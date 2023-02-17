Russell Westbrook to meet with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard as he mulls options

As The Athletic reported Thursday, LA received permission to speak to Russell Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. In that meeting, the two parties communicated what Westbrook’s role could be. Westbrook is set to meet with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the near future as he continues to mull over his options prior to the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline. George already took the extra step prior to the Clippers meeting with Westbrook to publicly vouch for his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate.
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
NBA Math @NBA_Math
43. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers: 8.399 pic.twitter.com/bzLGZ2KrWD – 2:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
While the LA Clippers continue to evaluate their options to complete playoff roster, their trade acquisitions have left a positive impression on stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
No team in the West has been better since Jan. 20.
theathletic.com/4218738/2023/0… – 1:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers open conversations with Russell Westbrook
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-op… – 1:26 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
after a very fun conversation about the sixers and magic (your 2028 nba champs!) with @ChrisRyan77 and @Ceruti, i talked to @Bill Simmons about how kawhi leonard finally looks like kawhi leonard again: open.spotify.com/episode/7xinZW… – 12:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers +/- last 14 games (10-4 record)
1. Kawhi Leonard (+113)
2. Marcus Morris Sr. (+66)
3. Paul George (+65) – 11:58 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m falling for the Clippers (again). I bet them to win the West at +575 this morning.
The Kawhi-PG lineups are kicking ass. Mann is so underrated. They’re figuring things out at a time in which most of the West has no continuity.
No guarantees obviously, but I love that value. – 11:46 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Which teams could pursue Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley on the buyout market? Plus, reporting on the Knicks and Heat, and Bulls interviews with Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second half scoring in Phoenix tonight:
– Kawhi Leonard: 16 (5/10 FGs, 6/6 FTs)
– Paul George: 15 (5/10 FGs, 4/4 FTs)
– Terance Mann: 15 (6/7 FGs, 2/2 FTs) – 2:31 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Pod: Philly’s ceiling, Orlando’s future, Ben Simmons’s past and Kawhi Leonard’s present w/ @ChrisRyan77 @Ceruti @Michael Pina
open.spotify.com/episode/7xinZW… – 12:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers do what they do in 3rd quarters. After 44 points Tuesday, they put up 37 (9:1 assist-TO) in Phoenix to take 91-84 lead into final quarter of play.
Kawhi with 11 in 3rd quarter, has made 3 of last 5 after 0/9 start. Terance Mann: game-high 22 points, 8/10 FGs. – 12:01 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi was 0-9 from the field but in the last 1:52 has
— made two free throws
— hit a stepback jumper
— finished an and-1
Clippers might have something brewing? – 11:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard has made free throws.
Kawhi Leonard is still 0/9 FGs with 4:27 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard registers his first points on free throws. 24 minutes into his shift. Clippers are still in this game because Phoenix has gotten only two points from Chris Paul. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game has all the energy of the last class before winter break.
Clippers lead 69-68 with 6:42 left in 3rd quarter. Paul George still being kept outside paint, Kawhi Leonard still being kept off scoreboard.
Terance Mann saving this team’s hides yet again – 11:39 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
What’s up with Kawhi going scoreless (0 for 8) in the first half vs Phoenix? – 11:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George good: 11 points, 3/8 3s, made only midrange attempt, 2 assists.
Paul George bad: 0 paint attempts, 0 free throw attempts, 0 rebounds/steals/blocks – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 54-52 at halftime in Phoenix.
That was Kawhi Leonard’s first scoreless half of the season: 0/8 FGs, 0/3 3s, no FT attempts. Half of Leonard’s attempts were in paint too.
Flipside: Josh Okogie has 15 points and can shoot 3s now.
Clippers have made 9/24 3s. – 11:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This is the first time Kawhi Leonard has gone scoreless in any half this season. Clips have 9 turnovers. And yet Clippers still lead, 54-52. Ivica Zubac’s 11 rebounds have been important there, plus 23 bench points. – 11:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kawhi looks like he could really use the All-Star break. Hasn’t had a day off since Feb. 10. – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Stark contrast in shooting from Tuesday to tonight for Kawhi Leonard. Vs. GSW he tied a career high with 7 three-pointers. In Phoenix, he’s started 0-for-8 from the field. – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie 3. Then celebrated with the hands up and fingers to the sky.
#Suns down five as #Clippers answered with Paul George back-to-back 3s. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Baffling turnovers by Clippers.
First Paul George gets inside, leaves feet, then decides to try a wrap to a covered Zubac. That worked about as well as you’d expect.
Then Eric Gordon inbounds it to Damion Lee.
Clippers still up 38-34 with 8:18 left in 1st half. But 7 TOs. – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clipper lead 28-23 after 1st quarter in Phoenix.
No players in double figures so far. Only Kawhi Leonard reached 10 minutes, and he didn’t play the full 1st — T Lue subbed PG in to close the quarter.
Clippers held Phoenix to 32% FGs, but Suns outscoring Clippers 9-2 off TOs. – 10:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter’s over: Clippers 28, Suns 23
Mann: 8p
PG, Gordon and Hyland: 5p apiece
Kawhi: 0-5 FGs
4 turnovers already for a team that has had single-digit TOs in five of their last seven games. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is only starter in while rest of second unit is on floor (Hyland/Gordon/Batum/Plumlee) – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting the usual: Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Worth noting that Moses Brown is active for the 50th time. That’s his cap.
Phoenix starting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. – 9:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHX
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The starters in Phoenix:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann – 9:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue mentioned here that, “The way we’ve been coaching the last 15 games or so, just whoever’s playing best is going to play to finish games.”
Reported earlier @TheAthletic that this specific sentiment has been communicated to Russell Westbrook as well
theathletic.com/4213385/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/wkEVuSezmR – 9:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
But interesting for the Jazz to be clearing a roster spot, especially with the likelihood that Westbrook also gets bought out. – 3:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Eighteen months after tearing his ACL, Kawhi is operating at or near the peak of his powers.
🔗: https://t.co/WmTa4v1J1F pic.twitter.com/YluYH27EDR – 2:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls in talks with Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:46 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Clippers signing Westbrook would actually be insane. I’d feel better about them signing Magic Johnson and he’s 63. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As for Westbrook, input solicited during Heat due diligence has been – shall we say – mixed. – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers reportedly begin talks to sign Russell Westbrook after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/cli… – 1:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania
The LA Clippers have received permission to meet with Russell Westbrook. Discussing how the fit could go and what other considerations are.
theathletic.com/4213385/2023/0… – 12:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
re: @ShamsCharania report on Westbrook and Clips, I had Westbrook number 1 on my buyout board, but am fairly skeptical that he would help the Clippers.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Kevin Love’s potential fit with the Heat
– Talking yourself into Russell Westbrook
– Do the Heat need fresh faces in the locker room?
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
YouTube: youtu.be/Yk49QlmLIcE – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:31 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @Law Murray. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. – 11:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Have been told Heat are prioritizing something big over Westbrook or Beverley, after examining those options. So Love or Ibaka appear to be priorities. As of now. – 11:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook has talked to Bulls, Clippers, Wizards, Heat about possible signing after buyout, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 11:20 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Could Russell Westbrook be the answer for the slumping Bulls?
Billy Donovan: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:02 AM
Could Russell Westbrook be the answer for the slumping Bulls?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just recorded a new episode of @LockedOnHeat on the Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook news. Should be up shortly. – 10:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
At this point, I kinda like the idea of just going for Love and Westbrook
Love is a guy you can play next to Bam and behind Bam if needed, plus can stretch the floor
Not many options like him on the market
Russ could just make things interesting…this team needs a jolt – 9:20 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beyond the Love interest (and at least one of the California teams has interest too), Heat also has been gathering intel on Westbrook, soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him – 8:41 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook: ‘He was always ready to play’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4209732/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked Zach LaVine about the Bulls potentially adding Russell Westbrook:
“Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man. I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/yLTSHN3uaV – 10:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Russell Westbrook rumors: “Russ is a future Hall of Famer. You can only respect what he’s done in this league. Any player who happens to come on the team, we’ll welcome with open arms. … He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” – 10:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will reconvene next Thursday. No available obvious buyout candidate available. (Westbrook not yet available.) Three games with 76ers, three with Knicks. Play at Bucks to open 2nd half. Have 2 with Cleveland, 1 with Dallas. They’ll need to earn their way out of play in seed – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/sjcbYnqoPo – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zqIwMIE7ND – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/pbg2pH33dY – 9:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Russell Westbrook??? Should the New Orleans Pelicans sign him after a buyout?
youtube.com/watch?v=jJ-9jj… pic.twitter.com/W5zQh15XPB – 10:58 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 6:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Analysis: Russell Westbrook could help NBA playoff contender (from @AP) apnews.com/article/457e2d… – 2:55 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: “We still got to get better,” Kawhi said. “I don’t think we’re playing at a championship level yet but we’re gradually getting better and we got to keep getting better.” What does that level entail? “We’ll see when it happens. It’s a feel that you have. It’s hard to explain.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 17, 2023
The Clippers are 22-11 when Kawhi plays—boasting the NBA’s best offense and fourth-best defense with him on the court—and 10-17 when he does not. Several catchall advanced stats love what they have seen from him this year. Leonard ranks seventh in estimated plus-minus, seventh in DARKO (a forward-projecting metric), fifth in FiveThirtyEight’s overall RAPTOR, 18th in BBall Index’s LEBRON, and 29th in ESPN’s real plus-minus. -via The Ringer / February 17, 2023
“He’s back to his normal self. I think the minutes is back to where he’s comfortable on the floor,” Paul George said. “No restrictions on him. So I think, you know, his flow, his timing, I think his touch, I think everything kind of just came back to normal for him, and he’s looking like the Kawhi when we first got here, pre-injury. He looks back to that level, and some.” -via The Ringer / February 17, 2023
Andrew Greif: Asked Paul George what LAC needs to do over the final 8 weeks to be playoff-ready. His first answer was to “accept the challenge.” But he mentioned, notably — to me, at least — that “we got everything we need, we got playmaking, we got scorers, we got defensive stoppers…” pic.twitter.com/gRm2plELpB -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 17, 2023
As a SoCal kid who grew up far from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Paul George is clear about his goal. “A championship with the Clippers 100% will outweigh a championship being with the Lakers,” he says. He tells me bringing the first chip to “this part of LA” would be legacy-defining. -via GQ.com / February 15, 2023
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas says Russell Westbrook has the ability to impact teams like Golden State, Philly, Boston, Denver, Milwaukee and Phoenix “This man alone changes who wins the championship this year” (Via @fuboSports ) pic.twitter.com/8Axm5j6TLV -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 17, 2023
Barry Jackson: Feedback they’ve received has created concerns. Can’t go beyond that at this point -via Twitter / February 17, 2023
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: “That’s my dawg. Lifetime dawg… We caught a real brother vibe. It was some real sh*t, though. I didn’t know he knew the game of basketball the way he know the game. He know the game in & out.” -via YouTube / February 16, 2023