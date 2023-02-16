NBA on ESPN: . @wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/sjcbYnqoPo – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/sjcbYnqoPo – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zqIwMIE7ND – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zqIwMIE7ND – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/pbg2pH33dY – 9:11 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/pbg2pH33dY – 9:11 AM
More on this storyline
Talkin’ NBA: Woj: “Russell Westbrook has permission from the Jazz to go out and explore with potential buyout teams.” Teams mentioned: – Bulls – Clippers – Wizards – Heat #NBATwitter -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / February 15, 2023
NBA Central: “When you look at teams around the league, there’s not a spot for Russell Westbrook.” – @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/KKbVnZYgMj -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 15, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Russell Westbrook’s going to take his time at least I think through this week through the start of the All-Star break to continue talking with the Jazz about what it might look like there and getting a sense of what might be available to him in the buyout market. -via YouTube / February 15, 2023
Main Rumors, Russell Westbrook, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards