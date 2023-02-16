Luka Doncic: I'd rather have the championship than MVP

And now, after Dallas traded with the Nets for Kyrie Irving this month, Luka Doncic may have the dynamic partner he has been missing as he has tried to lift the Mavericks to their first championship since 2011. He’s slowly stepping into the spotlight, opening up about how he got to this point — and where he wants to go. “I’d rather have the championship than M.V.P.,” he said, “but if you win an M.V.P., it’s amazing, too.”
Source: Jonathan Abrams @ New York Times
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points without free throws this season:
1,277 — Tatum
1,261 — Doncic
1,233 — Edwards
1,167 — Randle pic.twitter.com/SAE5FNJvBB – 6:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On this week’s episode of “The Answer” @NickVanExit and I ask how far Luka and Kyrie can take the Mavericks. For @FanSided
youtu.be/np41N8ONI0s – 4:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s an update on how the Mike Conley era might impact Jaden McDaniels on the offensive end of the floor. Also thrown in there is what Luka Doncic said about McDaniels’ defense: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 2:50 PM
Jonathan Abrams @Jpdabrams
NEW: Luka Doncic taking stock of his career year during a one-on-one with @NYTSports
“It’s hard every game. People say that it looks easy, but it’s not easy, trust me.”
nytimes.com/2023/02/16/spo… – 2:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’m just discovering this:
Bradley Beal is shooting a career-high 52% from the field on 16 attempts per game.
That leads all guards with 10+ attempts per game.
1. Beal – 52.1
2. SGA – 50.8
3. De’Aaron – 50.7
DeMar
5. Luka – 50.5
Jalen Williams (!) pic.twitter.com/1qgTz4om1o – 12:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
The picks from Giannis’ team were only valuable because there seemed like there was a real chance he was leaving. Dallas is gonna have a similar window with Luka. – 11:26 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
8. LeBron James: 13.442 pic.twitter.com/F2tYMdhcD5 – 10:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nice view for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in the standings, not so much for the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic (14pts, 13reb, 10ast) and Luka Doncic (37pts) in direct battle
Dario Saric (12pts) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (12pts) enjoy solid debuts
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
On the Nuggets making it look relatively easy vs Luka and the Mavs, heading into the ASB at 41-18.
Things are going great.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xkI_w4… pic.twitter.com/jvFHe0xFLr – 3:48 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Luka Doncic on if Denver is the favorite in the West: “I think there’s a lot of great teams, but obviously with a guy like Jokic, they obviously are probably the favorite. It’s so hard to play against him. When you have a guy like Jokic on your team, you’re the favorite, always.” – 3:44 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic’s optimism isn’t shaken despite Mavs’ three-game skid entering All-Star break dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
The Nuggets now enter the All-Star break with a 41-18 record.
Luka Dončić was awesome, but the Nuggets did plenty to slow down the Mavericks throughout the 118-109 win.
This team just might be special.
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 12:23 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The game didn’t have the usual verve of Mavs-Nuggets with so many top players out. But Luka and Jokic are such a joy to watch. They do it all their way and no one can keep them from doing it – 12:14 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Most of the Mavs players and coaches are flying back to Dallas, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are remaining in Denver and flying to Salt Lake City tomorrow to begin All-Star weekend. – 12:13 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
One last Winner’s Lounge before the all-star break. Come join.
✅ MPJ leveling up
✅ The dunking uncle shines
✅ Evaluating Braun and Brown on Luka
✅ 41 wins before the break
📺 https://t.co/JC0PVgaj0H pic.twitter.com/tVibKfhyT7 – 11:26 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 118, Mavericks 109. Jokic gets his triple-double. MPJ (22 points) and Jeff Green (24 points) enjoy efficient scoring nights.
Doncic scores a game-high 37 points.
Nuggets head into the All-Star break with a 41-18 record. – 11:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets go into the All-Star break on a 3-game winning streak. This was an easy, easy win over the Mavs tonight despite Luka Doncic’s 37. Denver is now an NBA-best 27-4 at home. What a season. – 11:14 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets up 92-74 after 3. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 19 points. Jeff’s got 18; KCP with 13 on 3-5 from 3. Jokic with 11-11-5.
