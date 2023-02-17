Jazz head coach Hardy on Walker Kessler's ceiling: I don't see one

Not many foresaw Walker Kessler being this good this fast. For much of the public, he was almost an afterthought in the Gobert trade. But, he’s emerged as a big piece to Utah’s future, someone the Jazz are counting on as they forge ahead in their rebuild. And the development is there. It’s clear Kessler is a significantly better player now than he was at the beginning of the season. “As far as a ceiling goes, I don’t really see one for Walker,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy told The Athletic. “There’s nothing right now that hits me in the face as a big limitation. We’re very proud of Walker and the way he’s conducted himself. He’s started small. He’s maximized his opportunities as they have come. He’s incredibly coachable and competitive. He comes to the gym every day with a real care factor. And he loves being a part of this team.”
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rising star Walker Kessler hoping to borrow page from Lauri Markkanen’s book https://t.co/1k2tne6JXc pic.twitter.com/YL8nJ76roD – 12:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler said he hasn’t met Deron Williams but wanted to be picked for his team due to the Jazz history. – 11:35 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Walker Kessler this season:
8.2 PPG
7.7 RPG
2.1 BPG
71.2 FG%
The first rookie ever to average those numbers or better. pic.twitter.com/t26xJDs4sc – 10:21 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
TNT’s Charles Barkley talks Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, the Jazz and the All-Star Game https://t.co/PXBXG1qVSX pic.twitter.com/Og2vSxSqDL – 11:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Jazz vs. Grizzlies in a battle of double-Z teams: UTAH: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.
Set your fantasy lineups. – 7:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Skills Challenge competitors have been announced. The Jazz will feature a three-man group of Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler going up against the Antetokounmpo brothers and a trio of rookies. pic.twitter.com/vHZ5J7gwIc – 7:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will play for Team Utah in the skills challenge. – 7:05 PM
More on this storyline
For Kessler, All-Star Weekend is about fun, about embracing what he’s been able to accomplish to this point. And at this point, he’s far away from that NCAA Tournament game. “For me, I didn’t have the expectation of being in the Rising Stars,” Kessler said. “So to be recognized in that way is really cool. There are a lot of young and talented guys. So, I’m really looking forward to playing as well as I can and trying to do what I can to impact the game. And I want to learn as much as I can in the process.” -via The Athletic / February 17, 2023
“That was one of the most difficult moments of my career,” Kessler told The Athletic in a one-on-one interview. “Playing against Miami, I got into foul trouble. Nothing went right. I don’t think I’ve ever played that poorly. And it was a loss that stuck with me, because it wasn’t until the NBA preseason that I basically played another game. “But, that was a big moment of growth for me. I had to learn how to cope with defeat and failure. I never ended a season like that. But, as a perfectionist, I had to understand that one game doesn’t define who you are. I had to mature from it.” -via The Athletic / February 17, 2023
Marc J. Spears: NBA Skills Challenge participants pic.twitter.com/zTe7dHU92m -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 14, 2023