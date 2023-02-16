Karl Malone slams Pacers for trading Domantas Sabonis: Why would you ever trade a player like that?

Karl Malone is a fan of the game but is not a regular viewer. However, he pays close enough attention to bring up the subject of the Sacramento Kings having made a brilliant trade by acquiring Domantas Sabonis from Indiana last season. “Why would you ever trade a player like that?” he asked.
Source: Legends Mag
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This 3rd stat for Julius Randle & this Domantas Sabonis nugget are two of my favorite gems of the season.
More All-Star numbers to know here: https://t.co/gVPPjQQrQA pic.twitter.com/TowEG1VeTr – 3:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIIVE!
FINAL show of the week!
▫️Sabonis talks Kings future and earning the trust of Mike Brown
▫️Kings Round Table with @ChrisMWatkins and @FCartoscelli3
▫️Around the NBA and we explore the buy-out market
youtube.com/watch?v=BG2izu… pic.twitter.com/TrIUCei12v – 1:57 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Domantas Sabonis Unplugged (Version 2.0), at @TheAthletic
On being an All-Star in the West after all the Kings-Pacers trade criticism, the Beam Team bunch (Fox & Co.) being in SLC, his journey with Mike Brown, Sacramento future and more
theathletic.com/4210736/2023/0… – 10:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on why he thinks the Mike Conley addition will make KAT’s eventual reintegration “clean” — and why he thinks the Conley-for-Russell swap could play out like the Haliburton-for-Sabonis swap a year ago. pic.twitter.com/n6m5hPaWu4 – 3:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Karl Malone is not going to be off the grid this weekend in Salt Lake City. I interviewed him in Ruston, La. last month for #LegendsMagazine. What has he been up to for 19 years? What message is he bringing to #NBAAllStar? legends-mag.com/karl-malone-wo… @Utah Jazz @NBAalumni – 11:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton was watching film on #NBAAllStar Domantas Sabonis in the locker room before Tuesday’s game against the #Kings.
Then he went for 29 points and 11 boards in #Suns 120-109 win over Sacramento.
“I’ve got to lock in.”
Sabonis finished with 24 and 15. pic.twitter.com/VqZPRtTQmC – 2:59 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
6. Stuff that stat sheet. Keegan Murray isn’t known for his ability to create for others, but in this one, he set a career-high with 6 assists. Murray added a modest 6 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes. Like Fox, Sabonis and Huerter, he’s headed to Utah for All-Star weekend. – 11:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
2. Not his best defensive game. Domantas Sabonis put up a big statline, finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. Deandre Ayton countered with a big 29-point, 11-rebound double-double. He’s a tough matchup for Domas. He still managed the double-double. – 11:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I love how Sabonis pointed Davis at Booker like hey bud no screen coming again so I’m not showing that’s all you see ya later godspeed followed by a ridiculous baseline make for Booker – 11:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 90-86 heading to the fourth. They’ve somehow kept it close despite a rough shooting night. Fox has 28. Double-double for Sabonis. – 10:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Huge swing there for the Kings. Domas stops the fast break with the steal, Davis hits a three. Kings force another turnover and Barnes dunks.
5 quick points that puts the Kings within 6. – 10:40 PM
Huge swing there for the Kings. Domas stops the fast break with the steal, Davis hits a three. Kings force another turnover and Barnes dunks.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Suns 62, Kings 58
Fox has 16 points. Sabonis is 8-8 at the free-throw line with no fouls. Huerter is 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Anybody’s ballgame in the second half. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 62-58 heading to the half. Fox has 16 points. Sabonis has 12 points and 10 for Huerter. Rough shooting half from Sacramento, but still only down 4. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is getting outplayed by Ayton early in this game. 4 points, 3 rebounds for Sabonis. 10 points 6 rebounds for Ayton. – 9:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As painful as it is for my childhood, Domantas Sabonis might already have replaced Mike Bibby as the best #10 in Kings history. – 9:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA announced the Slam Dunk Contest participants:
• K.J. Martin, Rockets
• Trey Murphy III, Pelicans
• Jericho Sims, Knicks
• Mac McClung, 76ers
And the judges:
• Karl Malone
• Dominique Wilkins
• Harold Miner
• Lisa Leslie
•Jamal Crawford basketballnews.com/stories/nba-an… – 7:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 20: @_Andrew_Lopez joins to discuss some of the West’s star duos — Luka/Kyrie, KD/Booker, Jokic/Murray, Ja/Bane (or JJJ?), Zion/Ingram, Fox/Sabonis and more youtu.be/fXDc9s8aa_k – 4:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
NBA fouls leaders this season…
Domantas Sabonis: 201 (in 1866 minutes)
Jaden McDaniels: 198 (in 1737 minutes)
Onyeka Okongwu: 181 (in 1347 minutes)
Julius Randle: 180 (in 2117 minutes)
Kelly Olynyk: 180 (in 1316 minutes) pic.twitter.com/ltsHpK1abK – 1:25 PM
First, though, he will be vocal. As everyone in the NBA family knows, Malone is off the grid by design. That’s just Karl. He’s a private guy who is never a spotlight-seeker. He doesn’t want attention in retirement but knows he will get it back in Salt Lake City. “I am on a mission to take care of my retired brothers,” Malone expressed. “If someone has financial hardship, what can we do about it? I can’t execute the plan. That’s on the NBA, NBPA, and the Retired Players Association. But I am going to put it in play, and I am not going to take ‘no’ for an answer.” -via Legends Mag / February 16, 2023
Marc J. Spears: NBA Slam Dunk judges pic.twitter.com/hMzY07nu88 -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 14, 2023
Ben Golliver: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has passed Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. 1. LEBRON JAMES: 38,388 & counting 2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 3. Karl Malone: 36,928 4. Kobe Bryant: 33,643 5. Michael Jordan: 32,292 pic.twitter.com/diTV7IHBp2 -via Twitter @BenGolliver / February 8, 2023
Domantas Sabonis: I’ve had the same mindset coming in, (which is) that I’m a professional and I’m gonna do my job no matter what team I’m on. Obviously, I love it here. Everyone knows that. But like we just saw at the trade deadline with the Phoenix trade, guys who you think are going to be there for a long time get traded. So the player can say all he wants, but sometimes it’s not you in the person’s hands, you know? I’m happy we’re a third seed, and hopefully we keep getting better. That’s the goal for now, and whatever happens later will be at that moment in the present there. -via The Athletic / February 16, 2023
Domantas Sabonis: I feel like this is the one that means the most out of all three, just because — like you said — it’s in a Kings uniform. A lot of stuff was said when the trade happened. (Kings general manager) Monty (McNair) and (assistant general manager) Wes (Wilcox) trusted me to come here and start changing the franchise around. And it’s not just me — there’s obviously a lot of pieces. Coach (Mike Brown), the pieces we got in the summer, a lot of people who are working towards the same goal. But I was kind of that first piece, and there was a lot of responsibility. As a player, as a competitor, being named an All-Star on the West Coast, having been on the East Coast, I feel like it just means more because of everything that came with it, you know? In Indy, it was me, and I was with the guys. But here, there was a lot more on it, you know? -via The Athletic / February 16, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Top 10 qualified players in Offensive Rating on NBA.com (>15 mpg, >20 games): 1. Jokić – 124.9* 2. Gordon – 124.0* 3. KCP – 122.9* 4. MPJ – 122.8* 5. Dame – 120.6 6. Murray – 120.1* 7. Booker – 119.9 8. Huerter – 119.7 9. Powell – 119.5 10. Sabonis – 119.3 -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 14, 2023