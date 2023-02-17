Kevin Durant: I can see myself being in Phoenix for the rest of my career but I said the same about Brooklyn

NBA Central: “I can see myself being here for the rest of my career. But who knows? I said the same thing about Brooklyn.” – Kevin Durant (Via @boardroom ) pic.twitter.com/cjplteg4Zg
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum went straight to the source to find out about the KD trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/4p3M2iwkOZ – 6:05 PM
.@CJMcCollum went straight to the source to find out about the KD trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/4p3M2iwkOZ – 6:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mac McClung reacts to joining Sixers, responds to Kevin Durant’s comments sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/mac-mccl… via @sixerswire – 4:28 PM
Mac McClung reacts to joining Sixers, responds to Kevin Durant’s comments sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/mac-mccl… via @sixerswire – 4:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
From Rising Stars Media Day: I asked the rookies/second-year guys to tell me their “holy shit, im in the NBA” moment @UnderdogFantasy
A story of Ricky Rubio giving one man hell, but the most common denominator: being on the same court as Kevin Durant.
📺 https://t.co/nrMWOPxiDd pic.twitter.com/dQcKr2x7T5 – 3:01 PM
From Rising Stars Media Day: I asked the rookies/second-year guys to tell me their “holy shit, im in the NBA” moment @UnderdogFantasy
A story of Ricky Rubio giving one man hell, but the most common denominator: being on the same court as Kevin Durant.
📺 https://t.co/nrMWOPxiDd pic.twitter.com/dQcKr2x7T5 – 3:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
.@SayingMoore: Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley feud enters new round azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 PM
.@SayingMoore: Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley feud enters new round azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @anderskelto
-KD intro in Phoenix
-Bucks win 12 straight, Bulls lose six
-USWNT wins again
-Jonathan Gannon takes over Cards
-Kelce Bros charity
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Today’s Starting Five w/ @anderskelto
-KD intro in Phoenix
-Bucks win 12 straight, Bulls lose six
-USWNT wins again
-Jonathan Gannon takes over Cards
-Kelce Bros charity
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: In an interview with @TheGregHillShow, Wyc Grousbeck says he told Jaylen Brown personally that Celtics weren’t dealing him ahead of trade deadline as Kevin Durant rumors resurfaced masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:15 AM
New: In an interview with @TheGregHillShow, Wyc Grousbeck says he told Jaylen Brown personally that Celtics weren’t dealing him ahead of trade deadline as Kevin Durant rumors resurfaced masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:15 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: My pal @Michael Lee, one of the world’s leading Durantologists, joins me to break down KD’s opening press conference in Phoenix, his messy Brooklyn tenure and what’s at stake now.
link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:15 AM
On the Crossover pod: My pal @Michael Lee, one of the world’s leading Durantologists, joins me to break down KD’s opening press conference in Phoenix, his messy Brooklyn tenure and what’s at stake now.
link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:15 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on @foxsports910 shortly to talk Nets and Suns in light of the KD trade. – 9:57 AM
Jumping on @foxsports910 shortly to talk Nets and Suns in light of the KD trade. – 9:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant talks up Suns chances, is ‘upset that we couldn’t finish’ with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/17/dur… – 9:55 AM
Durant talks up Suns chances, is ‘upset that we couldn’t finish’ with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/17/dur… – 9:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant sets tone for Suns tenure with introductory press conference – https://t.co/DbvbSVI26k via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/W9m4litDtm – 9:03 AM
Kevin Durant sets tone for Suns tenure with introductory press conference – https://t.co/DbvbSVI26k via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/W9m4litDtm – 9:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant on the Nets: “I get emotional talking about them, because that was a special four years of my career, coming off an Achilles (injury) and… they helped me through a lot.” pic.twitter.com/lcjtkkm4j1 – 8:52 AM
Kevin Durant on the Nets: “I get emotional talking about them, because that was a special four years of my career, coming off an Achilles (injury) and… they helped me through a lot.” pic.twitter.com/lcjtkkm4j1 – 8:52 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “I was upset that we couldn’t finish.” Inside @Kevin Durant‘s introductory press conference, which while more a celebration did offer insight into Durant’s exit in Brooklyn si.com/nba/2023/02/17… – 8:24 AM
