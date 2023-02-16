Wizards vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 16, 2023

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $5,589,694 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,709,311 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: NBCSWA+
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: WDCH 99.1 and 105.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins tallied a team-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to a comeback win over the Wizards, 135-126. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 AM

