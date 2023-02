Heat the frontrunners to sign Kevin Love

Kevin Love approached the team and asked for a buyout, Windhorst added. “I don’t think they were thrilled to hear this, but I don’t think they intended to change what was working,” he said. “So now they gotta work this out. I do think there’s interest in him.” Two or three teams called Windhorst once the news broke, seeking background information on Love. He added that the Heat are “very interested,” but that given the Heat are a potential playoff opponent, the Cavs could possibly try to “negotiate some parameters” to make sure Love heads to the Western Conference . -via YouTube / February 17, 2023