Gilbert Arenas on Russell Westbrook: That man alone changes who wins the championship this year

NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas says Russell Westbrook has the ability to impact teams like Golden State, Philly, Boston, Denver, Milwaukee and Phoenix “This man alone changes who wins the championship this year” (Via @fuboSports ) pic.twitter.com/8Axm5j6TLV
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Which teams could pursue Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley on the buyout market? Plus, reporting on the Knicks and Heat, and Bulls interviews with Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue mentioned here that, “The way we’ve been coaching the last 15 games or so, just whoever’s playing best is going to play to finish games.”
Reported earlier @TheAthletic that this specific sentiment has been communicated to Russell Westbrook as well
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
But interesting for the Jazz to be clearing a roster spot, especially with the likelihood that Westbrook also gets bought out. – 3:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls in talks with Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, per report
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Clippers signing Westbrook would actually be insane. I’d feel better about them signing Magic Johnson and he’s 63. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As for Westbrook, input solicited during Heat due diligence has been – shall we say – mixed. – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers reportedly begin talks to sign Russell Westbrook after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/cli… – 1:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania
The LA Clippers have received permission to meet with Russell Westbrook. Discussing how the fit could go and what other considerations are.
theathletic.com/4213385/2023/0… – 12:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
re: @ShamsCharania report on Westbrook and Clips, I had Westbrook number 1 on my buyout board, but am fairly skeptical that he would help the Clippers.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Kevin Love’s potential fit with the Heat
– Talking yourself into Russell Westbrook
– Do the Heat need fresh faces in the locker room?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:31 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Have been told Heat are prioritizing something big over Westbrook or Beverley, after examining those options. So Love or Ibaka appear to be priorities. As of now. – 11:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook has talked to Bulls, Clippers, Wizards, Heat about possible signing after buyout, per report
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Could Russell Westbrook be the answer for the slumping Bulls?
Billy Donovan: ‘He was always ready to play’
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just recorded a new episode of @LockedOnHeat on the Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook news. Should be up shortly. – 10:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
At this point, I kinda like the idea of just going for Love and Westbrook
Love is a guy you can play next to Bam and behind Bam if needed, plus can stretch the floor
Not many options like him on the market
Russ could just make things interesting…this team needs a jolt – 9:20 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beyond the Love interest (and at least one of the California teams has interest too), Heat also has been gathering intel on Westbrook, soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him – 8:41 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Russell Westbrook??? Should the New Orleans Pelicans sign him after a buyout?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wizards are wearing their Gilbert Arenas/Caron Butler/Antawn Jamison-era throwbacks – 10:14 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 6:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Analysis: Russell Westbrook could help NBA playoff contender (from @AP) apnews.com/article/457e2d… – 2:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
In recent years, former Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas publicly called Brown a “drunk” and took several other shots at Brown personally. For Brown, he sees Arenas’ comments as part of the larger problems he views with the culture. “I don’t wanna talk about that guy, after he mentioned putting a pistol to my throat,” said Brown. “If I was white and the media was really the media and the police really did their job…See they expect us to talk like that…I’m not even going to play games talking about a cat like that. He’s definitely what’s wrong with our community, because he’s a coward. Because he knows there won’t be any ramifications for talking like that. Do you think Gilbert Arenas would say that about J.J. Redick?” -via YouTube / January 17, 2023
In the clip below, former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas discussed the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James approaching him about scouting Bronny for him and making sure he was ready for the big stage as a top-tier high school ball player. Gilbert ran down Bronny’s skillset compared to his father’s and explained why he thinks he’s a miniature version of Bron. -via TalkBasket / January 10, 2023
Gilbert Arenas: If the video came out, someone wanted it to be seen. Q. Well, whoever filmed it could just wanted the clout of putting it out. Arenas: No, that was organizational. Q. Do you say the Warriors wanted that video to make Draymond look bad? Arenas: Okay, let’s just put it to thought. We have practice cameras, we have camera cameras, we have people filming… It happened. Who is in control of it all now? The team. ‘Hey, anybody who recorded it, this is not getting out. If this gets out, you’re fired immediately and we’re suing, because we’re in private property and we own the footage. So if it gets to TMZ, you have to remember: whose contract is up this summer? -via YouTube / December 26, 2022
Barry Jackson: Feedback they’ve received has created concerns. Can’t go beyond that at this point -via Twitter / February 17, 2023
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: “That’s my dawg. Lifetime dawg… We caught a real brother vibe. It was some real sh*t, though. I didn’t know he knew the game of basketball the way he know the game. He know the game in & out.” -via YouTube / February 16, 2023
If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic. -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
