Jazz to waive Leandro Bolmaro

Shams Charania: The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Leandro Bolmaro, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
No more Leandro Bolmaro with the Utah Jazz #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:06 PM
No more Leandro Bolmaro with the Utah Jazz #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Leandro Bolmaro reportedly will be waived by Utah Jazz 👀
Which EuroLeague team could use Argentinian’s addition? pic.twitter.com/KJVltNaLAw – 3:28 PM
Leandro Bolmaro reportedly will be waived by Utah Jazz 👀
Which EuroLeague team could use Argentinian’s addition? pic.twitter.com/KJVltNaLAw – 3:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Leandro Bolmaro, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. – 3:15 PM
The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Leandro Bolmaro, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. – 3:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wow. We might see Leandro Bolmaro get rotational minutes for the first time this season – 8:31 PM
Wow. We might see Leandro Bolmaro get rotational minutes for the first time this season – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Having the difficult situation in mind, coach Pablo Prigioni is also working on bringing in another reinforcement, Leandro Bolmaro. According to Basquet Plus, Prigioni contacted the Utah Jazz to make the formal request for releasing Bolmaro for the mentioned games. The 22-year-old swingman averages just 0.5 points in 11 NBA duels this season and spends most of the time on the Utah bench. He has also played five games in the G League where registered 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. -via BasketNews / January 23, 2023
Andy Larsen: Udoka Azubuike is out tonight due to COVID protocols. Leandro Bolmaro is questionable (illness) Johnny Juzang is questionable. Micah Potter available. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / January 10, 2023
Ryan Miller: Hardy on Bolmaro: “I don’t know what it is about Argentina but every Argentinian that I’ve ever been around is an absolute crazy person and competes every possession like it’s the last possession of their life. … He’s somebody for everybody to pay attention to moving forward.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / December 11, 2022