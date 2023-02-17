Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan in all-time steals list

NBA on ESPN: Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time steals list 😤 pic.twitter.com/uIX4BYJ8b0
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for 3rd place on the all-time steals list. A look at how The Point God goes for both his defense as well as his offense.
theathletic.com/4218043/2023/0… – 2:43 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for 3rd place on the all-time steals list. A look at how The Point God goes for both his defense as well as his offense.
theathletic.com/4218043/2023/0… – 2:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Coach has to make his decision, but I can control what I can control by just going out there and playing free and play to the best of my ability.”
Josh Okogie on looking to start along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant (knee) when he returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wj0yZOICOT – 1:50 AM
“Coach has to make his decision, but I can control what I can control by just going out there and playing free and play to the best of my ability.”
Josh Okogie on looking to start along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant (knee) when he returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wj0yZOICOT – 1:50 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder vs Suns on 2.24.23 has been flexed to ESPN.
OKC vs KD in his first game in a Suns jersey? SGA vs his mentor CP3.
Thunder has now been bumped to 3 nationally televised games. – 12:51 AM
Thunder vs Suns on 2.24.23 has been flexed to ESPN.
OKC vs KD in his first game in a Suns jersey? SGA vs his mentor CP3.
Thunder has now been bumped to 3 nationally televised games. – 12:51 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time steals list 😤 pic.twitter.com/uIX4BYJ8b0 – 12:42 AM
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time steals list 😤 pic.twitter.com/uIX4BYJ8b0 – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul is now 3rd all-time in steals.
Passing MJ and only 169 away from Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/dy7KbAROei – 12:31 AM
Chris Paul is now 3rd all-time in steals.
Passing MJ and only 169 away from Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/dy7KbAROei – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul is now
— 3rd all-time in assists
— 3rd all-time in steals (tied with MJ)
Point God. pic.twitter.com/C2k4P18yoX – 12:20 AM
Chris Paul is now
— 3rd all-time in assists
— 3rd all-time in steals (tied with MJ)
Point God. pic.twitter.com/C2k4P18yoX – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Okogie: 6/11 3s
Rest of Suns: 5/17 3s
Clippers up 103-96 with 5:53 left.
Okogie’s last 3 came after Hyland’s pass inside was stolen by Chris Paul. Only 11 turnovers for Clippers, but they’re getting outscored 24-12 off turnovers. – 12:18 AM
Josh Okogie: 6/11 3s
Rest of Suns: 5/17 3s
Clippers up 103-96 with 5:53 left.
Okogie’s last 3 came after Hyland’s pass inside was stolen by Chris Paul. Only 11 turnovers for Clippers, but they’re getting outscored 24-12 off turnovers. – 12:18 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gotta love Chris Paul jumping backwards to draw that foul lol – 11:49 PM
Gotta love Chris Paul jumping backwards to draw that foul lol – 11:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard registers his first points on free throws. 24 minutes into his shift. Clippers are still in this game because Phoenix has gotten only two points from Chris Paul. – 11:45 PM
Kawhi Leonard registers his first points on free throws. 24 minutes into his shift. Clippers are still in this game because Phoenix has gotten only two points from Chris Paul. – 11:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are a combined 2-for-10 and the Suns are only down 2 thanks to the contributions of guys who usually come off the bench. Suns’ depth is looking pretty good – 11:12 PM
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are a combined 2-for-10 and the Suns are only down 2 thanks to the contributions of guys who usually come off the bench. Suns’ depth is looking pretty good – 11:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clippers are doing an excellent job on him, as they almost always have. The quick double there was smooth. CP3/Ayton two-man game needs to get going. – 10:23 PM
Clippers are doing an excellent job on him, as they almost always have. The quick double there was smooth. CP3/Ayton two-man game needs to get going. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting the usual: Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Worth noting that Moses Brown is active for the 50th time. That’s his cap.
Phoenix starting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. – 9:51 PM
Clippers are starting the usual: Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Worth noting that Moses Brown is active for the 50th time. That’s his cap.
Phoenix starting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Clippers
PG Chris Paul
SG Devin Booker
F Josh Okogie
F Torrey Craig
C Deandre Ayton – 9:44 PM
#Suns starters vs. #Clippers
PG Chris Paul
SG Devin Booker
F Josh Okogie
F Torrey Craig
C Deandre Ayton – 9:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHX
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:39 PM
Starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHX
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Monty Williams about what he’s learned from this season of constant change after Phoenix’s lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton finished 2nd in 5-man group minutes last year and 1st in those minutes in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/mS1D61to05 – 9:28 PM
Asked Monty Williams about what he’s learned from this season of constant change after Phoenix’s lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton finished 2nd in 5-man group minutes last year and 1st in those minutes in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/mS1D61to05 – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
“I don’t want to make of it,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about it.”
