for #Bulls tonight. How about adding Carlik Jones to rotation? – 2:01 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Bulls list DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic OUT vs. Bucks. Khris Middleton has been added Bucks’ injury report as out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will play tonight, but Goran Dragic is out. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / February 15, 2023
KC Johnson: Bulls list DeMar DeRozan out, Alex Caruso questionable and Goran Dragic probable (left knee soreness) vs. Pacers. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 14, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Goran Dragic, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz