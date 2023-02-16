Nikola Jokic now the favorite to win MVP

As a result, Jokic was the runaway leader in the second edition of ESPN’s NBA MVP Straw Poll of the 2022-23 season, registering 77 out of 100 first-place votes and finishing with 913 total points, putting him in prime position to make history at season’s end.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The @Denver Nuggets have won 25 straight games in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, the longest such streak in NBA history:
25 — Jokic
24 — Magic Johnson
23 — Draymond Green
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nice view for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in the standings, not so much for the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic (14pts, 13reb, 10ast) and Luka Doncic (37pts) in direct battle
Dario Saric (12pts) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (12pts) enjoy solid debuts
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This was one of the more insane passes that I’ve ever seen Nikola Jokic throw. pic.twitter.com/SKN6VvVSe9 – 3:59 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Luka Doncic on if Denver is the favorite in the West: “I think there’s a lot of great teams, but obviously with a guy like Jokic, they obviously are probably the favorite. It’s so hard to play against him. When you have a guy like Jokic on your team, you’re the favorite, always.” – 3:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The game didn’t have the usual verve of Mavs-Nuggets with so many top players out. But Luka and Jokic are such a joy to watch. They do it all their way and no one can keep them from doing it – 12:14 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets have coasted into the break, banking wins w multiple starters out & giving them the recovery time to hopefully stay healthy for the playoffs. Jokic can seemingly do anything he wants, and whatever it is leads to wins.
Magnificent season so far – pick it up in a week. – 11:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Mavs 118-109:
-JEFF GREEN: 24 points on 11/16
-MPJ: 22 and 5 with 2 blocks
-Joker: 14-13-10 and it was a SLOG
Nuggets are 27-4 at home now. Insane. pic.twitter.com/x6A5wIo6GI – 11:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 118, Mavericks 109. Jokic gets his triple-double. MPJ (22 points) and Jeff Green (24 points) enjoy efficient scoring nights.
Doncic scores a game-high 37 points.
Nuggets head into the All-Star break with a 41-18 record. – 11:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic racks up another triple double. That makes 21 on the season.
Finished with:
14 points
10 assists
13 rebounds
Denver is also 21-0 when he records a triple-double and they also head into the All-Star break with a 41-18 record. Good for the #1 team out West. pic.twitter.com/sIK0yc8Irm – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joker tonight:
14 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
1st in triple-doubles this season. He has 11 more than 2nd place. pic.twitter.com/OPfYgkC9qj – 11:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are now 21-0 when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double. – 11:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic gets his triple-double with 1:15 left. He feeds Bruce Brown for a dunk. He’s got 14-12-10. – 11:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets up 92-74 after 3. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 19 points. Jeff’s got 18; KCP with 13 on 3-5 from 3. Jokic with 11-11-5.
Doncic with 34 for Dallas. – 10:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I want Jokic to get this Luka Whistle in the playoffs just once, damn. – 10:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First half summary:
– MPJ showing off at the rim and from deep
– Bench increased the lead
– Mavs outside of Luka forgot how to play but pissed off both Uncle Jeff and Jokic
– Nikola took over late for the 17 point lead – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavericks 61-44:
-MPJ: 15 points on 6/7 FG, 3/4 from 3, thought he’d have a good game tonight
-Joker: 11-8-3 but 4 turnovers, a bit sloppy
Nuggets shooting 6/14 from 3
Mavs shooting 2/13 from 3
Sometimes, it’s pretty simple pic.twitter.com/xlJlwK4C2L – 10:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic beats the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 61-44 lead at halftime. Nuggets dominate the second quarter. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 15 points. Jokic adds 11-8-3.
Doncic has 23 points for Dallas. – 10:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Mavs throw a double-team at Joker, Porter hits from 27 feet out. Not sure what you’re supposed to do. – 10:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love that the kicked-ball deflections are becoming a Nuggets team thing and not just a Nikola Jokic thing. Copy the MVP, that’s where it’s at. – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Mavericks send a double at Nikola Jokic on the first possession. The Nuggets swing it around before Vlatko Cancar opens the scoring with a free throw-line jumper. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson on Joker: “He plays a brand of basketball that I’ve always believed in.” – 8:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson on Nikola Jokic: “He plays a brand of basketball that I believe in and that I was raised to believe in.” – 8:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Cancar, Jokic. Caldwell-Pope, Brown
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Vlatko Cancar
Nikola Jokic – 8:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokic stat of the day:
Through 50 games, he has 1,247 points, 571 rebounds, and 505 assists.
No player in the last 40 years at LEAST….has had those numbers or better through 50 games. – 5:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New Nikola Jokic 2022-23 season mixtape just dropped.
youtu.be/A9xSs1q-v0k – 12:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
When Mavs won in DEN on 12/6. They held Nikola Jokic to 19-8-8. Which seems totally preposterous given the year Jokic is having as he tries to join Oscar and Russ as the only ones to ever avg a Triple-Double. 11 TDs in his last 15 games. 24.3-13.2-11.5 on 67.9/51.9/85.7 – 11:36 AM
