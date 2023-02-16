Jalen Williams didn't recognize Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during his pre-draft workout with the team

What went through your mind when Oklahoma City selected you? Jalen Williams: It was cool to be called with Chet (Holmgren) and Ousmane (Dieng). Then they picked up Jaylin Williams. It was a cool and surreal moment. I think it was full circle too because I had a really good workout in Oklahoma. It was a cool vibe going into it. When I was out there, I thought this wouldn’t be a bad place to be. I enjoyed the visit. I talked to Sam (Presti). It was the only place where the coach, Mark Daigneault, ran the whole workout. I’m going through the workout saying, “This guy is pretty good.” I actually had no idea he was the head coach until afterwards (laughs). We had a cool interaction. Mark was talking to me the whole time, and I had no idea who he was. I’m thinking he was a trainer or somebody.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault: “JWill was great. He was big time.”
Jaylin Williams had a career high 16 rebounds, 8 points, 2 steals and 3 charges (if memory serves) drawn. pic.twitter.com/fwcyin1mpZ – 10:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams tonight
13 PTS
4 RBD
2 AST
1 STL
5-7 shooting
1-2 from 3
22 minutes
+30 (game high)
Next: Rising Stars Game on Friday night. – 10:39 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Sometimes you can lose focus the game before the All-Star break. Didn’t happen for the Thunder, beating Houston 133-96 and leading by as many as 42.
– SGA: 29 + 6 asts
– Dort: 15-3-3
– Jalen Williams: 13
– Giddey: 13 + 6 asts
– Saric: 12 + 5 reb
– Jaylin Williams: 8 + 16 reb – 10:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters at Thunder: Green, Martin Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr, Tate
Thunder starters: Jaylin Willians, Jalen Williams, Dort, Giddey , Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku is at the 7-week mark in his recovery from a left leg fracture
Asked Mark Daigneault for an update: “Nothing specific other than that he’s making progress and is on his return-to-play path. When we have a more firm timetable we’ll let you know.” – 7:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to the Pelicans, with more on …
– NOLA’s wire-to-wire win
– How the Thunder set up its final shot
– Jalen Williams’ “bad” defensive night turned good
– JRE’s return
– Thunder tip-ins
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:52 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams not hitting the rookie wall:
“He’s hit an enormous stride, not a wall. He’s been impressive. And he keeps getting better.” – 10:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams tonight
22 points
7 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
1 block
9-15 shooting
2-3 from 3
+10 in the loss pic.twitter.com/J7NRSVgEmK – 10:38 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Weird, physical game with the Pelicans winning 103-100. Isaiah Joe’s rainbow 3 just misses at the buzzer. OKC didn’t play very well but scrapped to have a chance. That was a grind.
– SGA: 24-10-5
– Giddey: 17-7-4
– Jalen Williams: 20-7-4
– Joe: 16 (4-11 from 3) – 10:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Royce Young @royceyoung
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder rank fifth in the league with 8.29 steals per game
Three players average at least one steal per game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.69), Jalen Williams (1.24), and Lu Dort (1.04)
Jalen Williams leads all rookies in steals – 3:03 PM
More on this storyline
What have been your interactions like with Sam Presti and his vision for the team looking ahead? Jalen Williams: He wants us all to come together and go through this process together while learning from it. It’s almost like he was collecting Pokemon cards in a sense that we’re all young and going through this journey together. He wants us to make an arrival like a homecoming into the NBA where we put people on notice. He wants us to get along, play with each other, and understand what we’re all good at. -via HoopsHype / February 16, 2023
Rylan Stiles: Sunday, Thunder player Jalen Williams assisted a local family of six on a shopping spree, in partnership with Homeland. With Williams’s help, the Rodriguez family filled their cart with $500 in groceries and was surprised with an additional $500 Homeland gift card. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / February 12, 2023
Former Chicago Bull Joakim Noah will coach the final team of the NBA’s rookies and sophomores. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Jalen Williams (Thunder), Jeremy Sochan (Spurs), Quentin Grimes (Knicks), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets) and Jalen Duren (Pistons) will be on Team Joakim. -via deseret.com / February 7, 2023