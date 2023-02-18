Donovan Mitchell on Nikola Jokic: It's f****** outrageous. He's other worldly right now

Michael Scotto: Donovan Mitchell on Nikola Jokic for MVP: “I don’t know if you’ve all been watching what Jokic’s been doing. It’s f****** outrageous, to be honest. I don’t know how many people have won it 3 times in a row, but he’s other worldly right now.” He also highly praised Joel Embiid.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Donovan Mitchell on Nikola Jokic for MVP: “I don’t know if you’ve all been watching what Jokic’s been doing. It’s f****** outrageous, to be honest. I don’t know how many people have won it 3 times in a row, but he’s other worldly right now.”
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on becoming the European GOAT: “It’s a possibility, but you have guys like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Nikola] Jokic, guys like [Drazen] Petrovic and [Arvydas] Sabonis. It’s really tough. You’ve got some really, really good players.” pic.twitter.com/7uYU73ZrJ4 – 3:49 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tyrese Haliburton knows his homework giving his All-time #NBA European born player starting five
Giannis, Jokic, Luka, Dirk and… DRAZEN PETROVIC
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:
Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year team.
New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. – 2:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic doesn’t change. He’s posted up with #Nuggets assistant Ogi Stojakovic during practice. pic.twitter.com/eE2lAS2xi1 – 2:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Balkan buddy Nikola Jokic are never far apart during All-Star weekends.
Have a feeling Jokic lost a little money on Luka hitting his first half-court attempt during Western Conference practice just now. pic.twitter.com/4vSz4fee9o – 2:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Donovan Mitchell with the loudest cheers as the Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced for practice – 1:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Special ovation for Donovan Mitchell here at Eastern Conference practice. Great atmosphere, and he by far had the loudest pop. – 1:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
A lot of love for Donovan Mitchell here in Utah, he just got a huge ovation at practice. – 1:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
Michael Singer @msinger
All that’s to say, got something coming tomorrow that you’re going to enjoy for this year’s All-Star story. We’ll call it untapped Jokic territory. – 11:36 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Last year at All-Star, I shared the story of Joker’s relationship with #Nuggets assistant Ogi Stojakovic, who’s far more friend than coach to Joker. Their bond extends all the way back to Serbia.
denverpost.com/2022/02/20/nug… – 11:36 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Two years ago at All-Star, reported the story of Nikola Jokic and his relationship with #Nuggets strength coach Felipe Eichenberger. He was the first one to tell Jokic he believed he’d become MVP. He also was integral to helping him get there.
denverpost.com/2021/03/06/nik… – 11:34 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Microsoft breaks down my top performing NBA CourtOptix metrics leading into #NBAAllStar Weekend! pic.twitter.com/Qzuf1zX6LJ – 11:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado hits the crazy 3-pointer on-the-move game winner for Team Pau to win the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.
He even told Donovan Mitchell sitting on the sidelines seconds prior, “What’s you want to bet I take this last shot and make it?”
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
DONS OF COMEDY‼️ Thank you to everyone who showed love last night‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vWRTzfH78y – 5:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jokic DID enter this season with people expecting the three-straight stigma to affect him. Hell I wrote about it before the season.
And then he was so great and the field shook out it in such a way that it stopped mattering. That’s not how 2021 Giannis’ race went. – 3:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Denver’s Nikola Jokic Favored To Win His 3rd Straight NBA MVP Award via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:31 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nikola Jokic is shooting 63% from the field, 39% from 3, and 82% from the line. That felt absurd to type out.
Jokic could become the first 60/40/80 guy in league history. – 1:13 PM
Nikola Jokic is shooting 63% from the field, 39% from 3, and 82% from the line. That felt absurd to type out.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
He was still incredible because incredible is his default. The playoff narratives about him were as stupid then as they seem now.
But Jokic beat him in 2021 because Jokic was the proper MVP pick in 2021. We’ll see where 2023 goes, but that should be the only relevant standard. – 12:14 PM
He was still incredible because incredible is his default. The playoff narratives about him were as stupid then as they seem now.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Giannis wasn’t the rightful winner the third year. He might be this year (we still have a ways to go), but 2021 was Jokic pretty comfortably. – 12:09 PM
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Nikola Jokic worthy of 3 straight NBA MVPs? Are the new-look Lakers contenders or pretenders? Did Kyrie break up the Big 3 Brooklyn Nets? & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @BA_Turner
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:03 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Kevin Durant on Suns’ title chances
– Giannis’ wrist injury/Bucks surging
– Nikola Jokic running away with another MVP
– Most interesting teams post-All-Star break
YouTube: youtu.be/EfVWJUbYKmU
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Joker is doing things we’ve never seen before 🃏 pic.twitter.com/9Us7PS2a3w – 10:58 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The sportsbooks are clearly high on Nikola Jokic, but bettors also view him as the NBA MVP favorite.
