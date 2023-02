Jazz head coach Hardy on Walker Kessler's ceiling: I don't see one

Not many foresaw Walker Kessler being this good this fast. For much of the public, he was almost an afterthought in the Gobert trade. But, he’s emerged as a big piece to Utah’s future, someone the Jazz are counting on as they forge ahead in their rebuild. And the development is there. It’s clear Kessler is a significantly better player now than he was at the beginning of the season. “As far as a ceiling goes, I don’t really see one for Walker,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy told The Athletic. “There’s nothing right now that hits me in the face as a big limitation. We’re very proud of Walker and the way he’s conducted himself. He’s started small. He’s maximized his opportunities as they have come. He’s incredibly coachable and competitive. He comes to the gym every day with a real care factor. And he loves being a part of this team.”Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic