Damian Lillard wins three-point contest

Jason Anderson: Damian Lillard is the 2023 3-Point Contest champion. Final round: Damian Lillard 26 Buddy Hield 25 Tyrese Haliburton 17
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph showed love to Dame after he won the 2023 3-pt contest 👏 pic.twitter.com/MfNvFu2Zn0 – 9:58 PM
Steph showed love to Dame after he won the 2023 3-pt contest 👏 pic.twitter.com/MfNvFu2Zn0 – 9:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Damian Lillard explains all about the Weber State jersey he wore tonight. Pretty cool details involved: pic.twitter.com/4bTTPAD1BQ – 9:54 PM
Damian Lillard explains all about the Weber State jersey he wore tonight. Pretty cool details involved: pic.twitter.com/4bTTPAD1BQ – 9:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame keeps telling anybody who asks that he should be in the conversation for the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history, and this certainly adds to his case. – 9:45 PM
Dame keeps telling anybody who asks that he should be in the conversation for the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history, and this certainly adds to his case. – 9:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Down 4 with 4 balls left. Dame Time. ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/7RVkEfVGax – 9:44 PM
Down 4 with 4 balls left. Dame Time. ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/7RVkEfVGax – 9:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In our podcast this week, Corey Robinson picked Damian Lillard to win the 3-point contest and I picked Kevin Huerter.
You win this one Corey. – 9:44 PM
In our podcast this week, Corey Robinson picked Damian Lillard to win the 3-point contest and I picked Kevin Huerter.
You win this one Corey. – 9:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Saturday morning: @ChrisBHaynes and I recorded a pod with @Dame_Lillard in which he expressed extreme confidence in his Three-Point Contest chances.
Saturday night: Dame Time! Lillard wins the crown.
Monday morning: Podcast drops.
Subscribe here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:42 PM
Saturday morning: @ChrisBHaynes and I recorded a pod with @Dame_Lillard in which he expressed extreme confidence in his Three-Point Contest chances.
Saturday night: Dame Time! Lillard wins the crown.
Monday morning: Podcast drops.
Subscribe here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins his first #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:37 PM
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins his first #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Damian Lillard with, of course, a buzzer beater, edges out Buddy Hield by a point to win three-point contest.
Tyrese Haliburton third – 9:36 PM
Damian Lillard with, of course, a buzzer beater, edges out Buddy Hield by a point to win three-point contest.
Tyrese Haliburton third – 9:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lillard takes the 3-point compeittion – edges out Buddy Hield with Tyrese Haliburton, after a first-round 31, coming in third. – 9:36 PM
Lillard takes the 3-point compeittion – edges out Buddy Hield with Tyrese Haliburton, after a first-round 31, coming in third. – 9:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins the #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:36 PM
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins the #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Damian Lillard wins the 3-point contest, beating out Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round. – 9:35 PM
Damian Lillard wins the 3-point contest, beating out Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round. – 9:35 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wins the Three-Point Contest. – 9:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wins the Three-Point Contest. – 9:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton didn’t score well in the finals, finished with 17pts.
Lillard wins.
Hield 2nd.
Haliburton 3rd. – 9:35 PM
Haliburton didn’t score well in the finals, finished with 17pts.
Lillard wins.
Hield 2nd.
Haliburton 3rd. – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Damian Lillard is the 2023 3-Point Contest champion.
Final round:
Damian Lillard 26
Buddy Hield 25
Tyrese Haliburton 17 – 9:35 PM
Damian Lillard is the 2023 3-Point Contest champion.
Final round:
Damian Lillard 26
Buddy Hield 25
Tyrese Haliburton 17 – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Damian Lillard is your 3-point contest winner! Wearing a Weber State uni, too. – 9:35 PM
Damian Lillard is your 3-point contest winner! Wearing a Weber State uni, too. – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame eliminates Heild on the last shot to finish with 26 points. But will that score hold up against Halliburton, who put up 31 points in the first round? – 9:34 PM
Dame eliminates Heild on the last shot to finish with 26 points. But will that score hold up against Halliburton, who put up 31 points in the first round? – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lillard with a late run, hitting his final four shots to eliminate Hield. He has 26 points. Haliburton up to shoot for the win. – 9:33 PM
Lillard with a late run, hitting his final four shots to eliminate Hield. He has 26 points. Haliburton up to shoot for the win. – 9:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lillard makes his last four shots, scores 26 to top Hield (25).
Haliburton now up and he knows exactly what it takes to win. – 9:33 PM
Lillard makes his last four shots, scores 26 to top Hield (25).