Over the last seven days, 43.8% of all MVP bets were placed on Jokic: basketballnews.com/stories/sports… – 6:36 PM
The sportsbooks are clearly high on Nikola Jokic, but bettors also view him as the NBA MVP favorite.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Sportsbooks view Nikola Jokic as a lock to win his third-straight MVP award. @OddsChecker has Jokic’s odds at -163 (a 63.6% implied chance of winning).
Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the only NBA players to win three-straight MVPs: basketballnews.com/stories/sports… – 6:35 PM
Sportsbooks view Nikola Jokic as a lock to win his third-straight MVP award. @OddsChecker has Jokic’s odds at -163 (a 63.6% implied chance of winning).
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Again, I want to be clear: if Jokic wins three straight it’s because he deserves three straight. I don’t think anyone else since LeBron has deserved to.
But, if we attribute any of this award to narrative, it’s probably important that he’s doing things this year he hasn’t before – 5:35 PM
Again, I want to be clear: if Jokic wins three straight it’s because he deserves three straight. I don’t think anyone else since LeBron has deserved to.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jalen Rose is going with Joker for MVP as of now, so it isn’t just my pasty self I guess.
Sounds like Draymond’s on that bandwagon too but he didn’t actually make a pick.
youtu.be/T1Az4xSXm_M – 4:36 PM
Jalen Rose is going with Joker for MVP as of now, so it isn’t just my pasty self I guess.
Sounds like Draymond’s on that bandwagon too but he didn’t actually make a pick.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with a special edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
✅ Denver Nuggets True or False
✅ @graceofthecurls joins!
✅ Jokic #1 in the latest MVP straw poll
✅ All Star Weekend Preview
youtube.com/live/932NGftw7… – 3:59 PM
Live with a special edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
✅ Denver Nuggets True or False
✅ @graceofthecurls joins!
✅ Jokic #1 in the latest MVP straw poll
✅ All Star Weekend Preview
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
embiid moving up from 10th in the last one to 3rd now is good but still feels like he deserves more. sixers are a league-best 26-7 since dec. 6, love me some jokic and fine with him on top at this point but his lead looks egregiously large.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/36Hv6elbXP – 1:36 PM
embiid moving up from 10th in the last one to 3rd now is good but still feels like he deserves more. sixers are a league-best 26-7 since dec. 6, love me some jokic and fine with him on top at this point but his lead looks egregiously large.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Clearly, Nuggets were trying to get Jokic the triple double when they had the game well in hand. Still, it has produced one of the more amazing stats: DEN has won
a record 25 straight when Jokic has a TD going back to last season. His numbers produce wins – 12:55 PM
Clearly, Nuggets were trying to get Jokic the triple double when they had the game well in hand. Still, it has produced one of the more amazing stats: DEN has won
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
The picks from Giannis’ team were only valuable because there seemed like there was a real chance he was leaving. Dallas is gonna have a similar window with Luka. – 11:26 AM
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are 21-0 when Jokic records a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/5bPkHnWFXv – 11:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis —
32.5 PPG | 12.3 RPG | 5.5 APG | 54.0 FG%
Jokic —
24.7 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 10.1 APG | 63.2 FG%
Embiid —
33.1 PPG | 10.1 RPG | 4.1 APG | 53.7 FG%
Tatum —
30.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 4.5 APG | 46.4 FG%
Best players on the best teams. pic.twitter.com/GvNSdMHQSg – 10:56 AM
Pick an MVP:
Giannis —
32.5 PPG | 12.3 RPG | 5.5 APG | 54.0 FG%
Jokic —
24.7 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 10.1 APG | 63.2 FG%
Embiid —
33.1 PPG | 10.1 RPG | 4.1 APG | 53.7 FG%
Tatum —
30.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 4.5 APG | 46.4 FG%
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tim’s polls are quite accurate considering who the exit pollers are, thus, if all stays the course the final third of the season: Nikola Jokic will very-likely be joining the rarest of airs. – 10:54 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic got 1 first place vote in @Tim Bontemps‘s first NBA MVP straw poll in mid-December
Now he has 77 pic.twitter.com/ql3aagA8oF – 10:33 AM
Jokic got 1 first place vote in @Tim Bontemps‘s first NBA MVP straw poll in mid-December
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic has emerged as the clear favorite in @Tim Bontemps‘s NBA MVP straw poll
