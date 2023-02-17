Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates LeBron James on scoring record: I'm your biggest fan

Clutch Points: “Being so great for so long, man. I mean, I’ve been your biggest fan… You set the blueprint for everybody.” Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulating LeBron on becoming the All-Time leading scorer in NBA history 🤝 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/F0V2HXwerp
Giannis has had an unprecedented season thus far 💪🦌
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
West lead ballooned to 18 as they broke 100 early in the third but Frank Vogel and the East closed with LeBron, Kyrie, Melo, PG, and 🚫Joakim Noah🚫 to clamp down on the easy shots and secure the win. pic.twitter.com/Nfczmud6aw – 4:44 PM
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 14.387
I think Jokic DID enter this season with people expecting the three-straight stigma to affect him. Hell I wrote about it before the season.
And then he was so great and the field shook out it in such a way that it stopped mattering. That’s not how 2021 Giannis’ race went. – 3:25 PM
Here are my NBA MVP rankings entering All-Star Weekend with Giannis in the lead:
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Follow along as I wander around Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar weekend.
All things #Bucks & Wisconsin- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday & Tyrese Haliburton along with the celebrity game, skills challenges w/ Thanasis & Alex Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro & the game itself!😰 pic.twitter.com/uTqeilolXV – 1:10 PM
It begins.
The Antetokounmpo will coach celebrities tonight in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/727j850bik via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/RSLlYX7fxD – 12:20 PM
A lot of hindsight goes into the "Giannis should've won three straight" stuff. He was incredible in the playoffs, but that was his worst defensive regular season of the Bud era as they rejiggered their scheme, their record suffered, he had a third star, and he missed 11 games.
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Giannis wasn’t the rightful winner the third year. He might be this year (we still have a ways to go), but 2021 was Jokic pretty comfortably. – 12:09 PM
According to @SportsBettingAG, former Lakers guard Mac McClung is favored to win the Dunk Contest and Luka Doncic is favored to be the first player selected by Team LeBron:
I think a lot about how sick it would have been if LeBron had finished this dunk to clinch the championship.
Imagine having the greatest block and the greatest dunk in Finals history within two minutes of one another. pic.twitter.com/ZboAk82MQZ – 10:44 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered sprained right wrist last night in the win over Chicago after a collision with the basket stanchion.

He was ruled out in the first quarter and did not return.
He was ruled out in the first quarter and did not return. – 10:29 AM
Degenerate behavior alert: I bet on the All-Star Game.
Look, there aren’t even rosters yet and Team Giannis is a meaningful underdog (+130). If you assume that any All-Star Game is a 50-50 proposition, you’re getting a 30% profit opportunity on what is effectively a coin flip. – 9:48 AM
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is now Bucks' all-time assist leader with 3274 assists 🍭
Giannis Antetokounmpo's X-rays came back negative
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
My daughter had "show and share" day today and the theme was the letter "J" — so of course she was excited to show off her purple Giannis jersey.
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest on wrist injury for Giannis
🏀 Brook Lopez dominates Bulls
🏀 Jevon Carter and AJ Green step up!
🏀 Bucks extend streak to 12 wins, just 0.5 back of Boston for No. 1 seed
📺youtu.be/Mzq-g3-Lx-g
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/hU6Ose9n0J – 11:51 PM
That’s it for the first “half” of the season.
1️⃣2️⃣ Straight wins as #Bucks beat #Bulls 112-100
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo injures wrist.
🥇But he sets Bucks assists record
🔥🔥🔥Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, AJ Green
https://t.co/lVQx4ca0DO via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/ClQ7rLBMhW – 11:29 PM
Hoop idea: Josh Okogie should replace Giannis in the All-Star game.
The Bucks extend the winning streak to 12, but in a scary moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo left early with a wrist injury. The team says the x-rays were clear, but it will be an anxious wait for more info.
Locked on Bucks short ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/51qIfYg… – 10:48 PM
Howard's whole LeBron column was next-level excellent. Especially the closing section. But I can't recall anybody bringing every aspect of his singular career together in such remarkable fashion. A must read.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:43 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist as the Bucks win in Chicago
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:33 PM
The #TNTBulls of years past beat LeBron and Steph. They won games with Joakim Noah’s knee held together with kinesio tape. They had NateRob discount double-checking all over MSG.
These new guys can’t even beat Jevon Carter and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Ten year streak gone. – 10:00 PM
Bulls stood pat at the deadline when things clearly weren't working, only to lose 5 in a row before the All-Star break, including a home beatdown from the Bucks without Giannis and Middleton.