Doncic with 34 for Dallas. – 10:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I want Jokic to get this Luka Whistle in the playoffs just once, damn. – 10:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka has a 23 point half. Unfortunately, the rest of his team scored just 21 as Mavs trail in DEN 61-44. The 31st 20 pt half for Luka (21 in 1st), &we’ll see if he comes out for the 2nd as it looked like he jammed his ankle at the end of the half. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 10:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First half summary:
– MPJ showing off at the rim and from deep
– Bench increased the lead
– Mavs outside of Luka forgot how to play but pissed off both Uncle Jeff and Jokic
– Nikola took over late for the 17 point lead – 10:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Enjoying watching Braun guard Luka. Those are good reps for the rookie. – 10:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic beats the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 61-44 lead at halftime. Nuggets dominate the second quarter. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 15 points. Jokic adds 11-8-3.
Doncic has 23 points for Dallas. – 10:08 PM
Nikola Jokic beats the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 61-44 lead at halftime. Nuggets dominate the second quarter. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 15 points. Jokic adds 11-8-3.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Luka Doncic has 23 of Dallas’ 44 at the half. Nuggets up by 17. – 10:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic was testing his ankle as if he might have tweaked it. Tested it again as he left the court at halftime.
Nuggets 61, Dallas 44. It appears Mavs have started their All-Star break. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka started grifting from the first minute of the first quarter tonight – 9:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That didn’t take long. With Doncic resting, Nuggets score 11 of the first 13 points of the second quarter. – 9:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Score after one quarter: Nuggets 26, Mavs 25.
Doncic has 17 points and 3 assists that led to 7 points, meaning he accounted for 96% of the Dallas’ points. Pretty much like the pre-Irving days. – 9:41 PM
Score after one quarter: Nuggets 26, Mavs 25.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As good as the Mavs are with Luka on the floor, they are bad with him off the floor.
Denver’s gotta take advantage of these minutes, even before Jokić comes back in. – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the 1st quarter:
17 PTS
5-8 FG
His 9th 15-point first quarter this season. Nobody else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/rWs2P4dpLS – 9:40 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 26-25 after one. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 10 points. Vlatko Cancar adds six.
Luka Doncic has 17 of Dallas’s points on 8 shots (7-7 FT). – 9:40 PM
Nuggets lead 26-25 after one. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 10 points. Vlatko Cancar adds six.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Luka Doncic, straight off a 17-point 1st quarter, just jogged back to Dallas’ locker room. – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have tried Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green so far on Luka. He’s got 15 points, and the first quarter’s not over. – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is the Nuggets’ best and only decent matchup on Luka Doncic. You’ve already felt that tonight. – 9:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
28 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
5 3PM
Joins Luka Doncic as the only players under 22 years old to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/oq2EjGFxVO – 9:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starting for the Mavs at Denver tonight, Luka, Frank Ntilikina, Green, Bullock, and Powell. Denver has the best record in the Western Conference (40-18) and the best home record in the NBA (26-4). Tipoff in just a few minutes on BSSW. – 9:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Cancar, Jokic. Caldwell-Pope, Brown
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Alberto Angulo, a former Real Madrid player and director of the Real Madrid Academy, said in an interview in Spanish that Sasa Doncic saw it as a good development opportunity. Mirjam Poterbin, Luka’s mother, was more reluctant, he said. Doncic was wary of leaving the familiarity of his home and mulled the decision for months. “Then the last week came, I made a decision,” he said. “I just decided to.” -via New York Times / February 16, 2023
Following Jokic in the poll were Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo (11 first-place votes, 552 total points), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (six first-place votes, 490 total points), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (five first-place votes, 410 total points) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (one first-place vote, 218 total points). -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
Brad Townsend: Asked what he is most looking forward to about All-Star weekend, Luka Doncic smiled and said: “Flying to Mexico on Sunday.” -via Twitter @townbrad / February 16, 2023