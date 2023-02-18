Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I want to be a head coach'

Giannis Antetokounmpo stalked the sidelines, complained to officials, huddled with his brothers Thanasis and Alex to draw up plays before addressing his team. If you just watched the Milwaukee Bucks’ star, you would have thought there was more on the line Friday night than just bragging rights in a celebrity basketball game. That’s because for him, there was. “I was in it – I wanted to win,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach. A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be. It’s kind of hard, because you have no control. And, I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it’s hard.
Source: Jim Owczarski @ USA Today Sports
Source: Jim Owczarski @ USA Today Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said his team didn’t listen, was breathing heavy & lost his voice after NBA celebrity all-star game victory – and he loved every minute of it: ‘I want to be a head coach’
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:51 AM
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said his team didn’t listen, was breathing heavy & lost his voice after NBA celebrity all-star game victory – and he loved every minute of it: ‘I want to be a head coach’
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:51 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis running around pumped at the end of the Celebrity Game is reason No. 748 why he’s without question the NBA’s best ambassador of this generation.
The guy is just all-in, nonstop.
In a weekend for fans, the NBA’s best player simply gets it. – 9:48 AM
Giannis running around pumped at the end of the Celebrity Game is reason No. 748 why he’s without question the NBA’s best ambassador of this generation.
The guy is just all-in, nonstop.
In a weekend for fans, the NBA’s best player simply gets it. – 9:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he’d like to be a coach after his playing days are over.
Here are his reasons 🤔
basketnews.com/news-185466-gi… – 8:31 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he’d like to be a coach after his playing days are over.
Here are his reasons 🤔
basketnews.com/news-185466-gi… – 8:31 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And in his first appearance since spraining a wrist, #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugged it off: ‘That was yesterday’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:19 AM
And in his first appearance since spraining a wrist, #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugged it off: ‘That was yesterday’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:19 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Antetokounmpo brothers were ready for Milwaukee’s own Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O)
to lead their team in NBA celebrity all-star game jsonline.com/story/sports/2… via @journalsentinel – 12:17 AM
The Antetokounmpo brothers were ready for Milwaukee’s own Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O)
to lead their team in NBA celebrity all-star game jsonline.com/story/sports/2… via @journalsentinel – 12:17 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
1-0. #CoachGiannis #StayFr34ky pic.twitter.com/2BnTLulWbS – 11:54 PM
1-0. #CoachGiannis #StayFr34ky pic.twitter.com/2BnTLulWbS – 11:54 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Little weekend Locked on Bucks action w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Do Bucks need guard or big depth more?
🏀 Giannis wrist watch at ASW
🏀 What can Jae Crowder bring to the locker room
📺youtu.be/rkfZM5-qhCs
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/2BP0hinanS – 10:46 PM
Little weekend Locked on Bucks action w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Do Bucks need guard or big depth more?
🏀 Giannis wrist watch at ASW
🏀 What can Jae Crowder bring to the locker room
📺youtu.be/rkfZM5-qhCs
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/2BP0hinanS – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugs off sprained wrist: ‘That was yesterday’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:45 PM
Milwaukee #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugs off sprained wrist: ‘That was yesterday’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
13) Giannis is absolutely livid at the misapplication of free-throw rules
14) Carlos Boozer doing even less rim protection than he did before, he was an important part of my childhood but suffice it to say that was never his strong suit – 8:36 PM
13) Giannis is absolutely livid at the misapplication of free-throw rules
14) Carlos Boozer doing even less rim protection than he did before, he was an important part of my childhood but suffice it to say that was never his strong suit – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Was there any doubt Thanasis, Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo would grind over plays as coaches? pic.twitter.com/cJsPDyQltF – 8:06 PM
Was there any doubt Thanasis, Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo would grind over plays as coaches? pic.twitter.com/cJsPDyQltF – 8:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Giannis completely ignored that question about his wrist. Props to Cassidy for asking, though. – 7:56 PM
Giannis completely ignored that question about his wrist. Props to Cassidy for asking, though. – 7:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FWIW: Giannis Antetokounmpo is here at the NBA Celebrity game, and doesn’t look to have anything on that hand/wrist he hurt last night, so that’s a good sign. – 6:51 PM
FWIW: Giannis Antetokounmpo is here at the NBA Celebrity game, and doesn’t look to have anything on that hand/wrist he hurt last night, so that’s a good sign. – 6:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis has had an unprecedented season thus far 💪🦌
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/MUq8oCZNnr – 4:52 PM
Giannis has had an unprecedented season thus far 💪🦌
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/MUq8oCZNnr – 4:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 14.387 pic.twitter.com/4d6uY7hOpd – 4:16 PM
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 14.387 pic.twitter.com/4d6uY7hOpd – 4:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jokic DID enter this season with people expecting the three-straight stigma to affect him. Hell I wrote about it before the season.
