Bucks hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury is not serious

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain: “I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s X-rays came back negative eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:56 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s X-rays came back negative eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:56 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My daughter had “show and share” day today and the theme was the letter “J” — so of course she was excited to show off her purple Giannis jersey. pic.twitter.com/mx0VCNksl2 – 11:53 PM
My daughter had “show and share” day today and the theme was the letter “J” — so of course she was excited to show off her purple Giannis jersey. pic.twitter.com/mx0VCNksl2 – 11:53 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest on wrist injury for Giannis
🏀 Brook Lopez dominates Bulls
🏀 Jevon Carter and AJ Green step up!
🏀 Bucks extend streak to 12 wins, just 0.5 back of Boston for No. 1 seed
📺youtu.be/Mzq-g3-Lx-g
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/hU6Ose9n0J – 11:51 PM
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest on wrist injury for Giannis
🏀 Brook Lopez dominates Bulls
🏀 Jevon Carter and AJ Green step up!
🏀 Bucks extend streak to 12 wins, just 0.5 back of Boston for No. 1 seed
📺youtu.be/Mzq-g3-Lx-g
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/hU6Ose9n0J – 11:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That’s it for the first “half” of the season.
1️⃣2️⃣ Straight wins as #Bucks beat #Bulls 112-100
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo injures wrist.
🥇But he sets Bucks assists record
🔥🔥🔥Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, AJ Green
https://t.co/lVQx4ca0DO via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/ClQ7rLBMhW – 11:29 PM
That’s it for the first “half” of the season.
1️⃣2️⃣ Straight wins as #Bucks beat #Bulls 112-100
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo injures wrist.
🥇But he sets Bucks assists record
🔥🔥🔥Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, AJ Green
https://t.co/lVQx4ca0DO via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/ClQ7rLBMhW – 11:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Hoop idea: Josh Okogie should replace Giannis in the All-Star game. – 11:05 PM
Hoop idea: Josh Okogie should replace Giannis in the All-Star game. – 11:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks extend the winning streak to 12, but in a scary moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo left early with a wrist injury. The team says the x-rays were clear, but it will be an anxious wait for more info.
Locked on Bucks short ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/51qIfYg… – 10:48 PM
The Bucks extend the winning streak to 12, but in a scary moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo left early with a wrist injury. The team says the x-rays were clear, but it will be an anxious wait for more info.
Locked on Bucks short ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/51qIfYg… – 10:48 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist as the Bucks win in Chicago
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:33 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist as the Bucks win in Chicago
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain:
“I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.” – 10:21 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain:
“I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.” – 10:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bulls stood pat at the deadline when things clearly weren’t working, only to lose 5 in a row before the All-Star break, including a home beatdown from the Bucks without Giannis and Middleton.
Rough look. – 9:56 PM
Bulls stood pat at the deadline when things clearly weren’t working, only to lose 5 in a row before the All-Star break, including a home beatdown from the Bucks without Giannis and Middleton.
Rough look. – 9:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Giannis Antetokounmpo exits game vs. Bulls early with right wrist sprain
No update yet, other than him being out for tonight’s game. theathletic.com/4216819/2023/0… – 9:27 PM
At @TheAthletic: Giannis Antetokounmpo exits game vs. Bulls early with right wrist sprain
No update yet, other than him being out for tonight’s game. theathletic.com/4216819/2023/0… – 9:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/gia… – 9:21 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/gia… – 9:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls just cannot chip this lead down under 10 points. They’ve matched the Bucks since Giannis went out, but not enough to actually get an upper hand. – 9:12 PM
The Bulls just cannot chip this lead down under 10 points. They’ve matched the Bucks since Giannis went out, but not enough to actually get an upper hand. – 9:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out vs. Bulls due to sprained right wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out vs. Bulls due to sprained right wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The news of the night, however, is that Giannis Antetokounmpo injured wrist and is out for rest of the game vs. the #Bulls.
Before that, however, he set the #Bucks franchise record for assists.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:46 PM
The news of the night, however, is that Giannis Antetokounmpo injured wrist and is out for rest of the game vs. the #Bulls.
Before that, however, he set the #Bucks franchise record for assists.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 61, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 14 pts
Williams 10 pts
Bulls 36.7%FG
Lopez 23 pts
Holiday 12 pts, 6 assists
Giannis 2 pts, 9 minutes; out with wrist injury – 8:41 PM
Bucks 61, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 14 pts
Williams 10 pts
Bulls 36.7%FG
Lopez 23 pts
Holiday 12 pts, 6 assists
Giannis 2 pts, 9 minutes; out with wrist injury – 8:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 61-49 at the half.
LaVine still leads scoring with 14 points. Carlik Jones and Dalen Terry made nice work of their rare minutes in that first half.