Haliburton now up and he knows exactly what it takes to win. – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton (31), Damian Lillard (26) and Buddy Hield (23) advance to the finals of the 3-Point Contest. – 9:30 PM
Tyrese Haliburton (31), Damian Lillard (26) and Buddy Hield (23) advance to the finals of the 3-Point Contest. – 9:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lillard with the hot start with the first rack. Bring on the final round – 9:27 PM
Lillard with the hot start with the first rack. Bring on the final round – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heading to the 3-point contest finals, with Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield advancing. Haliburton had 31 points in the first round. – 9:27 PM
Heading to the 3-point contest finals, with Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield advancing. Haliburton had 31 points in the first round. – 9:27 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
You know Dame coming out rocking Weber makes this a little different. pic.twitter.com/GBS3ypajS2 – 9:26 PM
You know Dame coming out rocking Weber makes this a little different. pic.twitter.com/GBS3ypajS2 – 9:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Damian Lillard, wearing a Weber Stare jersey, knocks out Lauri Markkanen by posting a 26. – 9:25 PM
Damian Lillard, wearing a Weber Stare jersey, knocks out Lauri Markkanen by posting a 26. – 9:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with 26 points, second most of the first round, to advance to the three-point final. Tyrese Halliburton with 31 points and Buddy Heild with 23 points will shoot for the 2023 title. – 9:25 PM
Dame with 26 points, second most of the first round, to advance to the three-point final. Tyrese Halliburton with 31 points and Buddy Heild with 23 points will shoot for the 2023 title. – 9:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Damian Lillard eliminates Lauri Markkanen from the 3-point contest in the opening round – 9:25 PM
Damian Lillard eliminates Lauri Markkanen from the 3-point contest in the opening round – 9:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A good showing by the Pacers.
Haliburton (31), Hield (23) and Lillard (26) advance to the finals of the 3-point contest. – 9:24 PM
A good showing by the Pacers.
Haliburton (31), Hield (23) and Lillard (26) advance to the finals of the 3-point contest. – 9:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen scores 20 in his round….gotta survive Dame to get to the finals – 9:23 PM
Lauri Markkanen scores 20 in his round….gotta survive Dame to get to the finals – 9:23 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Damian Lillard in 3PT contest for 3rd time. He told me this time he’s moving the location of his money rack from last shot to highest % shooting spot: left wing. Also moving move the rack from left of body to right of body, closer to shooting hand, less movement. – 9:23 PM
#NBAAllstar Damian Lillard in 3PT contest for 3rd time. He told me this time he’s moving the location of his money rack from last shot to highest % shooting spot: left wing. Also moving move the rack from left of body to right of body, closer to shooting hand, less movement. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame coming up, needs 21 points to assure he moves on to the final round – 9:23 PM
Dame coming up, needs 21 points to assure he moves on to the final round – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen gives himself a chance by posting a 20. If Damian Lillard doesn’t top that he’ll be through to the finals. – 9:23 PM
Lauri Markkanen gives himself a chance by posting a 20. If Damian Lillard doesn’t top that he’ll be through to the finals. – 9:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Markkanen makes 20 points… ties with Tatum. So he needs Lillard to get under 20, and then he’d need to beat Tatum in a shootoff to advance. – 9:22 PM
Markkanen makes 20 points… ties with Tatum. So he needs Lillard to get under 20, and then he’d need to beat Tatum in a shootoff to advance. – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Markkanen finishes with 20, tying Tatum for third. Dame next. #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:22 PM
Markkanen finishes with 20, tying Tatum for third. Dame next. #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kevin Huerter finishes with 8 and Tatum lives on. Markkanen and Dame next. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:20 PM
Kevin Huerter finishes with 8 and Tatum lives on. Markkanen and Dame next. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Julius Randle finished with 13 and is eliminated. Tatum survives with Huerter, Dame and Markkanen left. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:19 PM
Julius Randle finished with 13 and is eliminated. Tatum survives with Huerter, Dame and Markkanen left. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
prediction: damian lillard or julius randle. there’s no in between. – 9:04 PM
prediction: damian lillard or julius randle. there’s no in between. – 9:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame wins the fan vote, which means he’ll get to shoot last in the first round – 9:03 PM
Dame wins the fan vote, which means he’ll get to shoot last in the first round – 9:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Remember: if Julius Randle beats Damian Lillard in this event, then Randle is a better shooter than Lillard. That’s how it works. That’s why we’re here. To establish the hierarchy. #NBAAllStar – 9:00 PM
Remember: if Julius Randle beats Damian Lillard in this event, then Randle is a better shooter than Lillard. That’s how it works. That’s why we’re here. To establish the hierarchy. #NBAAllStar – 9:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dame’s breaking out the @WeberStateMBB jersey tonight for the 3-Point Contest 🔥
pic.twitter.com/fdylPvpNgO – 8:13 PM
Dame’s breaking out the @WeberStateMBB jersey tonight for the 3-Point Contest 🔥
pic.twitter.com/fdylPvpNgO – 8:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame reppin’ his alma mater, Weber State 💥 pic.twitter.com/YYW0bo6u27 – 8:06 PM
Dame reppin’ his alma mater, Weber State 💥 pic.twitter.com/YYW0bo6u27 – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-point contest participants this season:
Dame — 4.2 3PM | 37.2 3P%
Buddy — 3.8 3PM | 42.6 3P%
Tatum — 3.3 3PM | 35.7 3P%
Lauri — 3.0 3PM | 41.2 3P%
Herro — 3.0 3PM | 36.9 3P%
Haliburton — 2.9 3PM | 39.9 3P%
Randle — 2.7 3PM | 33.8 3P%
Huerter — 2.6 3PM | 39.2 3P%
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/PCOAxXfChw – 7:10 PM
3-point contest participants this season:
Dame — 4.2 3PM | 37.2 3P%
Buddy — 3.8 3PM | 42.6 3P%
Tatum — 3.3 3PM | 35.7 3P%
Lauri — 3.0 3PM | 41.2 3P%
Herro — 3.0 3PM | 36.9 3P%
Haliburton — 2.9 3PM | 39.9 3P%
Randle — 2.7 3PM | 33.8 3P%
Huerter — 2.6 3PM | 39.2 3P%
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/PCOAxXfChw – 7:10 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
👓 New @oakley vibe for All-Star Saturday Night.
