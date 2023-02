Charles Barkley: Y'all baby these (players) so much... no back-to-backs, tossing fans, asking for trades

Puck’s Dylan Byers wrote: Licht is now in negotiations to bring Charles Barkley to CNN for a news-oriented primetime show, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell me. Yes, Charles Barkley. The show would see the 11-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Famer, and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various topics of the day. The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman, and might be better suited to ask guests the kinds of questions that average Americans actually care about. -via Mediaite / February 10, 2023