Cavaliers officially buy out Kevin Love, will retire his number

Marc Stein: The Cavaliers, as part of Kevin Love’s buyout agreement, announce that they will retire his Cleveland No. 0 in the future. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love will forever be remembered as one of Cleveland’s greats– on and off the court. Photo: clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vKOv5zfdqu – 5:04 PM
Kevin Love will forever be remembered as one of Cleveland’s greats– on and off the court. Photo: clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vKOv5zfdqu – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updates with comment from Adebayo and Herro — Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:01 PM
Updates with comment from Adebayo and Herro — Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Cavaliers said that Kevin Love’s jersey will ultimately land “in the rafters or Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.” pic.twitter.com/aUxT81jnti – 4:49 PM
The Cavaliers said that Kevin Love’s jersey will ultimately land “in the rafters or Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.” pic.twitter.com/aUxT81jnti – 4:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs officially announce the buyout of Kevin Love.
Koby Altman in a press release: “He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.” – 4:41 PM
#Cavs officially announce the buyout of Kevin Love.
Koby Altman in a press release: “He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.” – 4:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” said Koby Altman. “Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism… – 4:35 PM
“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” said Koby Altman. “Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism… – 4:35 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love has reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers and has already made sure to thank the fans in Cleveland. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5KJVPQTv4s – 2:56 PM
Kevin Love has reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers and has already made sure to thank the fans in Cleveland. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5KJVPQTv4s – 2:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Five-time All-Star Kevin Love intends to talk to the #Sixers after buyout in Cleveland inquirer.com/sports/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 2:28 PM
Five-time All-Star Kevin Love intends to talk to the #Sixers after buyout in Cleveland inquirer.com/sports/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran big man could enter Heat rotation at power forward or backup center to Bam Adebayo. – 1:30 PM
Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran big man could enter Heat rotation at power forward or backup center to Bam Adebayo. – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:04 PM
NEW: Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kevin Love to the Sixers? Taking a look at that rumor, and why I don’t see the fit
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-kev… – 12:54 PM
Kevin Love to the Sixers? Taking a look at that rumor, and why I don’t see the fit
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-kev… – 12:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Kevin Love @kevinlove
I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.
To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.
More to come. #0️⃣ – 12:33 PM
I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.
To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.
More to come. #0️⃣ – 12:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP sources: Cavs and Kevin Love complete buyout, as he eyes Miami
apnews.com/article/clevel… – 12:27 PM
AP sources: Cavs and Kevin Love complete buyout, as he eyes Miami
apnews.com/article/clevel… – 12:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Source confirmed to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout. – 12:06 PM
Source confirmed to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout. – 12:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat reportedly front-runner to sign Kevin Love sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 12:06 PM
Miami Heat reportedly front-runner to sign Kevin Love sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 12:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Love but he plans to also talk to the 76ers.
Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/Ue5H7ubvuR – 12:05 PM
The Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Love but he plans to also talk to the 76ers.
Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/Ue5H7ubvuR – 12:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 – 11:57 AM
ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 – 11:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Miami Heat frontrunners to sign Kevin Love once veteran gets buyout from Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/miami… – 11:12 AM
Miami Heat frontrunners to sign Kevin Love once veteran gets buyout from Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/miami… – 11:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Miami Heat frontrunners to land Kevin Love after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/rep… – 11:11 AM
Report: Miami Heat frontrunners to land Kevin Love after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/rep… – 11:11 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There are 2 reasons Jimmy Butler relies on guard screens so much:
#1: His goal is to get the smaller matchup before attacking
#2: The “guard” actually has the ability to pop out to the 3 after the screen
He needs space on his drives
Kevin Love gives him a pick and pop threat – 10:59 AM
There are 2 reasons Jimmy Butler relies on guard screens so much:
#1: His goal is to get the smaller matchup before attacking
#2: The “guard” actually has the ability to pop out to the 3 after the screen
He needs space on his drives
Kevin Love gives him a pick and pop threat – 10:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
How would Kevin Love be utilized by the Miami Heat?
Aside from the obvious needs for power forwards and overall shooting, there are deeper reasons to why this makes sense
Film dive on the two offensive sets that justify this pairing for both parties: pic.twitter.com/weBAtug0C2 – 10:52 AM
SOUND ON
How would Kevin Love be utilized by the Miami Heat?
Aside from the obvious needs for power forwards and overall shooting, there are deeper reasons to why this makes sense
Film dive on the two offensive sets that justify this pairing for both parties: pic.twitter.com/weBAtug0C2 – 10:52 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love is not going to “save the season,” but it’s a perfect role player to add to the mix for this Heat team
Can play next to and behind Bam, and ideally help with some of their shooting struggles
Handoff hub, plus a pick and pop threat for guys like Jimmy
Helpful for Spo – 10:14 AM
Kevin Love is not going to “save the season,” but it’s a perfect role player to add to the mix for this Heat team
Can play next to and behind Bam, and ideally help with some of their shooting struggles
Handoff hub, plus a pick and pop threat for guys like Jimmy
Helpful for Spo – 10:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami’s ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors. – 10:10 AM
The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami’s ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors. – 10:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly “kicking the tires” on adding Kevin Love off buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/lak… – 8:49 AM
Lakers reportedly “kicking the tires” on adding Kevin Love off buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/lak… – 8:49 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Sorry for the delay! @MG_Schindler and I are getting started!
We’re going to open on Kevin Love and his potential Cleveland buyout, then talk about the new faces in new places among NBA Trade Deadline Acquisitions.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 5:48 PM
Sorry for the delay! @MG_Schindler and I are getting started!
We’re going to open on Kevin Love and his potential Cleveland buyout, then talk about the new faces in new places among NBA Trade Deadline Acquisitions.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 5:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Kevin Love and play some Jeopardy! Come hang out and start the weekend right:
youtube.com/live/BSWydivCd… pic.twitter.com/Zi8XwM5pid – 4:58 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Kevin Love and play some Jeopardy! Come hang out and start the weekend right:
youtube.com/live/BSWydivCd… pic.twitter.com/Zi8XwM5pid – 4:58 PM
More on this storyline
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs have officially reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Love, the team announces. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / February 18, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski. Cleveland Cavaliers: “…The admiration and gratitude we have for (Love) will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.” -via Twitter @wojespn / February 18, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Tyler Herro, on the possibility of Kevin Love coming to Miami: “I’m excited. We’ll see. Hopefully he decides to bring bring his shooting down to the 305.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / February 18, 2023