Bucks have to go without Giannis to close this one. – 8:40 PM
Bulls trail 61-49 at the half.
LaVine still leads scoring with 14 points. Carlik Jones and Dalen Terry made nice work of their rare minutes in that first half.
Bucks have to go without Giannis to close this one. – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to this game due to a sprained wrist. – 8:36 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to this game due to a sprained wrist. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game with a right wrist sprain. – 8:36 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game with a right wrist sprain. – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return due to a right wrist injury, so #Bulls held him to 2 points. – 8:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return due to a right wrist injury, so #Bulls held him to 2 points. – 8:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Update from the Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpois will NOT return to tonight’s game with a sprained right wrist – 8:34 PM
Update from the Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpois will NOT return to tonight’s game with a sprained right wrist – 8:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury to his hand. pic.twitter.com/bvplHVieLq – 8:24 PM
Giannis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury to his hand. pic.twitter.com/bvplHVieLq – 8:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just went back to the locker room holding his right hand/wrist. He ran into the stanchion trying to get a block on Coby White – 8:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just went back to the locker room holding his right hand/wrist. He ran into the stanchion trying to get a block on Coby White – 8:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Giannis is headed to locker room to have his hand or wrist checked out after blocking Coby White’s shot and falling into stanchion – 8:18 PM
Giannis is headed to locker room to have his hand or wrist checked out after blocking Coby White’s shot and falling into stanchion – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo falls over Coby White and into the stantion — and is slow to get up understandably. He remains in the game, though he is flexing his hand. – 8:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo falls over Coby White and into the stantion — and is slow to get up understandably. He remains in the game, though he is flexing his hand. – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge collision under the basket between Coby White and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They both get up after a moment on the ground but that was a gnarly bump. – 8:16 PM
Huge collision under the basket between Coby White and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They both get up after a moment on the ground but that was a gnarly bump. – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in #Bucks franchise history. He passed Paul Pressey.
Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – 7:56 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in #Bucks franchise history. He passed Paul Pressey.
Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Bulls. They join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:22 PM
Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Bulls. They join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been moved from probable to available to play for the #Bucks vs. the #Bulls tonight.
Khris Middleton, however, has been ruled out of the final game before the all-star break. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been moved from probable to available to play for the #Bucks vs. the #Bulls tonight.
Khris Middleton, however, has been ruled out of the final game before the all-star break. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Which ones should I bring to @NBAAllStar? 🔥🦞👟 pic.twitter.com/D4XFdPKZ9P – 2:21 PM
Which ones should I bring to @NBAAllStar? 🔥🦞👟 pic.twitter.com/D4XFdPKZ9P – 2:21 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It’s just now starting to hit me how long Kevin Love’s tenure with the Cavaliers was.
Only Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Udonis Haslem have longer active tenures. – 11:36 AM
It’s just now starting to hit me how long Kevin Love’s tenure with the Cavaliers was.
Only Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Udonis Haslem have longer active tenures. – 11:36 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
The picks from Giannis’ team were only valuable because there seemed like there was a real chance he was leaving. Dallas is gonna have a similar window with Luka. – 11:26 AM
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
The picks from Giannis’ team were only valuable because there seemed like there was a real chance he was leaving. Dallas is gonna have a similar window with Luka. – 11:26 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Game Mock Draft: Predicting how LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo fill out their rosters
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:14 AM
2023 NBA All-Star Game Mock Draft: Predicting how LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo fill out their rosters
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis —
32.5 PPG | 12.3 RPG | 5.5 APG | 54.0 FG%
Jokic —
24.7 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 10.1 APG | 63.2 FG%
Embiid —
33.1 PPG | 10.1 RPG | 4.1 APG | 53.7 FG%
Tatum —
30.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 4.5 APG | 46.4 FG%
Best players on the best teams. pic.twitter.com/GvNSdMHQSg – 10:56 AM
Pick an MVP:
Giannis —
32.5 PPG | 12.3 RPG | 5.5 APG | 54.0 FG%
Jokic —
24.7 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 10.1 APG | 63.2 FG%
Embiid —
33.1 PPG | 10.1 RPG | 4.1 APG | 53.7 FG%
Tatum —
30.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 4.5 APG | 46.4 FG%
Best players on the best teams. pic.twitter.com/GvNSdMHQSg – 10:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
8. LeBron James: 13.442 pic.twitter.com/F2tYMdhcD5 – 10:25 AM
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
8. LeBron James: 13.442 pic.twitter.com/F2tYMdhcD5 – 10:25 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters … presumably to counter the whole “who got picked last” talk. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 17, 2023
Eric Nehm: Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game with a right wrist sprain. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 16, 2023
StatMuse: Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader in Points Assists Blocks Free Throws Less than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. pic.twitter.com/I0pXoaktsa -via Twitter @statmuse / February 16, 2023