Read more: https://t.co/hhUIq7LWWA pic.twitter.com/gIxDzDy2sR – 10:21 AM
Jokic has emerged as the clear favorite in @Tim Bontemps‘s NBA MVP straw poll
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The @Denver Nuggets have won 25 straight games in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, the longest such streak in NBA history:
25 — Jokic
24 — Magic Johnson
23 — Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The @Denver Nuggets have won 25 straight games in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, the longest such streak in NBA history:
25 — Jokic
24 — Magic Johnson
23 — Draymond Green
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nice view for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in the standings, not so much for the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:33 AM
Nice view for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in the standings, not so much for the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic (14pts, 13reb, 10ast) and Luka Doncic (37pts) in direct battle
Dario Saric (12pts) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (12pts) enjoy solid debuts
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Nikola Jokic (14pts, 13reb, 10ast) and Luka Doncic (37pts) in direct battle
Dario Saric (12pts) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (12pts) enjoy solid debuts
#EuroWatch #NBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This was one of the more insane passes that I’ve ever seen Nikola Jokic throw. pic.twitter.com/SKN6VvVSe9 – 3:59 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Luka Doncic on if Denver is the favorite in the West: “I think there’s a lot of great teams, but obviously with a guy like Jokic, they obviously are probably the favorite. It’s so hard to play against him. When you have a guy like Jokic on your team, you’re the favorite, always.” – 3:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The game didn’t have the usual verve of Mavs-Nuggets with so many top players out. But Luka and Jokic are such a joy to watch. They do it all their way and no one can keep them from doing it – 12:14 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thomas Bryant on Nikola Jokic: “He’s probably going to be a three-time MVP.” – 12:04 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets have coasted into the break, banking wins w multiple starters out & giving them the recovery time to hopefully stay healthy for the playoffs. Jokic can seemingly do anything he wants, and whatever it is leads to wins.
Magnificent season so far – pick it up in a week. – 11:27 PM
The Nuggets have coasted into the break, banking wins w multiple starters out & giving them the recovery time to hopefully stay healthy for the playoffs. Jokic can seemingly do anything he wants, and whatever it is leads to wins.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Mavs 118-109:
-JEFF GREEN: 24 points on 11/16
-MPJ: 22 and 5 with 2 blocks
-Joker: 14-13-10 and it was a SLOG
Nuggets are 27-4 at home now. Insane. pic.twitter.com/x6A5wIo6GI – 11:18 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Mavs 118-109:
-JEFF GREEN: 24 points on 11/16
-MPJ: 22 and 5 with 2 blocks
-Joker: 14-13-10 and it was a SLOG
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 118, Mavericks 109. Jokic gets his triple-double. MPJ (22 points) and Jeff Green (24 points) enjoy efficient scoring nights.
Doncic scores a game-high 37 points.
Nuggets head into the All-Star break with a 41-18 record. – 11:16 PM
Final: Nuggets 118, Mavericks 109. Jokic gets his triple-double. MPJ (22 points) and Jeff Green (24 points) enjoy efficient scoring nights.
Doncic scores a game-high 37 points.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic racks up another triple double. That makes 21 on the season.
Finished with:
14 points
10 assists
13 rebounds
Denver is also 21-0 when he records a triple-double and they also head into the All-Star break with a 41-18 record. Good for the #1 team out West. pic.twitter.com/sIK0yc8Irm – 11:16 PM
Nikola Jokic racks up another triple double. That makes 21 on the season.
Finished with:
14 points
10 assists
13 rebounds
StatMuse @statmuse
Joker tonight:
14 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
1st in triple-doubles this season. He has 11 more than 2nd place. pic.twitter.com/OPfYgkC9qj – 11:15 PM
Joker tonight:
14 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are now 21-0 when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double. – 11:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic gets his triple-double with 1:15 left. He feeds Bruce Brown for a dunk. He’s got 14-12-10. – 11:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets up 92-74 after 3. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 19 points. Jeff’s got 18; KCP with 13 on 3-5 from 3. Jokic with 11-11-5.
