Julius Randle to replace Anfernee Simons in three-point contest

Shams Charania: New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Anyone consider that some of the better 3-point contest options simply said no to the last minute invite and Julius Randle was the best they could do on short notice? – 11:12 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle will replace the injured Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. Club’s first participant since Steve Novak in 2013: pic.twitter.com/jXvH83lIPT – 11:08 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
julius randle [the only player who didn’t leave the league office on read] will participate in the nba’s three-point contest – 11:04 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
If you told me 9 years ago Julius Randle would be in the 3-pt shootout, i’d tell you he’d be an MVP candidate (which i guess he was the only time he actually hit 3s at a good rate) – 11:02 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Julius Randle (33.8%) and Jayson Tatum (35.7%) are both shooting worse than league-average from 3. Both will be in this year’s 3-point contest.
Only one of the top 19 shooters by 3pt% are competing (Buddy Hield, 8th). What are we doing here? – 10:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle this season:
24.8 PPG
10.8 RPG
2.7 3PM
33.8 3P%
3-point contest participant. pic.twitter.com/uGpvrKMmtu – 10:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:49 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Can’t completely change course over 1 or 2 games. Starters + Bogi have had a big workload of late.
Brunson/Grimes did well getting shooters off the 3-point line.
Team and Trae were feisty trying to overcome the awful start.
Would like to have seen Jalen get a shot at Randle. – 11:24 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I repeat when we talk about Dynamic Duos in the league… make sure we MENTION Randle and Brunson!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson & Julius Randle combine for 53 points on 19-for-38 in wire-to-wire win over Atlanta. Knicks enter break with 17-12 road record; that is best NYK road record at break since 2000-01, team says. At 33-27, NYK has its best overall record at break since the 2012-13 team. – 9:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins just appeared to take head-to-head contact from Randle when Randle tried to make space. – 9:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I just asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he would consider replacing Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. It’s a hard no. KCP’s going to Cabo. – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout with the Knicks up 14-6 with 7:25 in the 1Q. Knicks have been able to get what they want for the most part and Julius Randle has 8 of their points.
The Hawks have made just 3 of their 10 FGAs and their 0-3 from 3. – 7:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
SportsBetting has Tyler Herro has a 3-point contest longshot:
Buddy Hield +400
Damian Lillard +450
Jayson Tatum +500
Lauri Markkanen +500
Anfernee Simons +525
Kevin Huerter +600
Tyler Herro +600
Tyrese Haliburton +600 – 9:26 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Story: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 3:22 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said X-rays on Anfernee Simons’ sprained ankle were negative. But he added that it “didn’t look awesome.” – 12:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons x-rays were negative, waiting on further results. “It didn’t look awesome, though.” – 12:39 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 126, Blazers 101: FINAL. 39 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points for Cam Reddish. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. Now nine days off before the start of the stretch run. – 12:30 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Anfernee Simons is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 12:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anfernee Simons was helped off the court after an apparent leg injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/C7x4R1SZLt – 12:00 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 97, Blazers 74: end of third quarter. 23 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons, who is back in the locker room after a nasty ankle/foot sprain. 15 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anfernee Simons lands on Kyle Kuzma’s foot and badly turns his right ankle, putting no weight on it as he is helped off the floor by inactive Jusuf Nurkic – 11:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Portland’s Anfernee Simons is being helped off the court. Simons isn’t putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 59, Blazers 52: halftime. 19 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘@Dame_Lillard and @AnferneeSimons will both participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.
Ant will be seeking to become the first-ever winner of the 3-point and slam dunk contests.
#RipCity – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2023 NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania:
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Damian Lillard
⭐️ Lauri Markkanen
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Kevin Huerter
⭐️ Tyler Herro
⭐️ Anfernee Simons
⭐️ Buddy Hield
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/QH3jTpb1ax – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. – 10:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 127, Lakers 115: FINAL. 40 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists for @Matisse Thybulle. 14 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 for @2ez_nassie. – 12:13 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 101, Lakers 79: end of third quarter. 35 points, 6 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 16 points, 6 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 13 points, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 12 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 65, Lakers 46: halftime. 30 points, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers shooting 17-of-29 from three. – 11:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 34, Lakers 19: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. @Damian Lillard, @Matisse Thybulle and @Shaedon Sharpe with 6 points apiece. POR shooting 50 percent, LAL 35 percent. – 10:36 PM
New York Knicks PR: Julius Randle will represent the Knicks in the three point contest. He’s the first Knick to compete in the event since Steve Novak. pic.twitter.com/liZDAncimb -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / February 16, 2023
The market for Julius Randle is pretty quiet at this point. After some thought that the Knicks were out on Isaiah Hartenstein and looking to move him after signing him this summer, his recent play has changed their mind, and there’s a belief Hartenstein will stay in New York after next Thursday. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023
Jalen Brunson wasn’t upset or angry. He was actually happy — for his Knicks teammate — when the All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday night. “My reaction was for Julius [Randle]. I was very happy for him,” the Knicks’ point guard said, in his first public comments since he was snubbed for the All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. “The way he’s been playing all year [he deserved it]. He’s welcomed me with open arms, and the way he’s been leading this team, he’s been special all year. So I was real excited when I saw that. As for myself, I control what I can control and that’s something I can’t. That’s my mindset.” -via New York Post / February 5, 2023
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) left the arena on crutches last night, putting his availability in jeopardy for this weekend’s 3-Point Contest in SLC, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023
Chris Haynes: Simons will have an MRI on his ankle Thursday morning. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023