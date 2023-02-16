Kevin Durant hopes to be playing soon after All-Star break

Marc J. Spears: Kevin Durant says he hopes to be playing soon after the NBA All-Star Break.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on the Suns’ Kevin Durant blockbuster: “If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. KD.” pic.twitter.com/X7hrSzgYMi – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
RE: The 2013-14 team, the Thunder won 59 games that year and the Suns went 2-1 against them.
One of those wins was the Gerald Green 41 piece (KD had 34-7-5). KD responded with 38-11-3-2 in the next meeting and Phoenix still won (18+ for Bledsoe, Tucker, Dragic and Green). – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Impressed with how he was able to get who he is across in that type of environment especially. If you watched that as a Valley sports fan and didn’t know how KD was and what he’s about, you sure do now. And even if you did, learned a bit more I think (at least I did). – 6:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Few KD quotes magnifying how good the fit is.
“I’ve been to a couple of practices already and the attention to detail is something that I love.”
“I’m more concerned about what we do every day as a team, the stuff that you guys don’t see.”
“I think my defense feeds my offense.” – 6:51 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD believes the Suns have “all the pieces” to win a title. He also opened up about the end of his time in Brooklyn and how Kyrie’s trade request changed everything — during his first press conference as a member of the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:39 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those, and I’m looking forward to getting back on that road to try to do it again.”
Asked Kevin Durant about what it’d mean for him and the Suns to win a title: pic.twitter.com/sndnjD2WLC – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This quote from Kevin Durant is definitely at the top of the player empowerment era… you always have teams to keep an eye out for in case something comes up. pic.twitter.com/OwLdkqiz5n – 6:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant says Kyrie Irving trade took away Nets’ identity: ‘I was upset that we couldn’t finish’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I understand the instinct to sing KD’s praise and kill Kyrie after that press conference. But let’s not forget who picked Kyrie, stood by him, and left the Nets hanging when he blew the team up.
KD just signed a 4-year max. If he wanted to be in BKN, he could have played it out. – 5:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says the Kyrie Irving trade was ‘tough to stomach’ and ‘was a blow’ to the Nets nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:16 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on why Nets didn’t win a title with James Harden and Kyrie Irving: “I think when you seen James, Kyrie and myself, it was amazing basketball for 17 games… It’s another story about why we didn’t get on the floor together, but we just didn’t get enough time.” (@Phoenix Suns) pic.twitter.com/Rk5qMUO1Aa – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty surreal moment when the fans were serenading Kevin Durant with chants of KD after he had just been introduced. Durant seemed to be soaking it all in and then smiled when they kept going before addressing the crowd: pic.twitter.com/xiIAlHIA7z – 5:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“That was a special four years in my career.”
KD spoke on his time with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/oi6T39chbp – 5:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie absences: “It was a blow to our team. It took away our identity. He was a huge part to what we do. His game, he’s a Hall-of-Fame player, a great, great player that can do everything on the floor, we relied on that. Without him, we didn’t have a clear identity.” #Nets – 5:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “Yeah I was upset that we couldnt finish. I thought we had some good momentum. We were finally building a culture that we always wanted. I felt like every game we were building our chemistry. But I didnt know what was going on with Kyrie & his situation with the organization” – 5:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The contrast between KD and Kyrie’s introductory press conferences says a lot about what they were like individually during their time in Brooklyn. – 4:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My takeaways from KD’s press conference:
– He deeply values his time in Brooklyn
– He wanted to win with Nets this season very badly
– He was caught off guard by Kyrie’s trade request
– He is frustrated by not getting the opportunity to see it through after the 18-2 stretch – 4:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Probably most notable part of news conference: Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets (h/t @Nick Friedell) pic.twitter.com/jKNpRec6vv – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We didn’t accompany what we wanted to accomplish as far as a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” Kevin Durant on his time in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TewYMtvPVF – 4:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on his Nets tenure: “It was a lot of ups and downs.. We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to.. I get emotional talking about it because it was a special 4 years of my career coming off an Achilles. They helped me through a lot.. they got a bright future.” (Via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/7HznL8NVRd – 4:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant’s answer when asked by @Nick Friedell about why it didn’t work in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/Mlx2ci3UmE – 4:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD said he didn’t know what was going on ahead of Kyrie’s trade demand. Added that not finishing the season was “tough for him to stomach”:
“I was upset that we couldn’t finish. I thought that we had some good momentum. We were finally building the culture that we always wanted.… pic.twitter.com/4cklXh5LYn – 4:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant said the Suns teams that won around 45 games and still missed the playoffs (they won 48 in 2013-14) showed him how the Valley embraces this team, and as a player, he has kept an eye on organizations/cities that you might want to be a part of one day – 4:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on why things didn’t work out with Nets:
“We just didn’t get on the court enough. I think when you saw James, Kyrie, and myself, it was amazing basketball for 17 games. But in order for you to win a championship and to be a great team you just need more time on the floor.… – 4:32 PM
KD on why things didn’t work out with Nets:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant is praising the 2013-14 Suns that didn’t make playoffs as a team that he was impressed with.