Doncic with 34 for Dallas. – 10:47 PM
Nuggets up 92-74 after 3. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 19 points. Jeff’s got 18; KCP with 13 on 3-5 from 3. Jokic with 11-11-5.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I want Jokic to get this Luka Whistle in the playoffs just once, damn. – 10:38 PM
I want Jokic to get this Luka Whistle in the playoffs just once, damn. – 10:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First half summary:
– MPJ showing off at the rim and from deep
– Bench increased the lead
– Mavs outside of Luka forgot how to play but pissed off both Uncle Jeff and Jokic
First half summary:
– MPJ showing off at the rim and from deep
– Bench increased the lead
– Mavs outside of Luka forgot how to play but pissed off both Uncle Jeff and Jokic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavericks 61-44:
-MPJ: 15 points on 6/7 FG, 3/4 from 3, thought he’d have a good game tonight
-Joker: 11-8-3 but 4 turnovers, a bit sloppy
Nuggets shooting 6/14 from 3
Mavs shooting 2/13 from 3
Sometimes, it’s pretty simple pic.twitter.com/xlJlwK4C2L – 10:10 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavericks 61-44:
-MPJ: 15 points on 6/7 FG, 3/4 from 3, thought he’d have a good game tonight
-Joker: 11-8-3 but 4 turnovers, a bit sloppy
Nuggets shooting 6/14 from 3
Mavs shooting 2/13 from 3
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic beats the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 61-44 lead at halftime. Nuggets dominate the second quarter. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 15 points. Jokic adds 11-8-3.
Doncic has 23 points for Dallas. – 10:08 PM
Nikola Jokic beats the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 61-44 lead at halftime. Nuggets dominate the second quarter. MPJ leads the Nuggets with 15 points. Jokic adds 11-8-3.
Michael Singer @msinger
Mavs throw a double-team at Joker, Porter hits from 27 feet out. Not sure what you’re supposed to do. – 10:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love that the kicked-ball deflections are becoming a Nuggets team thing and not just a Nikola Jokic thing. Copy the MVP, that’s where it’s at. – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Mavericks send a double at Nikola Jokic on the first possession. The Nuggets swing it around before Vlatko Cancar opens the scoring with a free throw-line jumper. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson on Joker: “He plays a brand of basketball that I’ve always believed in.” – 8:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson on Nikola Jokic: “He plays a brand of basketball that I believe in and that I was raised to believe in.” – 8:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Cancar, Jokic. Caldwell-Pope, Brown
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:40 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Cancar, Jokic. Caldwell-Pope, Brown
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Vlatko Cancar
Nikola Jokic – 8:32 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Vlatko Cancar
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokic stat of the day:
Through 50 games, he has 1,247 points, 571 rebounds, and 505 assists.
No player in the last 40 years at LEAST….has had those numbers or better through 50 games. – 5:56 PM
Nikola Jokic stat of the day:
Through 50 games, he has 1,247 points, 571 rebounds, and 505 assists.
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic, on the worst part of being a pro: “Media … and celebrity.” Said he’s good with everything else. Said he talks so much to the media that he becomes boring. -via Twitter @msinger / February 18, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: I asked Bones if it was going to be awkward seeing Jokic and Malone this weekend: “I don’t know, probably I know what it is on my end. I don’t know what it is on their end, but at the same time, you just move on, but I know where my love stands.” -via Twitter @VBenedetto / February 17, 2023
As a result, Jokic was the runaway leader in the second edition of ESPN’s NBA MVP Straw Poll of the 2022-23 season, registering 77 out of 100 first-place votes and finishing with 913 total points, putting him in prime position to make history at season’s end. -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today: Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year term. New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 18, 2023
Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell said it would be another “full circle” moment to win MVP tomorrow. “I’m not going to try and shoot every shot, but close to every shot.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / February 18, 2023
It remains to be seen which path the target score will ultimately take. Not everyone, though, is a fan of such an idea. “I like it for the All-Star Game,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know about the actual game. “I think with the clock and you have to manage the game, think things out, I think it’s one of those things that has been part of the game for 75 years, so I don’t think we should change it.” “I don’t like that idea,” Embiid said, of implementing it outside of the All-Star Game. “I prefer that there’s some type of time, and you go from there.” -via ESPN / February 18, 2023
Main Rumors, Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers