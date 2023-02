Jazz to waive Leandro Bolmaro

Having the difficult situation in mind, coach Pablo Prigioni is also working on bringing in another reinforcement, Leandro Bolmaro. According to Basquet Plus, Prigioni contacted the Utah Jazz to make the formal request for releasing Bolmaro for the mentioned games. The 22-year-old swingman averages just 0.5 points in 11 NBA duels this season and spends most of the time on the Utah bench. He has also played five games in the G League where registered 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. -via BasketNews / January 23, 2023