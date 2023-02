Jalen Williams didn't recognize Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during his pre-draft workout with the team

What went through your mind when Oklahoma City selected you? Jalen Williams: It was cool to be called with Chet (Holmgren) and Ousmane (Dieng). Then they picked up Jaylin Williams. It was a cool and surreal moment. I think it was full circle too because I had a really good workout in Oklahoma. It was a cool vibe going into it. When I was out there, I thought this wouldn’t be a bad place to be. I enjoyed the visit. I talked to Sam (Presti). It was the only place where the coach, Mark Daigneault, ran the whole workout. I’m going through the workout saying, “This guy is pretty good.” I actually had no idea he was the head coach until afterwards (laughs). We had a cool interaction. Mark was talking to me the whole time, and I had no idea who he was. I’m thinking he was a trainer or somebody.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype