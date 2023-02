Joel Embiid: 'I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks, or month'

Joel Embiid said after Wednesday night’s 118-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. “I’m not sure,” the Philadelphia 76ers star said after collecting 29 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block in 39 minutes against Cleveland. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks, or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff. But I feel like I’ve reached the point where I need to follow the doctor’s advice. … Back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks, so we’ll see how the next few days go, and go from there.”Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN