Kevin Garnett: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are best duo in the West

NBA Central: Kevin Garnett says Luka and Kyrie are the best duo in the West “There’s no better two in the west. You can arguably say Kawhi and PG but there’s no better two in the west.” (Via @shobasketball | h/t @RTNBA ) pic.twitter.com/C2I9D72oMZ
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the post-KD/Kyrie Brooklyn Nets, the Mikal Bridges breakout game, and what we’ve seen from them thus far.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Kyrie/Luka stuff we’ve seen so far in the minutes they’ve played together. Super fun duo, and Kyrie looks really locked in.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
How far can Luka and Kyrie take the Mavs? 📈
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Jalen Brunson, the early Kyrie-Luka fit, the unkillable Washington Wizards, the Harden/Embiid two-man game, much more:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Nikola Jokic worthy of 3 straight NBA MVPs? Are the new-look Lakers contenders or pretenders? Did Kyrie break up the Big 3 Brooklyn Nets? & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @BA_Turner
StatMuse @statmuse
Per game leaders at the All-Star break:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Domantas Sabonis
APG — James Harden
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr
3PM — Klay Thompson
FTM — Joel Embiid
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 20/5/5 and 3+ threes per game this season:
— Curry
— Kyrie
— LaMelo
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says Nets lost their ‘identity’ without Kyrie Irving and the trade was ‘tough to stomach’
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
This is rock solid proof that @Tim MacMahon is the ultimate pro!
“I did catch wind that Luka found that quite humorous….I can stay standing if John Wall hits me but if Luka’s big ass hits me I’m gonna be in the fourth row!” 😂😂😂
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
More on this storyline
Darnell Mayberry: Basketball Hall of Famer and former Farragut Academy sensation Kevin Garnett endorses Lori Lightfoot’s re-election as Chicago’s mayor and encourages citizens to get out and vote. youtu.be/Bc3Q280VgW0 -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / February 17, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Dwane Casey’s take on all the talking between Luka Doncic and the Pistons bench: “It’s a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing. We’ve seen worse. Remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett, so that tonight was zero as far as chirping. I liked it.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 31, 2023
And now, after Dallas traded with the Nets for Kyrie Irving this month, Luka Doncic may have the dynamic partner he has been missing as he has tried to lift the Mavericks to their first championship since 2011. He’s slowly stepping into the spotlight, opening up about how he got to this point — and where he wants to go. “I’d rather have the championship than M.V.P.,” he said, “but if you win an M.V.P., it’s amazing, too.” -via New York Times / February 16, 2023
Clutch Points: “I was upset that we couldn’t finish. I thought we had some good momentum… It was a blow to our team.” Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s trade request pic.twitter.com/xMidFSU8eL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 16, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant on why the Nets fell short with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “It was amazing basketball…for 17 games though.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 16, 2023
StatMuse: Most points without free throws this season: 1,277 — Tatum 1,261 — Doncic 1,233 — Edwards 1,167 — Randle pic.twitter.com/SAE5FNJvBB -via Twitter @statmuse / February 16, 2023
Alberto Angulo, a former Real Madrid player and director of the Real Madrid Academy, said in an interview in Spanish that Sasa Doncic saw it as a good development opportunity. Mirjam Poterbin, Luka’s mother, was more reluctant, he said. Doncic was wary of leaving the familiarity of his home and mulled the decision for months. “Then the last week came, I made a decision,” he said. “I just decided to.” -via New York Times / February 16, 2023