And then he was so great and the field shook out it in such a way that it stopped mattering. That’s not how 2021 Giannis’ race went. – 3:25 PM
I think Jokic DID enter this season with people expecting the three-straight stigma to affect him. Hell I wrote about it before the season.
And then he was so great and the field shook out it in such a way that it stopped mattering. That’s not how 2021 Giannis’ race went. – 3:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here are my NBA MVP rankings entering All-Star Weekend with Giannis in the lead: pic.twitter.com/06GSLV9k7M – 3:11 PM
Here are my NBA MVP rankings entering All-Star Weekend with Giannis in the lead: pic.twitter.com/06GSLV9k7M – 3:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Follow along as I wander around Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar weekend.
All things #Bucks & Wisconsin- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday & Tyrese Haliburton along with the celebrity game, skills challenges w/ Thanasis & Alex Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro & the game itself!😰 pic.twitter.com/uTqeilolXV – 1:10 PM
Follow along as I wander around Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar weekend.
All things #Bucks & Wisconsin- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday & Tyrese Haliburton along with the celebrity game, skills challenges w/ Thanasis & Alex Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro & the game itself!😰 pic.twitter.com/uTqeilolXV – 1:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It begins.
The Antetokounmpo will coach celebrities tonight in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/727j850bik via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/RSLlYX7fxD – 12:20 PM
It begins.
The Antetokounmpo will coach celebrities tonight in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/727j850bik via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/RSLlYX7fxD – 12:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A lot of hindsight goes into the “Giannis should’ve won three straight” stuff. He was incredible in the playoffs, but that was his worst defensive regular season of the Bud era as they rejiggered their scheme, their record suffered, he had a third star, and he missed 11 games. – 12:12 PM
A lot of hindsight goes into the “Giannis should’ve won three straight” stuff. He was incredible in the playoffs, but that was his worst defensive regular season of the Bud era as they rejiggered their scheme, their record suffered, he had a third star, and he missed 11 games. – 12:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Giannis wasn’t the rightful winner the third year. He might be this year (we still have a ways to go), but 2021 was Jokic pretty comfortably. – 12:09 PM
I really don’t like this idea floating around that Giannis somehow got screwed out of three straight MVPs, so Jokic should be too.
Giannis wasn’t the rightful winner the third year. He might be this year (we still have a ways to go), but 2021 was Jokic pretty comfortably. – 12:09 PM
More on this storyline
The Antetokounmpos coached Dwyane Wade’s celebrity team to an 81-78 victory over Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith’s team at the Jon Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was still breathing heavily minutes after a potential game-tying buzzer beater was deemed no good. Not only that, he had an unfamiliar gravel in this throat. “I lost my voice,” he said. “But I got some cough drops, we got the win, I’m happy, we’re good.” -via USA Today Sports / February 18, 2023
Giannis gives Dwyane Wade his flowers for winning his first championship “the right way” -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 18, 2023
Antetokounmpo suffered a sprain to his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Bucks victory over the Chicago Bulls when he fell into the basket stanchion after trying to block a shot. It appeared his hand got caught in the padding of the stanchion before he fell to the ground. When asked about how he was feeling after the fall on Friday as he walked into Huntsman Arena, Antetokounmpo asked, “What fall?” “That was yesterday, man. That’s old news. It’s a brand new day, man. A good day to be alive.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 17, 2023