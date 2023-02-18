Charles Barkley trashes load management of players: 'They ain't steelworkers'

“These guys got the best doctors, the best shoes, and everything — and they make $30, $40, $50 million a year! I don’t think that’s a lot to ask (for them to play), do you? People always got hurt, but they didn’t just sit out just because they wanted to. There’s a difference between being hurt and load management. We survived playing in Chuck Taylors and flying commercial, and for a lot less money. “To make all that money, you have an obligation to the fans. I wouldn’t mind cashing those $30, $40 million checks, for that I think I could suffer through 35 minutes on the basketball court. They ain’t steelworkers.”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Now no longer behind the paywall:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:30 PM
Now no longer behind the paywall:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
.@SayingMoore: Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley feud enters new round azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yesterday, they gave me the behind the scenes tour of what it takes to put on Inside The NBA in SLC. This article was supposed to be mostly about that.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:24 AM
Yesterday, they gave me the behind the scenes tour of what it takes to put on Inside The NBA in SLC. This article was supposed to be mostly about that.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:24 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
TNT’s Charles Barkley talks Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, the Jazz and the All-Star Game https://t.co/PXBXG1qVSX pic.twitter.com/Og2vSxSqDL – 11:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Before the TNT crew went live tonight on Inside the NBA, they met with reporters here in SLC to talk all things NBA, Jazz, All-Star and more. Here’s some of those conversations with Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith.
Before the TNT crew went live tonight on Inside the NBA, they met with reporters here in SLC to talk all things NBA, Jazz, All-Star and more. Here’s some of those conversations with Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s trade to Suns: “He’s got to win a championship. Very simple. He’s got to at least get to the Finals. At least I got us to the Finals. It’s the exact same scenario.” pic.twitter.com/0yUEbWkVqZ – 6:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
Does Barkley think NBA players want to come to Salt Lake City? “Let’s be realistic, there are very few places people want to go. I mean, nobody ever said I want to — no disrespect — you use Utah, but I don’t remember people saying ‘let me go to San Antonio, or Indiana, or Sacramento.’ So you just have to really draft well. Y’all got 102 draft picks, so you just got to hit on your draft picks.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / February 18, 2023
NBA Central: Skip Bayless implored Charles Barkley to stop issuing physical threats, claiming they scare his wife, Ernestine. “Charles has been taking shots at me for, I don’t know, 20 years? On various platforms including his own on TNT’s Inside the NBA,” (Via @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/0asDM0ETO7 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 17, 2023
Ben Golliver: TNT’s Charles Barkley: “Y’all baby these dudes so much today. They don’t want to play back-to-back games. Every time a fan says something, they get them tossed. If they’re not happy, they want to get traded. It’s going to come to a head in the next CBA.” -via Twitter @BenGolliver / February 17, 2023