Blazers didn't check market for Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe

Zach Lowe and Chris Herring spoke their peace on the latest Lowe Post Podcast. Lowe in particular had some realistic critiques regarding Portland failing to make a convincing splash that could position another star next to Damian Lillard and salvage the season: If you are serious about building a contender now, next season, two seasons from now, around Damian Lillard, you have to investigate what you could get for Simons or Sharpe. You have to. Otherwise you’re just banking on hope and luck, which sometimes hope and luck hit, and they know them [Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe] better than we do. They know their likelihood of developing in time for Lillard. I didn’t hear one sniff of them trying to figure out the market for those guys.
Source: Blazers Edge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the news that Anfernee Simons is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and what it means: rosegardenreport.com/p/anfernee-sim… – 6:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Julius Randle of the #Knicks is replacing Anfernee Simons in the #NBAAllStar 3-point shootout. He has been listed at +900, the longest odds in the field. casino.org/news/nba-3-poi… – 12:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle will replace the injured Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. Club’s first participant since Steve Novak in 2013: pic.twitter.com/jXvH83lIPT – 11:08 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I just asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he would consider replacing Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. It’s a hard no. KCP’s going to Cabo. – 8:05 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. – 2:20 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game. – 2:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will have the MRI on his right ankle on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Simons sprained ankle in loss to Wizards on Tuesday night. X-rays were negative. – 1:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
SportsBetting has Tyler Herro has a 3-point contest longshot:
Buddy Hield +400
Damian Lillard +450
Jayson Tatum +500
Lauri Markkanen +500
Anfernee Simons +525
Kevin Huerter +600
Tyler Herro +600
Tyrese Haliburton +600 – 9:26 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said X-rays on Anfernee Simons’ sprained ankle were negative. But he added that it “didn’t look awesome.” – 12:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons x-rays were negative, waiting on further results. “It didn’t look awesome, though.” – 12:39 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 126, Blazers 101: FINAL. 39 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points for Cam Reddish. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. Now nine days off before the start of the stretch run. – 12:30 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Anfernee Simons is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 12:11 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As impressive as Shaedon Sharpe’s windup dunk was earlier in the half, Sharpe’s offensive rebound in the fourth quarter with 9:01 remaining arguably was just as impressive. Sharpe had some unbelievable elevation on that rebound. – 12:05 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anfernee Simons was helped off the court after an apparent leg injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/C7x4R1SZLt – 12:00 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 97, Blazers 74: end of third quarter. 23 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons, who is back in the locker room after a nasty ankle/foot sprain. 15 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anfernee Simons lands on Kyle Kuzma’s foot and badly turns his right ankle, putting no weight on it as he is helped off the floor by inactive Jusuf Nurkic – 11:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Portland’s Anfernee Simons is being helped off the court. Simons isn’t putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 59, Blazers 52: halftime. 19 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe facts from a Jumbotron segment:
Secret talent: Playing Call of Duty
Pet peeves: “I don’t really have any pet peeves, honestly.”
Last TV show binged: Vampire Diaries – 10:24 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
No Shaedon Sharpe at the dunk contest is the dumbest thing ever. Seriously what the hell are we doing? – 8:11 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘@Dame_Lillard and @AnferneeSimons will both participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.
Ant will be seeking to become the first-ever winner of the 3-point and slam dunk contests.
#RipCity – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2023 NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania:
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Damian Lillard
⭐️ Lauri Markkanen
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Kevin Huerter
⭐️ Tyler Herro
⭐️ Anfernee Simons
⭐️ Buddy Hield
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/QH3jTpb1ax – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. – 10:43 AM
More on this storyline
Aaron J. Fentress: Blazers just announced that Anfernee Simons has a grade 2 ankle sprain and will be reevaluated after the all-star break. Not good news at all. Justise Winslow suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain on December 21. He hasn’t played since. pic.twitter.com/RFsy2wSYzs -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / February 16, 2023
Shams Charania: New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 16, 2023
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) left the arena on crutches last night, putting his availability in jeopardy for this weekend’s 3-Point Contest in SLC, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers have also expressed interest in Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. The Raptors like Canadian native Shaedon Sharpe from afar, and Anfernee Simons also has fans in Toronto. In Portland, however, they view Sharpe as a potential All-Star talent and are reluctant to part with the high-flying rookie sensation. Simons is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and has carried the CJ McCollum torch as Damian Lillard’s backcourt scoring mate. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has decided not to compete in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, has emerged as one of the most dynamic dunkers in the league. But after originally choosing to participate in the contest, he has withdrawn. -via Oregonian / February 8, 2023
Anunoby is viewed as perhaps the top trade target on the market as a versatile forward that can be plugged into virtually any team and perform at a high level. Should the Raptors make him available before Thursday, the Trail Blazers make sense as a team that could have an interest. Here is what Windhorst said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast: From all of the folks that I’m talking to in the league, Portland is absolutely in a buy mode. They are attempting to add pieces. I’ve heard them attached to some sort of role-playing bench players they are interested in but if Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested. You probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe, their lottery pick they got out of Kentucky. -via The Rookie Wire / February 4, 2023