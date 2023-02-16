Heat not that interested in Russell Westbrook?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls in talks with Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:46 PM
Bulls in talks with Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:46 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Clippers signing Westbrook would actually be insane. I’d feel better about them signing Magic Johnson and he’s 63. – 1:31 PM
The Clippers signing Westbrook would actually be insane. I’d feel better about them signing Magic Johnson and he’s 63. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As for Westbrook, input solicited during Heat due diligence has been – shall we say – mixed. – 1:26 PM
As for Westbrook, input solicited during Heat due diligence has been – shall we say – mixed. – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers reportedly begin talks to sign Russell Westbrook after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/cli… – 1:08 PM
Clippers reportedly begin talks to sign Russell Westbrook after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/cli… – 1:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania
The LA Clippers have received permission to meet with Russell Westbrook. Discussing how the fit could go and what other considerations are.
theathletic.com/4213385/2023/0… – 12:40 PM
📰 @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania
The LA Clippers have received permission to meet with Russell Westbrook. Discussing how the fit could go and what other considerations are.
theathletic.com/4213385/2023/0… – 12:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
re: @ShamsCharania report on Westbrook and Clips, I had Westbrook number 1 on my buyout board, but am fairly skeptical that he would help the Clippers.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
re: @ShamsCharania report on Westbrook and Clips, I had Westbrook number 1 on my buyout board, but am fairly skeptical that he would help the Clippers.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Kevin Love’s potential fit with the Heat
– Talking yourself into Russell Westbrook
– Do the Heat need fresh faces in the locker room?
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
YouTube: youtu.be/Yk49QlmLIcE – 11:34 AM
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Kevin Love’s potential fit with the Heat
– Talking yourself into Russell Westbrook
– Do the Heat need fresh faces in the locker room?
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
YouTube: youtu.be/Yk49QlmLIcE – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:27 AM
The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook has talked to Bulls, Clippers, Wizards, Heat about possible signing after buyout, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 11:20 AM
Russell Westbrook has talked to Bulls, Clippers, Wizards, Heat about possible signing after buyout, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 11:20 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Could Russell Westbrook be the answer for the slumping Bulls?
Billy Donovan: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:02 AM
Could Russell Westbrook be the answer for the slumping Bulls?
Billy Donovan: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:02 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just recorded a new episode of @LockedOnHeat on the Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook news. Should be up shortly. – 10:57 AM
Just recorded a new episode of @LockedOnHeat on the Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook news. Should be up shortly. – 10:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
At this point, I kinda like the idea of just going for Love and Westbrook
Love is a guy you can play next to Bam and behind Bam if needed, plus can stretch the floor
Not many options like him on the market
Russ could just make things interesting…this team needs a jolt – 9:20 AM
At this point, I kinda like the idea of just going for Love and Westbrook
Love is a guy you can play next to Bam and behind Bam if needed, plus can stretch the floor
Not many options like him on the market
Russ could just make things interesting…this team needs a jolt – 9:20 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beyond the Love interest (and at least one of the California teams has interest too), Heat also has been gathering intel on Westbrook, soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him – 8:41 AM
Beyond the Love interest (and at least one of the California teams has interest too), Heat also has been gathering intel on Westbrook, soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him – 8:41 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Sources say Russell Westbrook, while reserving the right to speed up that timetable if the right opportunity arises, has expressed a desire to be deliberate in his decision-making -via marcstein.substack.com / February 16, 2023
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 16, 2023