📸 @brookfielddeuce pic.twitter.com/j8DF5oV1mC – 6:54 PM
👓 New @oakley vibe for All-Star Saturday Night.
📸 @brookfielddeuce pic.twitter.com/j8DF5oV1mC – 6:54 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
skills challenge: team jazz
three-point contest: dame
dunk contest: trey murphy pic.twitter.com/EpHItm9PJ4 – 6:16 PM
skills challenge: team jazz
three-point contest: dame
dunk contest: trey murphy pic.twitter.com/EpHItm9PJ4 – 6:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
From All-Star Media Day: I asked the league’s stars to reveal the most memorable bucket of their careers
@UnderdogFantasy
From dunking on LeBron, to the NCAA Tournament, to an unexpected Damian Lillard answer…here’s what they had to say:
📺 https://t.co/Z37yb3HsY2 pic.twitter.com/eM0RWheWWm – 5:48 PM
From All-Star Media Day: I asked the league’s stars to reveal the most memorable bucket of their careers
@UnderdogFantasy
From dunking on LeBron, to the NCAA Tournament, to an unexpected Damian Lillard answer…here’s what they had to say:
📺 https://t.co/Z37yb3HsY2 pic.twitter.com/eM0RWheWWm – 5:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Here’s some of the highlights of today so far: Dame will be wearing purple, Don and Lauri talk ASG MVP, and, of course, zombies.
ksl.com/article/505826… – 5:29 PM
Here’s some of the highlights of today so far: Dame will be wearing purple, Don and Lauri talk ASG MVP, and, of course, zombies.
ksl.com/article/505826… – 5:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard, asked to name an underrated player from his childhood: Nick Van Exel. “He was cold.” – 3:06 PM
Damian Lillard, asked to name an underrated player from his childhood: Nick Van Exel. “He was cold.” – 3:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame reveals he’s going to wear his Weber State jersey in the contest. – 2:54 PM
Dame reveals he’s going to wear his Weber State jersey in the contest. – 2:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on his expectations for the 3-point contest tonight: “I expect to win.” pic.twitter.com/S8p0bvfG8H – 2:52 PM
Damian Lillard on his expectations for the 3-point contest tonight: “I expect to win.” pic.twitter.com/S8p0bvfG8H – 2:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
omg … perfect free throw miss by Notre Dame to get chance at game-winning 3 but Virginia survives. #wahoowa – 1:51 PM
omg … perfect free throw miss by Notre Dame to get chance at game-winning 3 but Virginia survives. #wahoowa – 1:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
College Hoops today:
Noon – Seton Hall at UConn
Noon – Illinois at Indiana
Noon – Notre Dame at UVA
2 – Iowa State at K State
2 – Florida at Arkansas
4 – Baylor at Kansas
4:30 – Villanova at Providence
6 – Duke at Syracuse
6 – Texas A&M at Mizzou pic.twitter.com/R7PXZgEs7z – 8:31 AM
College Hoops today:
Noon – Seton Hall at UConn
Noon – Illinois at Indiana
Noon – Notre Dame at UVA
2 – Iowa State at K State
2 – Florida at Arkansas
4 – Baylor at Kansas
4:30 – Villanova at Providence
6 – Duke at Syracuse
6 – Texas A&M at Mizzou pic.twitter.com/R7PXZgEs7z – 8:31 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Damian Lillard: Your 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest Champion 🏆 Lillard scored 26 points in the Final Round 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZKJMgBKrU0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 18, 2023
Eric Walden: Damian Lillard, wearing a Weber State jersey, wins the 3-Point Contest in Utah. He made his last moneyball to surpass Buddy Hield, 26-25. The final competitor, Tyrese Haliburton — who scored 31 in the opening round — could’t replicate his success, totaling just 17. -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 18, 2023