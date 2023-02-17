Giannis Antetokounmpo on injury: 'That was yesterday, man. That's old news'

Antetokounmpo suffered a sprain to his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Bucks victory over the Chicago Bulls when he fell into the basket stanchion after trying to block a shot. It appeared his hand got caught in the padding of the stanchion before he fell to the ground. When asked about how he was feeling after the fall on Friday as he walked into Huntsman Arena, Antetokounmpo asked, “What fall?” “That was yesterday, man. That’s old news. It’s a brand new day, man. A good day to be alive.”
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Little weekend Locked on Bucks action w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Do Bucks need guard or big depth more?
🏀 Giannis wrist watch at ASW
🏀 What can Jae Crowder bring to the locker room
📺youtu.be/rkfZM5-qhCs
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/2BP0hinanS – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugs off sprained wrist: ‘That was yesterday’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
13) Giannis is absolutely livid at the misapplication of free-throw rules
14) Carlos Boozer doing even less rim protection than he did before, he was an important part of my childhood but suffice it to say that was never his strong suit – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Was there any doubt Thanasis, Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo would grind over plays as coaches? pic.twitter.com/cJsPDyQltF – 8:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Giannis completely ignored that question about his wrist. Props to Cassidy for asking, though. – 7:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FWIW: Giannis Antetokounmpo is here at the NBA Celebrity game, and doesn’t look to have anything on that hand/wrist he hurt last night, so that’s a good sign. – 6:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis has had an unprecedented season thus far 💪🦌
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/MUq8oCZNnr – 4:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 14.387 pic.twitter.com/4d6uY7hOpd – 4:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jokic DID enter this season with people expecting the three-straight stigma to affect him. Hell I wrote about it before the season.
And then he was so great and the field shook out it in such a way that it stopped mattering. That’s not how 2021 Giannis’ race went. – 3:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here are my NBA MVP rankings entering All-Star Weekend with Giannis in the lead: pic.twitter.com/06GSLV9k7M – 3:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Follow along as I wander around Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar weekend.
All things #Bucks & Wisconsin- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday & Tyrese Haliburton along with the celebrity game, skills challenges w/ Thanasis & Alex Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro & the game itself!😰 pic.twitter.com/uTqeilolXV – 1:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It begins.
The Antetokounmpo will coach celebrities tonight in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/727j850bik via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/RSLlYX7fxD – 12:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A lot of hindsight goes into the “Giannis should’ve won three straight” stuff. He was incredible in the playoffs, but that was his worst defensive regular season of the Bud era as they rejiggered their scheme, their record suffered, he had a third star, and he missed 11 games. – 12:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Giannis wasn’t the rightful winner the third year. He might be this year (we still have a ways to go), but 2021 was Jokic pretty comfortably. – 12:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered sprained right wrist last night in the win over Chicago after a collision with the basket stanchion.
He was ruled out in the first quarter and did not return. – 10:29 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Degenerate behavior alert: I bet on the All-Star Game.
Look, there aren’t even rosters yet and Team Giannis is a meaningful underdog (+130). If you assume that any All-Star Game is a 50-50 proposition, you’re getting a 30% profit opportunity on what is effectively a coin flip. – 9:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is now Bucks’ all-time assist leader with 3274 assists 🍭 pic.twitter.com/tnfdSdh3pM – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s X-rays came back negative eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:56 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters … presumably to counter the whole “who got picked last” talk.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:48 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My daughter had “show and share” day today and the theme was the letter “J” — so of course she was excited to show off her purple Giannis jersey. pic.twitter.com/mx0VCNksl2 – 11:53 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest on wrist injury for Giannis
🏀 Brook Lopez dominates Bulls
🏀 Jevon Carter and AJ Green step up!
🏀 Bucks extend streak to 12 wins, just 0.5 back of Boston for No. 1 seed
📺youtu.be/Mzq-g3-Lx-g
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/hU6Ose9n0J – 11:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That’s it for the first “half” of the season.
1️⃣2️⃣ Straight wins as #Bucks beat #Bulls 112-100
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo injures wrist.
🥇But he sets Bucks assists record
🔥🔥🔥Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, AJ Green
https://t.co/lVQx4ca0DO via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/ClQ7rLBMhW – 11:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Hoop idea: Josh Okogie should replace Giannis in the All-Star game. – 11:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Bucks extend the winning streak to 12, but in a scary moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo left early with a wrist injury. The team says the x-rays were clear, but it will be an anxious wait for more info.
Locked on Bucks short ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/51qIfYg… – 10:48 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist as the Bucks win in Chicago
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain:
“I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.” – 10:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bulls stood pat at the deadline when things clearly weren’t working, only to lose 5 in a row before the All-Star break, including a home beatdown from the Bucks without Giannis and Middleton.
Rough look. – 9:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Giannis Antetokounmpo exits game vs. Bulls early with right wrist sprain
No update yet, other than him being out for tonight’s game. theathletic.com/4216819/2023/0… – 9:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/gia… – 9:21 PM
