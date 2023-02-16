Woj: 'It's more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas'

Either way, the Mavericks acquired Irving to keep him and they have the capacity to offer him the most money. “I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN. “Just because of what they invested in him. And his chance to get the kind of contract he wants… I think given of what they gave up and Dallas’ track record of being willing to pay players who want to be there. I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Of course it can all change.
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
🚨 Kane and Copes 🚨
Coming up at 7pm on ESPN in the lead up to Tas-NZ Game 2.
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon gives the latest on Kyrie’s first week in Dallas and a pending BIG pay day for Aussie Josh Green. Plus, does Jayson Tatum owe Jaylen Brown a car? All Star weekend takes and more! pic.twitter.com/RejRJrod67 – 2:18 AM
🚨 Kane and Copes 🚨
Coming up at 7pm on ESPN in the lead up to Tas-NZ Game 2.
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon gives the latest on Kyrie’s first week in Dallas and a pending BIG pay day for Aussie Josh Green. Plus, does Jayson Tatum owe Jaylen Brown a car? All Star weekend takes and more! pic.twitter.com/RejRJrod67 – 2:18 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Some of the numbers for Kai Sotto in year two with the Adelaide 36ers. In some respects, the season followed the up and down path of the team. There is a case to be made the unsettled nature of the roster and deep rotation didn’t help his cause.
espn.com.au/nbl/story/_/id… – 1:03 AM
Some of the numbers for Kai Sotto in year two with the Adelaide 36ers. In some respects, the season followed the up and down path of the team. There is a case to be made the unsettled nature of the roster and deep rotation didn’t help his cause.
espn.com.au/nbl/story/_/id… – 1:03 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Kane and Copes mini video!
Year two of Kai Sotto is in the books. Did we see any growth? Was it a bad situation? Is it the right time to part ways with Adelaide? @LanardCopeland
youtu.be/9WrLAv5Xg3U – 1:02 AM
Kane and Copes mini video!
Year two of Kai Sotto is in the books. Did we see any growth? Was it a bad situation? Is it the right time to part ways with Adelaide? @LanardCopeland
youtu.be/9WrLAv5Xg3U – 1:02 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The 6 steals for Marcus Smart in his return Wednesday night were the most by a Celtic in over four years (Kyrie had 8 against the Heat in 2019).
It’s just the 4th 6-steal game for a Celtic in the last decade.
(The list is just an excuse to include Sheed…) pic.twitter.com/aVvX9bCUnE – 12:30 AM
The 6 steals for Marcus Smart in his return Wednesday night were the most by a Celtic in over four years (Kyrie had 8 against the Heat in 2019).
It’s just the 4th 6-steal game for a Celtic in the last decade.
(The list is just an excuse to include Sheed…) pic.twitter.com/aVvX9bCUnE – 12:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Most of the Mavs players and coaches are flying back to Dallas, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are remaining in Denver and flying to Salt Lake City tomorrow to begin All-Star weekend. – 12:13 AM
Most of the Mavs players and coaches are flying back to Dallas, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are remaining in Denver and flying to Salt Lake City tomorrow to begin All-Star weekend. – 12:13 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
I asked Mikal Bridges if he’s trying to be the new leader of the Brooklyn Nets following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.
“If we keep getting better, learning and growing together, I feel like we’ll be a scary team that teams don’t want to play against.”
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/3H0EUKsDmY – 11:07 PM
I asked Mikal Bridges if he’s trying to be the new leader of the Brooklyn Nets following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.
“If we keep getting better, learning and growing together, I feel like we’ll be a scary team that teams don’t want to play against.”
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/3H0EUKsDmY – 11:07 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
🔥To The Firepit 🔥
🏀 SGA
🏀 Kyrie and Cuban
🏀 Matisse Thybulle
I can assure you nobody enjoys this segment more than me 😂😂 (full clip is too long for me to post sadly). pic.twitter.com/tEkJz1k2dg – 10:07 PM
🔥To The Firepit 🔥
🏀 SGA
🏀 Kyrie and Cuban
🏀 Matisse Thybulle
I can assure you nobody enjoys this segment more than me 😂😂 (full clip is too long for me to post sadly). pic.twitter.com/tEkJz1k2dg – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Mikal Bridges has the same number of 45-point games as Kyrie and KD this season. pic.twitter.com/xxZZfMM0Pn – 9:52 PM
Fun Fact: Mikal Bridges has the same number of 45-point games as Kyrie and KD this season. pic.twitter.com/xxZZfMM0Pn – 9:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets with a 45-point game this season:
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Cam Thomas
And now, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/yKKxM6iQYh – 9:50 PM
Nets with a 45-point game this season:
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Cam Thomas
And now, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/yKKxM6iQYh – 9:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hopefully nobody gets this twisted, but Mikal Bridges is as hot right now as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving ever were in Brooklyn. 15 consecutive Brooklyn points, 43 for the game against a good defensive team. – 9:43 PM
Hopefully nobody gets this twisted, but Mikal Bridges is as hot right now as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving ever were in Brooklyn. 15 consecutive Brooklyn points, 43 for the game against a good defensive team. – 9:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Score after one quarter: Nuggets 26, Mavs 25.
Doncic has 17 points and 3 assists that led to 7 points, meaning he accounted for 96% of the Dallas’ points. Pretty much like the pre-Irving days. – 9:41 PM
Score after one quarter: Nuggets 26, Mavs 25.