Rough look.
Rough look. – 9:56 PM
At @TheAthletic: Giannis Antetokounmpo exits game vs. Bulls early with right wrist sprain
No update yet, other than him being out for tonight’s game. theathletic.com/4216819/2023/0… – 9:27 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist
The Bulls just cannot chip this lead down under 10 points. They've matched the Bucks since Giannis went out, but not enough to actually get an upper hand.
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out vs. Bulls due to sprained right wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:07 PM
The news of the night, however, is that Giannis Antetokounmpo injured wrist and is out for rest of the game vs. the #Bulls.
Before that, however, he set the #Bucks franchise record for assists.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:46 PM
Bucks 61, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 14 pts
Williams 10 pts
Bulls 36.7%FG
Lopez 23 pts
Holiday 12 pts, 6 assists
Giannis 2 pts, 9 minutes; out with wrist injury – 8:41 PM
Bulls trail 61-49 at the half.
LaVine still leads scoring with 14 points. Carlik Jones and Dalen Terry made nice work of their rare minutes in that first half.
Bucks have to go without Giannis to close this one. – 8:40 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to this game due to a sprained wrist.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game with a right wrist sprain.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return due to a right wrist injury, so #Bulls held him to 2 points.
Update from the Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpois will NOT return to tonight's game with a sprained right wrist
Giannis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury to his hand.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just went back to the locker room holding his right hand/wrist. He ran into the stanchion trying to get a block on Coby White
Giannis is headed to locker room to have his hand or wrist checked out after blocking Coby White's shot and falling into stanchion
Giannis Antetokounmpo falls over Coby White and into the stantion — and is slow to get up understandably. He remains in the game, though he is flexing his hand.
Huge collision under the basket between Coby White and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They both get up after a moment on the ground but that was a gnarly bump.
Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader in
Points
Assists
Blocks
Free Throws
Less than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. pic.twitter.com/I0pXoaktsa – 8:00 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in #Bucks franchise history. He passed Paul Pressey.
Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – 7:56 PM
Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Bulls. They join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Mock All-Star draft (4:11)
🔘 Zion injury/The Pelicans (10:56)
🔘 All-Star Fixes? (17:27)
🔘 LeBron (23:41)
🔘 HOF rules (32:55)
🔘 Gobert/Wolves (36:35)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx860
🍎 apple.co/3k0R0xB
✳️ spoti.fi/40XYT7D
📺 bit.ly/hwdx860 pic.twitter.com/JnzjohOWbq – 7:06 PM
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
NBA Central: Giannis giving LeBron his flowers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WL7YuO0yvO -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 17, 2023
Marc Stein: Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters … presumably to counter the whole “who got picked last” talk. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 17, 2023
In the wake of a high-profile missed call that went against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said officials are “absolutely held accountable” and disciplined for making such errors. “We don’t publicize discipline for officials. We don’t think that will be appropriate,” Silver said Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele on SportsCenter. “But their assignments are affected by the quality of their calls, whether or not they progress into the playoffs and then round by round is impacted by the accuracy of their calls and their demeanor on the floor. So there is a system for overseeing and making those judgements about officials. But more to your earlier point about getting the calls right, that’s again not a new issue.” -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain: “I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 17, 2023