Specifically mentioned “The Twins” (Markieff and Marcus Morris) and his Texas brethren PJ Tucker on that squad. – 4:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD got noticeably choked up when speaking about his time in Brooklyn:
“I built a family over there. They’re always gonna be a part of my journey… I love those guys. I get emotional talking about them because that was a special 4 years of my career coming off an Achilles. They… pic.twitter.com/4lg22AhK1i – 4:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Reporter asks KD, who went to Texas, what he thinks of what happened earlier this week ‘at his alma mater Michigan State’ – 4:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know, but hopefully soon after the break.”
Kevin Durant when asked when he’ll return to action. Is out right now with right MCL sprain, won’t be back until after #NBAAllStar
break.
First #Suns game after the break Feb. 24 vs. OKC. – 4:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
KD says Kyrie’s trade was a “blow to our team” and the Nets lost their identity. – 4:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant, at his introductory Suns presser, on he, James Harden and Kyrie playing together: “It was amazing basketball, for 17 games.” – 4:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said people are going to be doing classes on Devin Booker’s game when Booker’s career is done.
Noted how Booker’s athletic and the dunks on Tuesday surprised him.
“Quiet, efficient scorer and goes about his business on and off the court in a mature manner.” – 4:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on Kyrie trade request: “I didn’t know what was going on with Kyrie and the organization, so I don’t really focus on that… tough for me to stomach” – 4:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
KD says he hopes to be playing soon after the NBA All-Star Break. – 4:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on return timetable: “Hopefully soon after the break.” – 4:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I don’t know, but hopefully soon.”
Kevin Durant isn’t sure when he’ll take the court for the first time, but he said hopefully everyone can feel his enthusiasm to get back out there – 4:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD says he doesn’t know when he’ll debut with the Suns, but said “hopefully soon” after the All-Star break. – 4:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kevin Durant gets emotional talking about Nets and says “they helped me through a lot.” Wished Brooklyn the best going forward, and added that he, Kyrie and Harden didn’t get enough time on the floor. KD says “it just didn’t work out,” but wishes Nets the best. – 4:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
KD on Harden/Irving: “That’s another story about WHY we didn’t get on the floor together. But we just didn’t get enough time on the floor.” – 4:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant on the height of the Brooklyn KD/Harden/Kyrie trio: “It was amazing basketball — for 17 games, though.” – 4:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant on why the Nets fell short with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “It was amazing basketball…for 17 games though.” – 4:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on time in Brooklyn: “It was a lot of ups and downs. But I loved the grind… I love those guys, I get emotional talking about it.”
Voice def started to crack – 4:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD asked to sum up his time in Brooklyn by @NickFriedell:
“It was a lot of ups and downs but I loved the grind. … We didn’t accomplish what we want to accomplish of winning a championship but I enjoyed the grind.”
Durant said he was getting emotional because he cared for BKN. – 4:22 PM
KD asked to sum up his time in Brooklyn by @NickFriedell:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD was asked about how he’d sum up his time in Brooklyn. Before he could answer, the crowd started booing.
