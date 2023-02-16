Joel Embiid: 'I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks, or month'

Joel Embiid said after Wednesday night’s 118-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. “I’m not sure,” the Philadelphia 76ers star said after collecting 29 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block in 39 minutes against Cleveland. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks, or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff. But I feel like I’ve reached the point where I need to follow the doctor’s advice. … Back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks, so we’ll see how the next few days go, and go from there.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
'Dissecting Sixers' victory over Cleveland Cavaliers, Joel Embiid's latest milestone, Paul Reed's solid play ' by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers
Sixers center Joel Embiid reiterates he could sit out NBA All-Star Game
Just promoted to a starting position, Joel Embiid may take himself out of Sunday's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City altogether, per @TimBontemps.
Joel Embiid's latest 76ers franchise milestone highlights just how far he's come in his career
By: @therealmikekb
New ESPN story: After leading Philly to a 13th win in 16 games going into the All-Star Break, 76ers star Joel Embiid said he's unsure if he'll be able to play in the All-Star Game.
"I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks, or month," Embiid said.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:34 AM
A quick round up of everything Embiid had to say about his "lingering foot issue" and the topic of playing the All-Star Game on Sunday, as the big man prepares for a critical post-break stretch with the Sixers
Joel Embiid: "I'm not healthy. I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff…"

The big fella can't guarantee he plays in the All-Star game #Sixers
The big fella can’t guarantee he plays in the All-Star game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/15/six… via @SixersWire – 11:09 PM
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Embiid, on whether he’ll play in the All-Star game (1/2):
“I’m not sure, I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month, I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff.” – 10:58 PM
Embiid, on his foot: "I feel like I've reached the point where I really need to follow the doctor's advice. Back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks."
Embiid was asked earlier in the interview if he had extra motivation for Sunday's game since he wasn't voted in as a starter. "My focus is on getting healthy. I haven't been healthy. I've been having this lingering foot issue, which according to the doctors needs a lot of rest."
Joel Embiid was asked whether he'd play in the All-Star game: "I'm not sure. I'm not healthy. I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks or month. I was just trying to get to the All-star break without missing games…We'll see how the next few days goes and go from there."
Joel Embiid on if he’ll play in the All-Star Game: “I’m not sure, I’m not healthy.”
He added that with the foot injury, the only way to recover is rest. – 10:47 PM
Joel Embiid did not commit to playing in the All-Star game, much less dominating it, when asked tonight. Says he wants to prioritize health for the final stretch of the regular season.
Joel Embiid said he’s not sure if he’ll play in the All-Star Game.
Embiid said his focus is health and doctors have told him he needs to rest because of his lingering foot issue. – 10:46 PM
Joel Embiid seemed to indicate playing in Sunday's All Star game is not a guarantee for him — emphasized that getting healthy and being ready for the final stretch of the season is his top priority
Sixers beat Cleveland, 118-112. They are 38-19 headed into the All-Star break.
First half was excellent on both ends, which means the second half had to be terrible on both ends. James Harden had some great drives. Joel Embiid and went to the power game to take the Sixers home. – 10:10 PM
76ers duo tonight:
Embiid — Harden —
29 PTS 19 PTS
14 REB 12 AST
Top __ duo this season. pic.twitter.com/uLLleuipsB – 10:08 PM
Final: Sixers 118, Cavaliers 112.
Joel Embiid finishes with 29-14-5 and James Harden had 19-12 as the Sixers win their final game before the break.
Donovan Mitchell had a huge second half to finish with 33 points for Cleveland, while Darius Garland had 27. – 10:08 PM
Mitchell hit a walk in middy on the prior play so Embiid goes for a trap but sends Mitchell to the line. Sixers losing some discipline stopping ball and you can tell it's frustrating Embiid
Cleveland absolutely storming back and Embiid barely gets this pass off. Swing swing to a corner where Harden just doesn't wanna quick fire. These sequences will be huge in playoffs.
10-point game now, because, Sixers.
Embiid’s decision making in the second half has been brutal. – 9:41 PM
Lots of film for Embiid from the last 7 games on these types of plays.
The best version of the Sixers are when Embiid is making simple these "I trust you" passes.
Embiid doesn't feel Garland who makes a nice dig for steal.
Tempo on offense has been rough in the second half, Sixers getting into everything too slow and Embiid has not had a good enough shooting night to justify playing that way.
If Harden is striking this much fear into shot blockers and Embiid is seeing and making this pass AND Tucker is hurting this shot ? Good luck
Early in Q3, all 5 @Philadelphia 76ers starters are in double figures. 😁
Embiid: 19
Harden: 15
Harris: 10
Melton: 10
Tucker: 10 – 9:10 PM
Harris' man leaves him to go for a near steal on Embiid but Tobi isn't in position to make them pay.
Halftime: Sixers 63, Cavs 38. Utterly dominant performance by Philly, and couldn’t be much worse from Cleveland.
James Harden: 15 points, 9 assists
Joel Embiid: 12 points, 9 rebounds
Darius Garland: 13 points, 2 assists
Cavs: 35.9 percent shooting, 4-17 from 3, 7 turnovers. – 8:45 PM
Halftime: Sixers 63, Cavs 38. Considering the competition level, perhaps the most dominant half of the Sixers' season. Harden with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Embiid with 12 and 9. Cavs shot just 35.9 percent from the floor and committed 7 turnovers for 11 points.
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Cavs, 63-38, at halftime.
Harden: 15 PTS / 3 REB / 9 AST
Embiid: 12 PTS / 9 REB
Harris: 10 PTS
Melton: 8 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid has reached 10,000 career points 👏
The fewest games (373) needed to reach that mark in 76ers history, passing Allen Iverson (378). pic.twitter.com/7Zoo6XktPR – 8:41 PM
You can bet Joel Embiid will see lots of this stuff from playoff teams. Turns it over here when Cleveland uses a spy
Ever since the Sixers signed Dedmon they've won the minutes Joel Embiid sits… by playing Reed. ♾️
The Sixers just got Joel Embiid six minutes of rest and, get this, extended the lead.

