Blazers didn't check market for Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe

Zach Lowe and Chris Herring spoke their peace on the latest Lowe Post Podcast. Lowe in particular had some realistic critiques regarding Portland failing to make a convincing splash that could position another star next to Damian Lillard and salvage the season: If you are serious about building a contender now, next season, two seasons from now, around Damian Lillard, you have to investigate what you could get for Simons or Sharpe. You have to. Otherwise you’re just banking on hope and luck, which sometimes hope and luck hit, and they know them [Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe] better than we do. They know their likelihood of developing in time for Lillard. I didn’t hear one sniff of them trying to figure out the market for those guys Source: Blazers Edge