Fred VanVleet officially joins Klutch Sports

Klutch Sports Group: Welcome @FredVanVleet!
Source: Twitter @KlutchSports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 123-113. Poeltl finishes with 30 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. 26/6/4 for Siakam, 17/6/6 for Barnes, 15 assists for VanVleet.
After allowing 70 points in first half, Raps keep Magic to 43 in 2nd. Enjoy the break, all. – 9:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has 15 assists. career high is 17. Franchise high is 19, co-owned by Calderon (2x), Lowry and Stoudamire. – 9:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet has 15 assists. It’s already the 2nd-most he’s ever recorded and we still have 14 minutes to go. His career-high is 17. – 9:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Poeltl is 9-for-9 from the floor, VanVleet just got tripped and turned it into his 13th assist of the night and it’s all happening
Raptors by 8 – 8:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Big boy play by VanVleet to rip the ball away from Carter under the rim, kickstarting a Raptors fast break that ended in a Banton layup. – 8:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Our pals at Raptors PR go deep into the history books for this:
CAREER HIGH | Fred VanVleet (seven) tied a career high for assists in a quarter during the first frame tonight (2X – last: Jan. 27, 2021 vs. Milwaukee; Q1). – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is averaging 6.5 assists on the season. He had 7 of ’em in the 1st quarter. As a team, the Raptors have 13 assists on 16 buckets and are shooting 76% through 12 minutes. They lead by 8. – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Showtime Raptors have 13 assists on 16 buckets, and lead 35-27 after a quarter. Poeltl has 8, VanVleet has 7 dimes and Thad Young was rad. – 8:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Poeltl effect is real, on both ends of the floor. His passing/screen have really opened things up offensively, even with a lack of shooting out there. Raptors are 11-of-13 and have 9 assists on their 11 buckets (VanVleet and Barnes have 4 apiece). – 7:54 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said, and were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 14, 2023
Eric Koreen: “We kind of shit the bed in the fourth. That hurt.” – VanVleet on the loss to Utah. -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 12, 2023
Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday for their fourth win in five games. -via CBSSports.com / February 12, 2023