NEW: “I was upset that we couldn’t finish.” Inside @Kevin Durant‘s introductory press conference, which while more a celebration did offer insight into Durant’s exit in Brooklyn si.com/nba/2023/02/17… – 8:24 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “I was upset that we couldn’t finish.” Inside @Kevin Durant‘s introductory press conference, while while more a celebration did reveal insight into Durant’s exit in Brooklyn si.com/nba/2023/02/17… – 8:21 AM
NEW: “I was upset that we couldn’t finish.” Inside @Kevin Durant‘s introductory press conference, while while more a celebration did reveal insight into Durant’s exit in Brooklyn si.com/nba/2023/02/17… – 8:21 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says Nets lost their ‘identity’ without Kyrie Irving and the trade was ‘tough to stomach’
nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 8:12 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says Nets lost their ‘identity’ without Kyrie Irving and the trade was ‘tough to stomach’
nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 8:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant: “There’s pressure ’cause I’m one of the best players that ever played the game. So… every time I step on the floor people are going to expect me to do great things, and the team I’m on to do great things.” pic.twitter.com/GDHx2Gc4vX – 7:46 AM
Kevin Durant: “There’s pressure ’cause I’m one of the best players that ever played the game. So… every time I step on the floor people are going to expect me to do great things, and the team I’m on to do great things.” pic.twitter.com/GDHx2Gc4vX – 7:46 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Thursday began with the Suns taking the West’s spotlight during KD’s grand introduction. It ended with the Clippers proving they’re still hanging around in that race:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:29 AM
Thursday began with the Suns taking the West’s spotlight during KD’s grand introduction. It ended with the Clippers proving they’re still hanging around in that race:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:29 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
Podcast: open.spotify.com/episode/4EWpV1… – 2:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just want to see us work out the kinks.”
Josh Okogie on #Suns 1st 5 games after All-Star break as Cameron Payne is set to return Feb. 24 vs. OKC.
Landry Shamet (foot) and Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated after break. Kevin Durant (knee) looks to make Suns debut after break. pic.twitter.com/ubKcKVlDCr – 2:00 AM
“I just want to see us work out the kinks.”
Josh Okogie on #Suns 1st 5 games after All-Star break as Cameron Payne is set to return Feb. 24 vs. OKC.
Landry Shamet (foot) and Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated after break. Kevin Durant (knee) looks to make Suns debut after break. pic.twitter.com/ubKcKVlDCr – 2:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Coach has to make his decision, but I can control what I can control by just going out there and playing free and play to the best of my ability.”
Josh Okogie on looking to start along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant (knee) when he returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wj0yZOICOT – 1:50 AM
“Coach has to make his decision, but I can control what I can control by just going out there and playing free and play to the best of my ability.”
Josh Okogie on looking to start along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant (knee) when he returns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wj0yZOICOT – 1:50 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder vs Suns on 2.24.23 has been flexed to ESPN.
OKC vs KD in his first game in a Suns jersey? SGA vs his mentor CP3.
Thunder has now been bumped to 3 nationally televised games. – 12:51 AM
Thunder vs Suns on 2.24.23 has been flexed to ESPN.
OKC vs KD in his first game in a Suns jersey? SGA vs his mentor CP3.
Thunder has now been bumped to 3 nationally televised games. – 12:51 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Watching Durant and #Suns assistant Bryan Gates talking during the timeout. – 12:31 AM
Watching Durant and #Suns assistant Bryan Gates talking during the timeout. – 12:31 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant had hints of sadness, gratitude, and frustration when reflecting on his time with the Nets during his introductory press conference in Phoenix.
My column on KD’s failed Brooklyn experiment and the complicated task of assessing his Nets legacy:clutchpoints.com/kevin-durants-… – 12:21 AM
Kevin Durant had hints of sadness, gratitude, and frustration when reflecting on his time with the Nets during his introductory press conference in Phoenix.
My column on KD’s failed Brooklyn experiment and the complicated task of assessing his Nets legacy:clutchpoints.com/kevin-durants-… – 12:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant wouldn’t say at today’s presser when he’s returning other than it’s “soon” after #NBAAllStar break.
This is what the #NBA is saying.