Called KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul a 3-headed monster where the Suns can always have 1-2 of them on the floor – 8:39 PM
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
“I don’t want to make of it,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about it.”
Called KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul a 3-headed monster where the Suns can always have 1-2 of them on the floor – 8:39 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant raising stakes for Suns: “Charles [Barkley] made the Finals. The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.” pic.twitter.com/F3Q4WxUco2 – 7:17 PM
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant raising stakes for Suns: “Charles [Barkley] made the Finals. The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.” pic.twitter.com/F3Q4WxUco2 – 7:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The #Suns Big 4.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/bmweGlAQN2 – 4:06 PM
The #Suns Big 4.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/bmweGlAQN2 – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Damion Lee getting up shots with Kevin Durant watching. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Etbp54A3zn – 1:15 PM
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Damion Lee getting up shots with Kevin Durant watching. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Etbp54A3zn – 1:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne is also getting up shots as part of the Suns’ shooting game with Book, CP3 and Damion Lee on the other end and Kevin Durant observing pic.twitter.com/cYVWySwmGG – 12:57 PM
Cam Payne is also getting up shots as part of the Suns’ shooting game with Book, CP3 and Damion Lee on the other end and Kevin Durant observing pic.twitter.com/cYVWySwmGG – 12:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Historic individual seasons happening right now:
— First player to average a triple-double on 50 FG%
— First 30/10/5 season on 50 FG% since Wilt
— First 30p/10r/1s/1b season since 1976
— First 32/8/8 season since Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/QX8HsMCNiu – 12:46 PM
Historic individual seasons happening right now:
— First player to average a triple-double on 50 FG%
— First 30/10/5 season on 50 FG% since Wilt
— First 30p/10r/1s/1b season since 1976
— First 32/8/8 season since Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/QX8HsMCNiu – 12:46 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Inbound assist leaders ’22-’23:
1. Giddey: 35
2. Haliburton: 26
3. Lowry: 26
Inbound assist leaders last 3 seasons:
1. CP3: 115 (.67/game)
2. Lowry: 94 (.61/game)
3. Giddey: 92 (.88/game)*
*Giddey is only in his 2nd NBA season!
foxsports.com/stories/nba/th… – 9:49 AM
Inbound assist leaders ’22-’23:
1. Giddey: 35
2. Haliburton: 26
3. Lowry: 26
Inbound assist leaders last 3 seasons:
1. CP3: 115 (.67/game)
2. Lowry: 94 (.61/game)
3. Giddey: 92 (.88/game)*
*Giddey is only in his 2nd NBA season!
foxsports.com/stories/nba/th… – 9:49 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Michael Jordan is celebrating his upcoming birthday in a really big way 👏 pic.twitter.com/TuMX4dB9Q9 – 7:52 PM
Michael Jordan is celebrating his upcoming birthday in a really big way 👏 pic.twitter.com/TuMX4dB9Q9 – 7:52 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by giving Make-A-Wish its largest donation ever
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:28 PM
#Hornets Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by giving Make-A-Wish its largest donation ever
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
33 years ago today, Michael Jordan balled out wearing No. 12 after getting his jersey stolen 😤 pic.twitter.com/tKNtep5B80 – 4:08 PM
33 years ago today, Michael Jordan balled out wearing No. 12 after getting his jersey stolen 😤 pic.twitter.com/tKNtep5B80 – 4:08 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “I don’t want to think about it.” Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 16, 2023
Adam Zagoria: KD on Suns: “You got somebody like Devin,Chris Paul & Deandre Ayton, guys that work and I wanted to be a part of that “I’m excited I’m here, I’m looking forward to trying to add as much as i can “They’ve built the infrastructure already and I’m looking forward to adding to it’ -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / February 16, 2023
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true. “For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.” -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
Michael Jordan is celebrating a huge life milestone by making the largest contribution in Make-A-Wish Foundation history. The Charlotte Hornets owner announced Wednesday he has donated $10 million to the charitable foundation in honor of his 60th birthday, which is Friday. Jordan’s financial gift represents the biggest contribution Make-A-Wish has received in its 43 years. -via Charlotte Observer / February 15, 2023
Jordan has been involved with Make-A-Wish for more than three decades, a partnership that dates back to him granting his first wish in 1989 while with the Chicago Bulls. He was named an ambassador for the organization in 2008. -via Charlotte Observer / February 15, 2023