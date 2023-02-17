Bones Hyland still has a lot of love for Denver, he and Jamal Murray are good

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just heard from Bones Hyland for about 15 minutes at Rising Stars media availability. He was really impressive. I’ll have more in @DenverGazette later. – 11:32 AM
Just heard from Bones Hyland for about 15 minutes at Rising Stars media availability. He was really impressive. I’ll have more in @DenverGazette later. – 11:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland had a lot to say about his exit, but says he’ll always have a lot of love for Denver. He said after the trade, Jamal Murray sent him a long, thoughtful message. Said they’re good. pic.twitter.com/J92ppZpBef – 11:28 AM
Bones Hyland had a lot to say about his exit, but says he’ll always have a lot of love for Denver. He said after the trade, Jamal Murray sent him a long, thoughtful message. Said they’re good. pic.twitter.com/J92ppZpBef – 11:28 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
“It made me grow up fast,” new Clippers guard Bones Hyland said of a traumatic incident in his youth. ocregister.com/2023/02/16/new… – 11:22 AM
“It made me grow up fast,” new Clippers guard Bones Hyland said of a traumatic incident in his youth. ocregister.com/2023/02/16/new… – 11:22 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here’s Ty Lue’s postgame exchange where he described talking with Bones Hyland about not conforming to the role of a “traditional point guard” but walking the fine line of being who he is while still making the right play. pic.twitter.com/IYEgJNIPLv – 1:59 AM
Here’s Ty Lue’s postgame exchange where he described talking with Bones Hyland about not conforming to the role of a “traditional point guard” but walking the fine line of being who he is while still making the right play. pic.twitter.com/IYEgJNIPLv – 1:59 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue postgame said he told Bones not to “be a traditional point guard. I asked, OK, how does that square with you stressing that you want that traditional PG role in your lineup? Lue said he wants Bones to play to his strengths — not to turn off his scoring instinct. – 12:42 AM
Ty Lue postgame said he told Bones not to “be a traditional point guard. I asked, OK, how does that square with you stressing that you want that traditional PG role in your lineup? Lue said he wants Bones to play to his strengths — not to turn off his scoring instinct. – 12:42 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers win 116-107 in Phoenix.
Western Conference standings please!
3. Kings (32-25)
4. Clippers (33-28)
5. Suns (32-28)
Clippers went from 23-24 to winning 10 of 14 entering break. They host Kings and visit Denver next weekend.
But for now: All-Star at SLC with Bones+PG! – 12:37 AM
Clippers win 116-107 in Phoenix.
Western Conference standings please!
3. Kings (32-25)
4. Clippers (33-28)
5. Suns (32-28)
Clippers went from 23-24 to winning 10 of 14 entering break. They host Kings and visit Denver next weekend.
But for now: All-Star at SLC with Bones+PG! – 12:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Okogie: 6/11 3s
Rest of Suns: 5/17 3s
Clippers up 103-96 with 5:53 left.
Okogie’s last 3 came after Hyland’s pass inside was stolen by Chris Paul. Only 11 turnovers for Clippers, but they’re getting outscored 24-12 off turnovers. – 12:18 AM
Josh Okogie: 6/11 3s
Rest of Suns: 5/17 3s
Clippers up 103-96 with 5:53 left.
Okogie’s last 3 came after Hyland’s pass inside was stolen by Chris Paul. Only 11 turnovers for Clippers, but they’re getting outscored 24-12 off turnovers. – 12:18 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Officially: my stance is that I hope Bones becomes a long term fixture in LA. I want nothing but great things for him, and he seems like an excellent new generation version of Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams. – 12:15 AM
Officially: my stance is that I hope Bones becomes a long term fixture in LA. I want nothing but great things for him, and he seems like an excellent new generation version of Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams. – 12:15 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Eric Gordon has clearly had enough of youth and is refusing to pass to Bones when open lol – 12:06 AM
Eric Gordon has clearly had enough of youth and is refusing to pass to Bones when open lol – 12:06 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bones might try hitting the wide open guy ahead of him next time – 12:02 AM
Bones might try hitting the wide open guy ahead of him next time – 12:02 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And there’s Bones coming out of timeout. Same rotation as first half. – 11:55 PM
And there’s Bones coming out of timeout. Same rotation as first half. – 11:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 85-77 with 2:34 left in 3rd quarter.
Bench didn’t get a whole lot of first half clock, and interested to see if Bones gets in here at all in this second half.
Clippers have 8:1 assist-TO ratio in this quarter after 12:9 assist-TO ratio at halftime. – 11:54 PM
Clippers lead 85-77 with 2:34 left in 3rd quarter.
Bench didn’t get a whole lot of first half clock, and interested to see if Bones gets in here at all in this second half.
