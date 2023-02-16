Live stream: Wizards 3, Timberwolves 12

The Washington Wizards (27-30) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) at Target Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023

Washington Wizards 3, Minnesota Timberwolves 12 (Q1 08:38)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Karl-Anthony Towns presents Anthony Edwards with his commemorative All-Star basketball 8:06 PM Karl-Anthony Towns presents Anthony Edwards with his commemorative All-Star basketball pic.twitter.com/8WMxEVU29n

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford – The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Kyle KuzmaPF: Kristaps PorziņģisC: Daniel Gafford – 7:12 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Mike Conley talks about one of Wolves Twitter’s favorite discussion points: how to pass to Rudy Gobert: 5:43 PM Mike Conley talks about one of Wolves Twitter’s favorite discussion points: how to pass to Rudy Gobert: startribune.com/timberwolves-t…

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Washington:

Salad Bar

French Onion Soup

Ratatouille

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Coq Au Vin

Gemelli Pasta with Sauce Beurre Blanc

Postgame pizza – Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Washington:Salad BarFrench Onion SoupRatatouilleDauphinoise PotatoesCoq Au VinGemelli Pasta with Sauce Beurre BlancPostgame pizza – 4:51 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Timberwolves (H) Home Whites vs. Wizards (A) Cherry Blossoms

7.6/10 4:13 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Timberwolves (H) Home Whites vs. Wizards (A) Cherry Blossoms7.6/10 pic.twitter.com/Tn44ftsC2L

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Here’s an update on how the Mike Conley era might impact Jaden McDaniels on the offensive end of the floor. Also thrown in there is what Luka Doncic said about McDaniels’ defense: 2:50 PM Here’s an update on how the Mike Conley era might impact Jaden McDaniels on the offensive end of the floor. Also thrown in there is what Luka Doncic said about McDaniels’ defense: startribune.com/minnesota-timb…