#Suns-Thunder Feb. 24 game at Footprint Center is being moved from 7 to 8 p.m. and shown on #ESPN as well as Bally Sports Arizona. – 11:42 PM
Kevin Durant wouldn’t say at today’s presser when he’s returning other than it’s “soon” after #NBAAllStar break.
This is what the #NBA is saying.
#Suns-Thunder Feb. 24 game at Footprint Center is being moved from 7 to 8 p.m. and shown on #ESPN as well as Bally Sports Arizona. – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant effect
Nets lose nationally televised game and Suns gain one. pic.twitter.com/GMz7a8WAlI – 11:42 PM
Kevin Durant effect
Nets lose nationally televised game and Suns gain one. pic.twitter.com/GMz7a8WAlI – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant won’t say at today’ presser when he’s returning other than it’s “soon” after #NBAAllStar break.
This is what the #NBA is saying.
#Suns-Thunder Feb. 24 game at Footprint Center is being moved from 7 to 8 p.m. and shown on #ESPN as well as Bally Sports Arizona. – 11:41 PM
Kevin Durant won’t say at today’ presser when he’s returning other than it’s “soon” after #NBAAllStar break.
This is what the #NBA is saying.
#Suns-Thunder Feb. 24 game at Footprint Center is being moved from 7 to 8 p.m. and shown on #ESPN as well as Bally Sports Arizona. – 11:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime reading on Kevin Durant’s introductory press conference, what he had to say about his fit with the Suns, and facing title expectations head-on: https://t.co/DbvbSVIzVS pic.twitter.com/akG7rTvpqz – 11:17 PM
Halftime reading on Kevin Durant’s introductory press conference, what he had to say about his fit with the Suns, and facing title expectations head-on: https://t.co/DbvbSVIzVS pic.twitter.com/akG7rTvpqz – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I want to go out there and do the most that I can and be the best that I can every day for you guys. I appreciate the warm welcome, but I’ve got more work to do.”
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix #Suns (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:16 PM
“I want to go out there and do the most that I can and be the best that I can every day for you guys. I appreciate the warm welcome, but I’ve got more work to do.”
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix #Suns (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant and James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G7gV228mnh – 10:10 PM
Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant and James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G7gV228mnh – 10:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — Kevin Durant & his loudest critics agree: The new-look Phoenix Suns face immense & and immediate title pressure @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 9:53 PM
Story — Kevin Durant & his loudest critics agree: The new-look Phoenix Suns face immense & and immediate title pressure @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 9:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If you look close you can see Kyle Anderson doin the KD whewwww after this one pic.twitter.com/nyH8Y08zoG – 9:48 PM
If you look close you can see Kyle Anderson doin the KD whewwww after this one pic.twitter.com/nyH8Y08zoG – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” Kevin Durant on his time in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NHYnQ1TK93 – 9:41 PM
“We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” Kevin Durant on his time in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NHYnQ1TK93 – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
“I don’t want to make of it,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about it.”
Called KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul a 3-headed monster where the Suns can always have 1-2 of them on the floor – 8:39 PM
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
“I don’t want to make of it,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about it.”
Called KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul a 3-headed monster where the Suns can always have 1-2 of them on the floor – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is an obvious and seamless fit for the Suns on the court but what he said today reinforced how much this is a perfect match in all the other ways too: arizonasports.com/story/3500451/… – 8:32 PM
Kevin Durant is an obvious and seamless fit for the Suns on the court but what he said today reinforced how much this is a perfect match in all the other ways too: arizonasports.com/story/3500451/… – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kevin Durant was introduced in Phoenix this afternoon. He expects to debut soon after the All-Star Break to pursue a third NBA championship, but he had some thoughts about how his time in Brooklyn went and ended first.
theathletic.com/4215043/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Kevin Durant was introduced in Phoenix this afternoon. He expects to debut soon after the All-Star Break to pursue a third NBA championship, but he had some thoughts about how his time in Brooklyn went and ended first.
theathletic.com/4215043/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Today’s introductory press conference for Kevin Durant was the type of fanfare not often afforded to the Suns, but KD set a different tone. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about it, and what I took from his responses: https://t.co/1C6sWC2pZP pic.twitter.com/kYDS3z4jvd – 7:24 PM
Today’s introductory press conference for Kevin Durant was the type of fanfare not often afforded to the Suns, but KD set a different tone. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about it, and what I took from his responses: https://t.co/1C6sWC2pZP pic.twitter.com/kYDS3z4jvd – 7:24 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant was introduced Thursday on the floor at Footprint Arena in front of 3,000 fans, including many who were already wearing his jersey.
