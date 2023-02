Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I want to be a head coach'

Giannis Antetokounmpo stalked the sidelines, complained to officials, huddled with his brothers Thanasis and Alex to draw up plays before addressing his team. If you just watched the Milwaukee Bucks’ star, you would have thought there was more on the line Friday night than just bragging rights in a celebrity basketball game. That’s because for him, there was. “I was in it – I wanted to win,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach. A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be. It’s kind of hard, because you have no control. And, I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it’s hard.Source: Jim Owczarski @ USA Today Sports