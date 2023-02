Cavaliers steering Kevin Love to head to the Western Conference?

Brian Windhorst on Kevin Love: I do think there’s interest in him even though he’s not having a good year. I had two or three teams immediately call me looking for background information on Love and I’m sure that they were already doing their research with the primary sources. I think Miami is very interested in him. They need size and shooting. I think Phoenix, where James Jones was his teammate on 2016 Cavs title team, is interested in him . -via YouTube / February 17, 2023