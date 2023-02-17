Zach LaVine: 'Something isn't working'

Cody Westerlund: As #Bulls rank 24th in offensive efficiency at All-Star break, Zach LaVine was asked if the struggles on that end perplexed him. He admitted “something isn’t working” and wished Bulls would have an identity to rely upon, regardless of injuries, like some other teams.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Should Bulls favor trying to improve draft lottery odds in longshot chance they keep pick? Or focus on longshot chance of making playoff run?
Zach LaVine picks latter, even as he kept it real with his All-Star break assessment of team
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine on whether the 26-33 record reflects the ability of this Bulls team: “We’ve shown we can beat anybody. We’re able to lose to everybody too.”
“Let it hurt, let it sting. You can’t just keep avoiding it and thinking you’re something you’re not. Go out there and be better.” – 10:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 112, Bulls 100
Bulls enter break on 6-game skid in 11th, 1/2 game ahead of Pacers. Their 20-game home #TNTBulls win streak ends
Vucevic 22 pts, 16 rebs
LaVine 5-16 FGs
Terry 13 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts
Lopez 33 pts, 4 blocks
Carter 22 pts, 6 asts
Bucks 12 straight Ws – 9:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 61, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 14 pts
Williams 10 pts
Bulls 36.7%FG
Lopez 23 pts
Holiday 12 pts, 6 assists
Giannis 2 pts, 9 minutes; out with wrist injury – 8:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 61-49 at the half.
LaVine still leads scoring with 14 points. Carlik Jones and Dalen Terry made nice work of their rare minutes in that first half.
Bucks have to go without Giannis to close this one. – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 34-24 after the first quarter.
Zach LaVine leads with 7 points. Coby White has 6, Vooch has 5.
Bulls are 3-for-8 from the arc. Bucks are 7-for-16. – 8:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are doing what they can to avoid another blown lead. They trail Bucks 34-24 after 1stQ and were down by as many as 15. It’s been the Brook Lopez show so far with 15 pts. Zach LaVine has 7. – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls going with: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, White and Dosunmu. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy app – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: LaVine on focus for final 23 gms: “This is our job. We’re not just throwing in the towel. I don’t think we have the type of team to do that. Losing hurts. Everybody is frustrated. But we’re doing our jobs every day. We’re the ones who have to figure it out. Nobody else is.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 17, 2023
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is progressing but still needs treatment. DeRozan still plans to be at All-Star game, per Bulls PR. Zach LaVine made similar decision last year, playing minor minutes as he dealt with sore knee. Those defense-optional minutes aren’t exactly taxing -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2023
The addition of Westbrook received a resounding endorsement Wednesday from the team’s highest-paid player and one of the faces of the franchise. “Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man,” Bulls two-time All-Star Zach LaVine said. “I think you can only respect what he’s done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms. If he’s not, you compete against him. He’s a fierce competitor. You can do nothing but respect that.” -via The Athletic / February 16, 2023