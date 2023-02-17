Charles Barkley: Y'all baby these (players) so much... no back-to-backs, tossing fans, asking for trades

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley: “Y’all baby these dudes so much today. They don’t want to play back-to-back games. Every time a fan says something, they get them tossed. If they’re not happy, they want to get traded. It’s going to come to a head in the next CBA.” pic.twitter.com/gpSrmCMElq – 2:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
.@SayingMoore: Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley feud enters new round azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yesterday, they gave me the behind the scenes tour of what it takes to put on Inside The NBA in SLC. This article was supposed to be mostly about that.
But then, when I talked to Charles Barkley, he stole the show. (Maybe that’s perfect, actually.)
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:24 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
TNT’s Charles Barkley talks Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, the Jazz and the All-Star Game https://t.co/PXBXG1qVSX pic.twitter.com/Og2vSxSqDL – 11:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Before the TNT crew went live tonight on Inside the NBA, they met with reporters here in SLC to talk all things NBA, Jazz, All-Star and more. Here’s some of those conversations with Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith.
youtube.com/watch?v=V333TK… – 10:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s trade to Suns: “He’s got to win a championship. Very simple. He’s got to at least get to the Finals. At least I got us to the Finals. It’s the exact same scenario.” pic.twitter.com/0yUEbWkVqZ – 6:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
More on this storyline
CNN is reportedly interested in bringing Inside the NBA analyst and former player Charles Barkley to their prime time lineup. Chris Licht has been putting his mark on the network’s programming since he was appointed president last year. -via Mediaite / February 10, 2023
Puck’s Dylan Byers wrote: Licht is now in negotiations to bring Charles Barkley to CNN for a news-oriented primetime show, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell me. Yes, Charles Barkley. The show would see the 11-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Famer, and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various topics of the day. The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman, and might be better suited to ask guests the kinds of questions that average Americans actually care about. -via Mediaite / February 10, 2023
Charles Barkley, an 11-time NBA All-Star, 11-time member of the All-NBA Team, and the 1993 NBA MVP, revealed his Top 10 players in the league’s history during his recent appearance on All the Smoke podcast, co-hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. With Michael Jordan at the top, this is how Charles Barkley’s list played out: Michael Jordan Oscar Robertson Wilt Chamberlain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bill Russell Kobe Bryant LeBron James Tim Duncan Hakeem Olajuwon Jerry West -via BasketNews / February 6, 2023