I know. I was shocked too.
I know. I was shocked too. – 8:25 PM
#Cavs are currently -4 in the non-Embiid minutes to open the second quarter. So … that's … not ideal.
Paul Reed will be checking in for Joel Embiid to start the second quarter.
Sixers 38, Cavs 24 after 1.
Philly finishes the first 13-23 overall and 7-8 from 3 – & the only miss, by Tobias Harris, rattled around before popping out.
Joel Embiid had 9 points & 5 rebounds, while James Harden had eight points & eight assists.
Darius Garland had 11 for CLE. – 8:12 PM
Sixers up 38-24 at the end of 1. You tend to put up a lot of points when you go 7-8 from deep, as the Sixers just did.
Pretty balanced attack, with Embiid (9), Harden and Harris (8), and Melton and Maxey (5) all getting on the board.
Garland has 11 to lead the Cavs. – 8:11 PM
Sixers 38, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Sixers quickly led by as many as 21 but cooled off a bit after that blistering start. Harden with 8 points and 8 assists (!). Embiid with 9 and 5. Sixers are 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Joel Embiid is the 8th active center to record 10,000 career points.
He has played 100 fewer games than anyone else on the list. pic.twitter.com/YIVaJvnXzF – 7:57 PM
Trust the Process 📈
Joel Embiid (373 games) is the fastest player in 76ers franchise history to reach 10,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/edfaZhNcQz – 7:56 PM
Strong start for the Sixers, who lead 21-10 less than 6 mins in. Harris and Embiid have 6 and 7 each, respectively, but it’s been Harden who has been the driving force so far, with 8 points and 4 assists in the early going
Sixers shooting 7-10 from field and a perfect 4-4 from 3 – 7:56 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers celebrating Joel Embiid’s (newly) 10,000 career points in-arena – he reached the mark at the fastest rate in franchise history (surpassing Allen Iverson).
The fans respond with loud MVP chants. 🥹 – 7:56 PM
A huge standing ovation as @MattyCord announces that Joel Embiid has scored 10k points.
A loud, synchronous MVP chant accompanies the ovation. – 7:55 PM
Joel Embiid goes over 10,000 points for his career, and gets honored during the first time out here in Philly.
Sixers off to a blistering 21-10 start in what has been a sloppy opening few minutes both ways, with Embiid already having 7 points and Harden 8 points and 4 assists. – 7:54 PM
A huge standing ovation for Harden as @MattyCord announces that Joel Embiid has scored 10k points.
An MVP chant has come over the arena. – 7:54 PM
With 7 points here in the first quarter, Joel Embiid has now eclipsed 10k points for his career. He’s the quickest to 10k in franchise history. – 7:54 PM
Joel Embiid has crossed the 10k point mark for his career, becoming the fastest in Sixers history to hit it. Iverson was the previous holder.
(Also, Sixers have looked awesome so far) – 7:54 PM
Joel Embiid has now scored 10,000 points for his career, surpassing Allen Iverson as the fastest Sixer to reach that mark. – 7:54 PM
Sixers C Joel Embiid has exceeded 10,000 points in his career tonight – 7:53 PM
Joel Embiid just reached 10,000 career points in his 373rd career game. – 7:52 PM
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available, as expected, as is PJ Tucker, and that they are going with their usual starting five for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Should be a fun one between the No. 3 and 4 teams in the East. – 7:04 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are in tonight for the Sixers.
Harden-Melton-Harris-Tucker-Embiid to start vs. the Cavs. – 7:03 PM
Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are both available tonight against Cleveland. – 7:03 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker will both play tonight against the Cavs. – 7:02 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are both available to play tonight for the Sixers against the Cavaliers – 7:01 PM
During his playing career @Luc Richard Mbah a Moute used to host camps in Cameroon to help discover and develop players. Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid both came through his camps. Now he’s joined CAA as a player agent with a focus on Africa. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:18 PM
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
Africa will be a key focus for the NBA throughout All-Star 2023. In addition to four All-Stars from or with parents from Africa (Giannis, Embiid, Siakam, Bam), a number of investors in NBA Africa will attend the weekend’s events, including the annual NBA Africa luncheon. – 12:04 PM
Embiid (questionable w/left foot soreness) and PJ Tucker (probable w/right calf tightness) both on the floor after shootaround. – 11:07 AM
This month, Jalen Brunson is averaging:
32.5 points,
6.3 assists (vs. just 1.2 turnovers),
4.0 rebounds,
3.2 three-pointers,
while shooting 60.9% (!!) from the floor and 55.9% (!) from downtown.
He’s averaging more points than Embiid and has a higher FG percentage than Giannis. – 8:58 AM
#Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz remains sidelined due to personal reasons, according to the 6:30 am NBA injury report. Meanwhile, P.J. Tucker (right calf tightness) is probably for tonight’s game against the #ClevelandCavaliers. Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable. – 6:54 AM
