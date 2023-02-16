Wizards vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $5,589,694 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,709,311 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: NBCSWA+

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: WDCH 99.1 and 105.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?