Nerlens Noel has not actively pursued buyout

League sources say that Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel has not actively pursued a buyout to this point but would generate interest from various playoff-bound teams should he be waived by the Pistons by 11:59 PM ET on March 1. The Pistons were widely expected to trade Noel before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The buyout market is essentially free agency. Meaning it’s not easy for the Kings to attract anyone. But if Monte McNair could bring Kevin Love, John Wall or Nerlens Noel (if he is bought out) in, they could all be difference makers for this season’s playoff push. – 11:34 AM
The buyout market is essentially free agency. Meaning it’s not easy for the Kings to attract anyone. But if Monte McNair could bring Kevin Love, John Wall or Nerlens Noel (if he is bought out) in, they could all be difference makers for this season’s playoff push. – 11:34 AM
More on this storyline
Mike Curtis: #Pistons center Nerlens Noel is out for tonight’s game against the #Spurs. The injury report says he’s not with the team. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / February 10, 2023
Along with Vanderbilt, the Sixers have expressed interest in former Sixer and current Pistons reserve center Nerlens Noel. Chicago Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond, another former Sixer, could also be an option if the asking price is right. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023
The Piston most likely to be traded this week: Nerlens Noel. Sources say Miami and Philadelphia continue to register interest in Noel. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 8, 2023