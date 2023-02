Russell Westbrook to meet with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard as he mulls options

As The Athletic reported Thursday, LA received permission to speak to Russell Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. In that meeting, the two parties communicated what Westbrook’s role could be. Westbrook is set to meet with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the near future as he continues to mull over his options prior to the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline. George already took the extra step prior to the Clippers meeting with Westbrook to publicly vouch for his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate.Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic