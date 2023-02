Shaquille O'Neal mocks Dwight Howard's losing record in Taiwan

Shaq responded: “Listen, you not speaking to me was the best thing that happened to my career because all I ever wanted to do was impress you, sir. I will talk to you soon, inshallah, and I love you very much. I will never ever have beef with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You ain’t got to worry about that.” That prompted Abdul-Jabbar to double down his support for O’Neal. “That’s back at you. I love you, too,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I want you guys to keep impressing the whole world with our game. It’s a wonderful game.” O’Neal closed by saying: “Yup, I’ll talk to you soon, Cap.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2023