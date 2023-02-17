Pat Riley: I see Bam Adebayo in Miami for his whole career

“It’s been a blessing to have him,” Riley told the Miami Herlad. “I go back to [Alonzo Mourning] and Zo was a franchise face and then Dwyane [Wade] along with Udonis [Haslem], and now I look at Bam Adebayo the same way because of longevity. I see Bam here, I hope, for his whole career.”
Source: Peter Dewey @ Heat Nation
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo’s growth on the offensive end this season is obvious. But what’s behind it? Pat Riley and Adebayo discuss ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “His improvement has not been incremental, it’s been over the top this year.” – 2:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The story behind the Heat’s ‘more aggressive and more assertive’ Bam Adebayo, a two-time NBA All-Star miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets lost 2 stars when they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, in a game that featured Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Wednesday, Mikal Bridges was the best player on the court.
The Nets lost 2 stars when they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, in a game that featured Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Wednesday, Mikal Bridges was the best player on the court.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love emerges as tempting target for Heat on NBA buyout market. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Bam Adebayo plans on some All-Star Weekend swag. – 12:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson’s screening has been so important for the Heat tonight. Leads to an easy dunk for Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/1zBeR59faq – 9:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out, Heat for second consecutive game starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he’ll approach the Three-Point Contest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “For him to be an All-Star, I told him I’m going to follow him soon and we’ll both be All-Stars.” – 6:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bond that endures, “autonomy” to thrive has Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro taking flight to All-Star Weekend, with the two-man game off next to Salt Lake City. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on his approach to the Three-Point contest and other stuff – 11:12 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A bond that endures, an ‘autonomy’ to thrive has Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro taking flight as a two-man game to All-Star Weekend. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “As many different ways and creative ways they can get to a two-man action, I want them to do it.” – 9:05 AM