“It was a lot of ups and downs, but I loved the grind….we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as winning a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” – 4:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is asked by @Nick Friedell to sum up his time in Brooklyn and the crowd heavily boos.
Unique environment for a press conference that’s for sure! – 4:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant notes how there is always pressure on him because he is one of the best players ever (and the crowd erupts). He understands that and wants to get the most out of this opportunity. – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “It’s always pressure. Because I’m one of the best players to ever play the game.” – 4:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant: “I think we got all the pieces to be successful.”
As one scout told me last week: “I don’t know who’s more talented, on paper” than Phoenix.
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 4:19 PM
Kevin Durant: “I think we got all the pieces to be successful.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said he felt the excitement in the Valley as soon as he got off the plane. He still feels like he needs to prove himself every day and his one goal right now is to put good stuff on film every night. – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant says he at this point of his career, he wants to put good stuff on film every night – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I feel like I’ve gotta prove myself every day.”
Kevin Durant said the Suns players set a high standard and his job is to match that and “put good stuff on the film” every night – 4:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New team owner Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant, GM James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5VBc7ggbzF – 4:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant: “I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those.” Durant added, “I want to prove every night that we got a chance to win.” – 4:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “I know how significant a championship is to a franchise. I’m looking forward to getting back on the road to try to do it again.” – 4:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Very interesting energetic vibes at this Kevin Durant press conference. – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“KD! KD! KD!”
#Suns fans before Kevin Durant gave before his opening words. pic.twitter.com/JKSUS5sQC7 – 4:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I knew this would be a great place to play and get better as a a player,” Kevin Durant said during his Suns’ presser. – 4:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD tried to address fans, but chants of his name drowned him out. pic.twitter.com/CAPRJqmMk9 – 4:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “I always loved playing here in Phoenix.”
Praised Suns for building a winning culture over the last 3 years – 4:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Standing ovation for Kevin Durant. KD chants keeping him from being able to talk pic.twitter.com/8VQz2czcZ8 – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant says he doesn’t think he deserves all this, because he’s done a lot in his career, but he hasn’t done it yet in a Suns jersey – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns play a highlight package and Kevin Durant walks into the court, greeted by loud cheers from the fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/a0iTKp1TZq – 4:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Are we ready.” Suns GM James Jones asked crowd before Kevin Durant presser. #Suns – 4:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant’s press conference starting in Phoenix for those interested in what he has to say: youtube.com/watch?v=EaOrAQ… – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The #Suns Big 4.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/bmweGlAQN2 – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Inside Footprint Center for Kevin Durant press conference. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NNtEG32qzy – 4:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Walking up to here for Kevin Durant introductory press conference. #Suns pic.twitter.com/w31DaNZ8RX – 3:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m following him.”
Terrence Ross on Bismack Biyombo as they were teammates in Toronto and Orlando.
“To be able to be out there and have that space and see how that is, it’s going to be brand new for me.”
Ross on idea of sharing floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker #Suns pic.twitter.com/tXWaKWhu0D – 3:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s really crazy. I said that to my dad. I was like, it’s crazy we play OKC 1st, too.”
Cameron Payne as he’s set to return in #Suns 1st game after #NBAAllStar break Feb. 24 vs. OKC.
Payne started career with OKC with Kevin Durant on the team. Durant’s returning after break. pic.twitter.com/5FHvHaXGGu – 3:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD t-shirts going in every chair. There’s a line of fans waiting to get in the arena to watch the press conference. pic.twitter.com/UT7ZswqVSN – 2:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’ve got some talent over here. T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton play well off each other.”
Kevin Durant after #Warriors NYE win over #Suns in 2018-19 season.
Now he’s on the same team with those three in Phoenix. #DubNation https://t.co/X0DTnvycAa via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/s5uiHBUGeQ – 2:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Damion Lee getting up shots with Kevin Durant watching. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Etbp54A3zn – 1:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the night of the KD trade, Cam Payne said he was talking with Mikal Bridges till 5:30 in the morning.