KD: “I appreciate your warm welcome, but we’ve got work to do… We’ve got all the pieces to be successful.” basketballnews.com/stories/kevin-… – 7:18 PM
Kevin Durant was introduced Thursday on the floor at Footprint Arena in front of 3,000 fans, including many who were already wearing his jersey.
KD: “I appreciate your warm welcome, but we’ve got work to do… We’ve got all the pieces to be successful.” basketballnews.com/stories/kevin-… – 7:18 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant raising stakes for Suns: “Charles [Barkley] made the Finals. The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.” pic.twitter.com/F3Q4WxUco2 – 7:17 PM
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant raising stakes for Suns: “Charles [Barkley] made the Finals. The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.” pic.twitter.com/F3Q4WxUco2 – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix Suns (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:15 PM
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix Suns (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:15 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on the Suns’ Kevin Durant blockbuster: “If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. KD.” pic.twitter.com/X7hrSzgYMi – 7:10 PM
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on the Suns’ Kevin Durant blockbuster: “If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. KD.” pic.twitter.com/X7hrSzgYMi – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
RE: The 2013-14 team, the Thunder won 59 games that year and the Suns went 2-1 against them.
One of those wins was the Gerald Green 41 piece (KD had 34-7-5). KD responded with 38-11-3-2 in the next meeting and Phoenix still won (18+ for Bledsoe, Tucker, Dragic and Green). – 7:01 PM
RE: The 2013-14 team, the Thunder won 59 games that year and the Suns went 2-1 against them.
One of those wins was the Gerald Green 41 piece (KD had 34-7-5). KD responded with 38-11-3-2 in the next meeting and Phoenix still won (18+ for Bledsoe, Tucker, Dragic and Green). – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Impressed with how he was able to get who he is across in that type of environment especially. If you watched that as a Valley sports fan and didn’t know how KD was and what he’s about, you sure do now. And even if you did, learned a bit more I think (at least I did). – 6:53 PM
Impressed with how he was able to get who he is across in that type of environment especially. If you watched that as a Valley sports fan and didn’t know how KD was and what he’s about, you sure do now. And even if you did, learned a bit more I think (at least I did). – 6:53 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD believes the Suns have “all the pieces” to win a title. He also opened up about the end of his time in Brooklyn and how Kyrie’s trade request changed everything — during his first press conference as a member of the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:39 PM
KD believes the Suns have “all the pieces” to win a title. He also opened up about the end of his time in Brooklyn and how Kyrie’s trade request changed everything — during his first press conference as a member of the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:39 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those, and I’m looking forward to getting back on that road to try to do it again.”
Asked Kevin Durant about what it’d mean for him and the Suns to win a title: pic.twitter.com/sndnjD2WLC – 6:29 PM
“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those, and I’m looking forward to getting back on that road to try to do it again.”
Asked Kevin Durant about what it’d mean for him and the Suns to win a title: pic.twitter.com/sndnjD2WLC – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This quote from Kevin Durant is definitely at the top of the player empowerment era… you always have teams to keep an eye out for in case something comes up. pic.twitter.com/OwLdkqiz5n – 6:18 PM
This quote from Kevin Durant is definitely at the top of the player empowerment era… you always have teams to keep an eye out for in case something comes up. pic.twitter.com/OwLdkqiz5n – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “I don’t want to think about it.” Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 16, 2023
Kellan Olson: Few KD quotes magnifying how good the fit is. “I’ve been to a couple of practices already and the attention to detail is something that I love.” “I’m more concerned about what we do every day as a team, the stuff that you guys don’t see.” “I think my defense feeds my offense.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 16, 2023
“I’m excited I’m here, I’m looking forward to trying to add as much as I can and add to the group already,” Durant continued. “They’ve built themselves up and built the infrastructure for themselves already. I’m looking forward to adding to it.” -via Arizona Republic / February 16, 2023