Clippers have 8:1 assist-TO ratio in this quarter after 12:9 assist-TO ratio at halftime. – 11:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter’s over: Clippers 28, Suns 23
Mann: 8p
PG, Gordon and Hyland: 5p apiece
Kawhi: 0-5 FGs
4 turnovers already for a team that has had single-digit TOs in five of their last seven games. – 10:44 PM
First quarter’s over: Clippers 28, Suns 23
Mann: 8p
PG, Gordon and Hyland: 5p apiece
Kawhi: 0-5 FGs
4 turnovers already for a team that has had single-digit TOs in five of their last seven games. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is only starter in while rest of second unit is on floor (Hyland/Gordon/Batum/Plumlee) – 10:36 PM
Kawhi Leonard is only starter in while rest of second unit is on floor (Hyland/Gordon/Batum/Plumlee) – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon is your 6Man tonight.
Norm Powell out — Bones Hyland will likely check in for T Mann. – 10:30 PM
Eric Gordon is your 6Man tonight.
Norm Powell out — Bones Hyland will likely check in for T Mann. – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone, sounding like he’s about to keel over from losing his voice:
“I wish Aaron Gordon was going to Salt Lake City.
I wish Jamal Murray was going to Salt Lake City.
I wish KCP was going to Salt Lake City.
And I wish I wasn’t going to Salt Lake City.” – 11:33 PM
Michael Malone, sounding like he’s about to keel over from losing his voice:
“I wish Aaron Gordon was going to Salt Lake City.
I wish Jamal Murray was going to Salt Lake City.
I wish KCP was going to Salt Lake City.
And I wish I wasn’t going to Salt Lake City.” – 11:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I wish KCP was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish Jamal Murray was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish Aaron Gordon was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish I wasn’t going to Salt Lake City.” – 11:33 PM
Michael Malone: “I wish KCP was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish Jamal Murray was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish Aaron Gordon was coming to Salt Lake City. I wish I wasn’t going to Salt Lake City.” – 11:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray went over to check on the Mavs player who was down under the basket holding his knee. Mal must have been having some serious flashbacks, but the Dallas player limped back to their bench and seems to be hurting but not injured – good to see. – 11:06 PM
Jamal Murray went over to check on the Mavs player who was down under the basket holding his knee. Mal must have been having some serious flashbacks, but the Dallas player limped back to their bench and seems to be hurting but not injured – good to see. – 11:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson said he remembered Jamal Murray saying “Game 7” right in front of the Clippers’ bench during their Bubble series in the second round. – 8:57 PM
Reggie Jackson said he remembered Jamal Murray saying “Game 7” right in front of the Clippers’ bench during their Bubble series in the second round. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji and Reggie Jackson tonight.
Murray will have almost three weeks between games if he returns on Feb. 23 at Cleveland. – 8:26 PM
No Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji and Reggie Jackson tonight.
Murray will have almost three weeks between games if he returns on Feb. 23 at Cleveland. – 8:26 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From head coach Michael Malone, Jamal Murray is out tonight, 6th straight game missed with right knee inflammation. – 7:22 PM
From head coach Michael Malone, Jamal Murray is out tonight, 6th straight game missed with right knee inflammation. – 7:22 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both listed as questionable ahead of Denver’s final game before the All-Star break tomorrow against Dallas.
Nnaji is out. – 7:32 PM
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both listed as questionable ahead of Denver’s final game before the All-Star break tomorrow against Dallas.
Nnaji is out. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Zeke Nnaji remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon remain questionable, though I don’t expect either to play, it being the last game before ASB. – 6:53 PM
Zeke Nnaji remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon remain questionable, though I don’t expect either to play, it being the last game before ASB. – 6:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Zeke Nnaji and Collin Gillespie remain out. – 5:39 PM
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Zeke Nnaji and Collin Gillespie remain out. – 5:39 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Michael Malone says “it’s just being smart” in regards to Jamal Murray being out. Said it doesn’t make sense to play him when he’s not confident in his knee. But in talking to Murray, Malone said he’s gotten a sense he’s in a good place and thinks the rest will do him well. -via Twitter @msinger / February 15, 2023
Denver: Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion) and Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) have been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Dallas. -via HoopsHype / February 14, 2023
“It was a great experience playing with Joker,” Hyland said via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.” Hyland took to Twitter to insist he was not taking shots at Murray with the comments, after the video began to draw attention online. “I never threw no shots y’all just be fishing,” Hyland tweeted. He also called Jamal Murray “his boy” in another tweet. -via Clutch Points / February 14, 2023
Andrew Greif: Right now, Ty Lue says, he views Bones Hyland as the point guard of the second unit, alongside Eric Gordon and Norm Powell. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 14, 2023
Joey Linn: Bones Hyland was asked about playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and now Kawhi and PG: “It was a great experience playing with Joker. Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.” -via Twitter / February 14, 2023