Suns are contenders for Kevin Love?

Clutch Points: "Keep an eye on the Suns as a contender for Kevin Love."
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m seeing people suggest Kevin Love is coming to the Lakers and like… whose minutes is he getting?
Vanderbilt HAS to get major minutes. They just traded for Bamba and Rui. Bron is playing 35 front court minutes. I guess there are some stray Wenyen minutes, but he’s earned time – 1:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat gets to All-Star break searching for answers and roster reinforcement, sitting in seventh place in the East. A look at the Kevin Love possibility, what Duncan Robinson had to say after his return and more
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love emerges as tempting target for Heat on NBA buyout market. Plus: Bam Adebayo plans on some All-Star Weekend swag.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Kevin Love’s potential fit with the Heat
– Talking yourself into Russell Westbrook
– Do the Heat need fresh faces in the locker room?
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
YouTube: youtu.be/Yk49QlmLIcE – 11:34 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The buyout market is essentially free agency. Meaning it's not easy for the Kings to attract anyone. But if Monte McNair could bring Kevin Love, John Wall or Nerlens Noel (if he is bought out) in, they could all be difference makers for this season's playoff push.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Remember: After the Dewayne Dedmon trade, the Heat can use its $4.1 million bi-annual exception or the remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to make competitive offers to Kevin Love and other buyout candidates without needing to enter the tax.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had Kevin Love at No. 9 on my buyout board. Racking up DNPs in Cleveland but could maybe help one or two other teams.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 11:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just recorded a new episode of @LockedOnHeat on the Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook news. Should be up shortly.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat gets to All-Star break searching for answers and roster reinforcement, sitting in seventh place in the East. A look at the Kevin Love possibility, what Duncan Robinson had to say after his return and more
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
"It just sucks because of who he is, everything he has done for us and what he means to us" — a #Cavs player said about Kevin Love's current situation and expected buyout
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 9:52 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Because this is a talking point: The Heat do have a good working relationship with Excel Sports (represents Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Nikola Jovic). Excel has an office in Miami and partners with several pro basketball programs down here in the summers.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love emerges as tempting target for Heat on NBA buyout market. Such a move could address Heat size, shooting shortcomings. Plus: Adebayo plans a restful, fashion-statement All-Star Weekend.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It could soon be the end of an era.
It could soon be the end of an era.

Cavs power forward Kevin Love — the last remaining piece of the franchise's title team — made a formal request for a buyout on Wednesday, hours before the team's final game before the All-Star break.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love is a year removed from being in the 6MOY conversation. Sometimes age catches up quick, but he's also been hurt this year. If he's healthy, he's still a helpful rotation player.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love made a formal buyout request Wednesday, hours before team's final game of the first half. He wants to play. Thinks he still can. And knew that was unlikely to happen in Cleveland. Now, the two sides will work through the next steps
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 8:57 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
As Kevin Love's time in Cleveland ends, he shouldn't be thought of as the way it ended, but rather as a champion that will have his number retired one day.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love will one day have his name and jersey number in the rafters in Cleveland. He put together one of the best careers in franchise history. Hope he's remembered by fans for the good times and not the way this ended.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat expected to have interest in Kevin Love, who's finalizing buyout with Cavs, The Athletic reported overnight
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Love is parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers with the Miami Heat emerging as likely suitors
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:21 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Love to leave Cavaliers. Miami to emerge as suitor
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-love-… – 2:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love, Heat emerge as suitor
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Love ranks among Cavs players since 2015:
— 2nd in PTS
— 1st in REB
— 3rd in AST
— 5th in BLK
— 2nd in STL
— 1st in 3P
The only Cavalier to play 400+ games in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AkoZJFeXY8 – 12:56 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Kevin Love sticking it out this long in Cleveland post-LeBron is even wilder than Eric Gordon being in Houston as long as he was. Truly the end of an era.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell me and @Jason Lloyd.
Full details at @TheAthletic, including an Eastern Conference playoff contender expected to emerge as a suitor for Love: theathletic.com/4210496/2023/0… – 12:49 AM
More on this storyline
Cavs power forward Kevin Love — the last remaining piece of the franchise’s title team — made a formal request for a buyout on Wednesday, hours before the team’s final game before the All-Star break. Cleveland’s decision-makers, including chairman Dan Gilbert, will discuss that possibility amongst themselves and with Love’s representation over the next few days, sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 16, 2023
The situation has been difficult on Love, who began telling confidants recently that he was weighing the possibility a buyout, sources say, paving the way for him to become a free agent, find a bigger on-court role elsewhere and join another playoff team. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 16, 2023