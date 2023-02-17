Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade among 12 finalists for HOF

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 announcement: – Finalist, Player – Jennifer Azzi – Finalist, Coach – Gary Blair – Finalist, Player – Becky Hammon – Finalist, Coach – Marian Washington – Finalist, Coach – Gene Bess – Finalist, Player – Pau Gasol – Finalist, Coach – David Hixon – Finalist, Coach – Gene Keady – Finalist, Player – Dirk Nowitzki – Finalist, Player – Tony Parker – Finalist, Coach – Gregg Popovich – Finalist, Player – Dwyane Wade
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Marc J. Spears are three of the finalists for the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame class. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1ijEq4Skp1 – 6:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker headline finalists
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker headline finalists
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat icon Dwyane Wade named Hall of Fame finalist; UM’s Jim Larrañaga falls short. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Wade today, “I’ve had many nights throughout this journey where I have a vision of having that [Hall of Fame] orange jacket, and so I’m one step closer.” – 6:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Former Bulls Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol are finalists for Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
(Wait. What?)
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and coach Pop will enter TOGETHER the @Hoophall !
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pau Gasol addresses being named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/DI8bk4dpA6 – 6:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade, two of the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/Oxkf5A7DlF – 5:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Dwyane Wade is step closer to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dwyane Wade on his HOF finalist nod:
“You know, sometimes when you’re young and you have a dream, a lot of people don’t believe in your dream. It seems so far fetched. But I’ve always been a dreamer.” – 5:53 PM
Dwyane Wade on his HOF finalist nod:
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pau Gasol and Dwayne Wade, two of the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/fcYEFU0wOg – 5:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
So a bumper crop for the Spurs: Pop, Parker, Hammond. Pau is a Laker through and through, but he logged time late in his career with the Spurs. – 5:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol, who are finalists for the Hall of Fame this year, are on hand at the Hall of Fame press conference today – 5:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Also just announced: Jazz owner Dwyane Wade is named a Basketball Hall of Fame finalist. – 5:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A truly star-studded class of finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class, including Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich. – 5:49 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
As expected, Pau Gasol, Dwayne Wade, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich are Hall of Fame finalists. Basically a lock that Parker and Pop will join Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili in Springfield, and 2023 will be the greatest international class in history. – 5:49 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pau Gasol has been named as a finalist for the 2023 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/P7SMqEXL1V – 5:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pau Gasol should be one of the no-brainer HOF finalists this season. – 5:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No Pop or Parker, but Pau made it for today’s HOF announcement. pic.twitter.com/H7CMBpII1r – 5:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇳 Yao Ming vs 🇪🇸 Pau Gasol was THAT battle 😤 pic.twitter.com/ltn7XClfm3 – 2:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A glimpse inside NBA Rising Stars practice where Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Benedict Mathurin, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado & Andrew Nembhard prepare to lead Team Pau to victory tonight. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UVUZoDbJ1G – 2:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jazz owner Ryan Smith is here warming up. He has a shooting comps against fellow Jazz owner DWade later tonight. He claims he should get to keep a foot on the line like golf when the lesser player gets an advantage on strokes (I’m not sure how golf works) – 9:53 AM
More on this storyline
“It’s been a blessing to have him,” Riley told the Miami Herlad. “I go back to [Alonzo Mourning] and Zo was a franchise face and then Dwyane [Wade] along with Udonis [Haslem], and now I look at Bam Adebayo the same way because of longevity. I see Bam here, I hope, for his whole career.” -via Heat Nation / February 17, 2023
Mike Vorkunov: Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers Alex & Thanasis, and Lindsey Vonn, will coach a team in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, a source said. Alex Bregman will coach a team. Jazz owner Ryan Smith & Dwyane Wade are honorary captains. 21 Savage, Albert Pujols, Janelle Monáe will play. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / February 8, 2023
Former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol will coach Team Pau, featuring Paolo Banchero (Magic), Benedict Mathurin (Pacers), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jose Alvarado (Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Kings) and Andrew Nembhard (Pacers). -via deseret.com / February 7, 2023
Khobi Price: Pau Gasol takes Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the Rising Stars draft. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 7, 2023
The 42-year-old Spanish legend Pau Gasol, who last played with Barcelona in 2021 and who won the 2006 FIBA World Cup in Japan, has been announced as Global Ambassador for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be played between Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines between August 25 and September 10. -via EuroHoops.net / February 6, 2023