“Shock, heart-drop type of feeling. But I know how it is, he’s perfectly fine. I guarantee you that.“ – 1:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (purple hoodie) out tonight with MCL sprain. Has introductory press conference today at Footprint Center. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0ILytBuPak – 1:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne is also getting up shots as part of the Suns’ shooting game with Book, CP3 and Damion Lee on the other end and Kevin Durant observing pic.twitter.com/cYVWySwmGG – 12:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant gets a look at the shooting game. Cam Payne is back in it. pic.twitter.com/XEjMyFm3Hk – 12:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets lost 2 stars when they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, in a game that featured Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Wednesday, Mikal Bridges was the best player on the court.
My story on a career night for Brooklyn’s future building block:clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale on Suns’ excitement over KD: “Guys are running around like ‘Man, I’m playing with Kevin Durant now! I gotta step this thing up!’ So everything’s gone up a level, and that’s what needed to happen for us to win this thing this year.”
Full pod: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/k8hSIm7Nfw – 11:05 AM
Jock Landale on Suns’ excitement over KD: “Guys are running around like ‘Man, I’m playing with Kevin Durant now! I gotta step this thing up!’ So everything’s gone up a level, and that’s what needed to happen for us to win this thing this year.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Mikal Bridges went off for a career-high 45 points as the Nets beat the Heat to head into the All Star break. While far from a finished product the Nets showed a formula to how to win in the post KD/Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4209683/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
In his third game since arriving in the Kevin Durant trade, Mikal Bridges scores a career-high 45, with an electrifying scoring stretch in the 4th quarter to rival even the superstar he replaced. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 7:56 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
In his third game since arriving in the Kevin Durant trade, Mikal Bridges had an electrifying scoring stretch to rival even the superstar he replaced.
Bridges finished with a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row in the 4th quarter for Brooklyn.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 11:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Durant trade fallout, are Suns contenders, and All-Star Saturday night nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/15/pbt… – 11:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
I asked Mikal Bridges if he’s trying to be the new leader of the Brooklyn Nets following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.
“If we keep getting better, learning and growing together, I feel like we’ll be a scary team that teams don’t want to play against.”
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/3H0EUKsDmY – 11:07 PM
I asked Mikal Bridges if he’s trying to be the new leader of the Brooklyn Nets following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mikal Bridges had 45 pts (17-24 shooting), 8 rebs, 5 assists, 2 steals & 2 blocks in win over MIA. Bridges had 15 straight Nets points in 4th; lead grew from 1 to 9 during Bridges’ streak. Bridges & KD are only Nets w/45+ pts, 5+ rebs, 5+ assists, 2+ steals & 2+ blocks in a game – 10:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Players with 45+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, multiple steals and multiple blocks in a game in Nets history:
Kevin Durant – 11/28/22 vs. Orlando
Mikal Bridges – tonight vs. Miami – 9:57 PM
Players with 45+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, multiple steals and multiple blocks in a game in Nets history:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players with 45+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, multiple steals and multiple blocks in a game in Nets history:
Kevin Durant – 11/28/22 vs. Orlando
Mikal Bridges – tonight vs. Miami – 9:55 PM
Players with 45+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, multiple steals and multiple blocks in a game in Nets history:
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Mikal Bridges has the same number of 45-point games as Kyrie and KD this season. pic.twitter.com/xxZZfMM0Pn – 9:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets with a 45-point game this season:
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Cam Thomas
And now, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/yKKxM6iQYh – 9:50 PM
Nets with a 45-point game this season:
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hopefully nobody gets this twisted, but Mikal Bridges is as hot right now as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving ever were in Brooklyn. 15 consecutive Brooklyn points, 43 for the game against a good defensive team. – 9:43 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ first home game with Kevin Durant on the bench offered a taste of how far Phoenix has come…and the excitement that will soon follow – https://t.co/kFEt1ugCUO via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/183otrbdc9 – 8:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could KD, Kyrie and Harden have been the greatest trio in NBA history? 🤔
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss what the future could’ve been for that Nets team 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wKEeqvUg8P – 7:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Terrence Ross is available for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out – 6:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Terrence Ross will be available for the Suns tomorrow night against the Clippers.
Same injury report otherwise. No Kevin Durant, Cam Payne or Landry Shamet. – 5:59 PM