Doncic has 17 points and 3 assists that led to 7 points, meaning he accounted for 96% of the Dallas’ points. Pretty much like the pre-Irving days. – 9:41 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Underrated part of that Mavs trade –
Kyrie Irving is whatever as a defender, but I can promise you he’s an upgrade over Dinwiddie who is low-key a very destructive defensive player. – 9:39 PM
Underrated part of that Mavs trade –
Kyrie Irving is whatever as a defender, but I can promise you he’s an upgrade over Dinwiddie who is low-key a very destructive defensive player. – 9:39 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 8:52 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 8:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kyrie Irving is out tonight, but what THEY won’t tell you is he flew into DIA tonight and is actually still there, checking out Bluecifer and the Illuminati Underground. – 7:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is out tonight, but what THEY won’t tell you is he flew into DIA tonight and is actually still there, checking out Bluecifer and the Illuminati Underground. – 7:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could KD, Kyrie and Harden have been the greatest trio in NBA history? 🤔
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss what the future could’ve been for that Nets team 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wKEeqvUg8P – 7:36 PM
Could KD, Kyrie and Harden have been the greatest trio in NBA history? 🤔
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss what the future could’ve been for that Nets team 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wKEeqvUg8P – 7:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says “I would think” Irving will be able to play in the All-Star game. He says he isn’t sure when or how Irving was injured. – 7:34 PM
Kidd says “I would think” Irving will be able to play in the All-Star game. He says he isn’t sure when or how Irving was injured. – 7:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks downgrade Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:52 PM
The Mavericks downgrade Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think they know they’re going to do something in the summer.”
Hear @Frank Isola say the Kyrie Irving trade could just be the start of something big in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZwV0KLXVvP – 4:28 PM
“I think they know they’re going to do something in the summer.”
Hear @Frank Isola say the Kyrie Irving trade could just be the start of something big in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZwV0KLXVvP – 4:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs updates for tonight’s game in Denver. Reggie Bullock (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (back tightness) probable. Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr (right hamstring tightness) out. 8p on BSSW. – 2:11 PM
Mavs updates for tonight’s game in Denver. Reggie Bullock (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (back tightness) probable. Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr (right hamstring tightness) out. 8p on BSSW. – 2:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Matchups tonight for Denver vs Dallas are going to be interesting. I’m assuming Murray and Gordon are out, which changes Denver’s assignments vs Luka/Kyrie drastically.
Guess Brown guards Kyrie and KCP guards Luka, who’s nominally playing PF in their starting unit. – 1:30 PM
Matchups tonight for Denver vs Dallas are going to be interesting. I’m assuming Murray and Gordon are out, which changes Denver’s assignments vs Luka/Kyrie drastically.
Guess Brown guards Kyrie and KCP guards Luka, who’s nominally playing PF in their starting unit. – 1:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) is now probable for tonight’s game in Denver, per Mavs. – 1:26 PM
Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) is now probable for tonight’s game in Denver, per Mavs. – 1:26 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Dallas’ new dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, at @TheAthletic, and why they must make it work (including film breakdown of the crunchy end-of-game moments). A Denver test looms tonight…
* $1.99/month right now for new subscribers
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
On Dallas’ new dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, at @TheAthletic, and why they must make it work (including film breakdown of the crunchy end-of-game moments). A Denver test looms tonight…
* $1.99/month right now for new subscribers
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Will the 3rd time be the charm for Luka & Kyrie to produce their 1st win together? It’s as tough a test as there is playing in DEN where the Nuggets own the best home record at 26-4. Mavs own 1 of those 4 DEN losses. @PeasRadio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @971TheFreak – 11:16 AM
Will the 3rd time be the charm for Luka & Kyrie to produce their 1st win together? It’s as tough a test as there is playing in DEN where the Nuggets own the best home record at 26-4. Mavs own 1 of those 4 DEN losses. @PeasRadio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @971TheFreak – 11:16 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the early Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic days in Dallas, and why the Mavs must make it work, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
On the early Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic days in Dallas, and why the Mavs must make it work, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Recording w/ @JaceFrederick this morning, and just catching up on his writing.
This was a really good, to-the-point piece on the Wolves’ defensive scheme conundrum — that reared it’s head against Ja Friday and looked its best Monday against Kyrie/Luka.
twincities.com/2023/02/11/tim… – 10:23 AM
Recording w/ @JaceFrederick this morning, and just catching up on his writing.
This was a really good, to-the-point piece on the Wolves’ defensive scheme conundrum — that reared it’s head against Ja Friday and looked its best Monday against Kyrie/Luka.
twincities.com/2023/02/11/tim… – 10:23 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk about his future in Dallas eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:05 AM
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk about his future in Dallas eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:05 AM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Kyrie Irving is official out tonight for Dallas. -via Twitter @katywinge / February 15, 2023
Josh Gerben: Two days after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving filed a new trademark for: “NO CONCERN” The filing indicates that @KyrieIrving plans to offer “NO CONCERN”-branded: 1. NFTs 2. Restaurants 3. Apps for exercise routines …and more👇 #KyrieIrving -via Twitter / February 15, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mavs G Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) has been added to the injury report. He’s listed as probable vs. Nuggets tonight. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 15, 2023