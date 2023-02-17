Shaquille O'Neal mocks Dwight Howard's losing record in Taiwan

Retired NBA player-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal took former Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard to task for having an underwhelming season while playing overseas. “They (Dwight Howard’s team) have a losing record,” said O’Neal. “Somebody sent me they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to nobody in Taiwan how about that. How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now. You can’t have no losing record in Taiwan.”
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Rudy Gobert last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9-9 FG
Gobert now has eight career 20p/10r games in which he hasn’t missed a shot from the field, the most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
8 — Rudy Gobert
6 — Dwight Howard
4 — Artis Gilmore
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Dwight Howard: He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it. -via Twitter @DwightHoward / February 8, 2023
Here’s where it gets sticky: Barring an unforeseen change in the Lakers’ Irving stance (again), there will be no wink-wink free agency deal done behind the scenes, the kind that is so commonplace in today’s NBA (tampering charges be darned) and that requires a level of trust between the organization and the player. And that, it seems, is the kind of thing that could certainly derail a Lakers-Irving trade. If the Lakers (25-29; 13th in the Western Conference) were reminded of anything during the (first) Dwight Howard experience, when the big man bolted for Houston in the summer of 2013 after they’d traded for him the previous offseason, it’s that even they can never assume a star player will want to stick around when his free agency arrives. And if the current version of the Lakers was to give up its limited assets for Irving, only to see him leave this summer, it would be nothing short of disastrous for the franchise’s long-term prognosis. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023
Former NBAer Dwight Howard was selected to captain Team Infinity in the first-ever All-Star Game of the T1 LEAGUE, a league founded in 2021. The game will take place on February 28 in Taiwan, Taipei. In addition, Howard will participate in the Three-Point Contest. “I am looking forward to it. Same thing I have been saying, hard work always pays off and you can’t be afraid to fly. You can’t be afraid to step outside the box and try things in life,” Howard said of his participation in the 3-point tourney. -via BasketNews / February 5, 2023
𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧’ 𝐍𝐁𝐀: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq showing love for one another #LakeShow -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / February 8, 2023
While Abdul-Jabbar has praised O’Neal since his retirement, O’Neal lamented in a biography and during various interviews he never got support from Abdul-Jabbar during his career. “I want to tell Shaq, I ask you specifically this evening because you felt that I was ashamed of you or ignoring you — that would never be the case,” Abdul-Jabbar said on TNT. “And you showed what you were all about the way you crushed all the centers in the league for a couple of years there. So I’m on your side Shaq, don’t ever let anybody tell you anything different.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2023
Shaq responded: “Listen, you not speaking to me was the best thing that happened to my career because all I ever wanted to do was impress you, sir. I will talk to you soon, inshallah, and I love you very much. I will never ever have beef with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You ain’t got to worry about that.” That prompted Abdul-Jabbar to double down his support for O’Neal. “That’s back at you. I love you, too,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I want you guys to keep impressing the whole world with our game. It’s a wonderful game.” O’Neal closed by saying: “Yup, I’ll talk to you soon, Cap.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2023