Heat the frontrunners to sign Kevin Love

Shams Charania: The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami’s ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There are 2 reasons Jimmy Butler relies on guard screens so much:
#1: His goal is to get the smaller matchup before attacking
#2: The “guard” actually has the ability to pop out to the 3 after the screen
He needs space on his drives
Kevin Love gives him a pick and pop threat – 10:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
How would Kevin Love be utilized by the Miami Heat?
Aside from the obvious needs for power forwards and overall shooting, there are deeper reasons to why this makes sense
Film dive on the two offensive sets that justify this pairing for both parties: pic.twitter.com/weBAtug0C2 – 10:52 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love is not going to “save the season,” but it’s a perfect role player to add to the mix for this Heat team
Can play next to and behind Bam, and ideally help with some of their shooting struggles
Handoff hub, plus a pick and pop threat for guys like Jimmy
Helpful for Spo – 10:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Sorry for the delay! @MG_Schindler and I are getting started!
We’re going to open on Kevin Love and his potential Cleveland buyout, then talk about the new faces in new places among NBA Trade Deadline Acquisitions.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 5:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Kevin Love and play some Jeopardy! Come hang out and start the weekend right:
youtube.com/live/BSWydivCd… pic.twitter.com/Zi8XwM5pid – 4:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Should the Warrior go after Kevin Love in the buyout market?
With an already open roster spot, it’s worth considering. mercurynews.com/2023/02/17/why… – 1:11 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New notebook on @Jorge Sierra:
In my section this week, I scan the buyout market for guards and bigs and identify some potential fits for Patrick Beverley and Kevin Love.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: I think the Lakers are definitely kicking the tires there and looking on Kevin Love. -via YouTube / February 17, 2023
Kevin Love approached the team and asked for a buyout, Windhorst added. “I don’t think they were thrilled to hear this, but I don’t think they intended to change what was working,” he said. “So now they gotta work this out. I do think there’s interest in him.” Two or three teams called Windhorst once the news broke, seeking background information on Love. He added that the Heat are “very interested,” but that given the Heat are a potential playoff opponent, the Cavs could possibly try to “negotiate some parameters” to make sure Love heads to the Western Conference. -via YouTube / February 17, 2023
Brian Windhorst on Kevin Love: I do think there’s interest in him even though he’s not having a good year. I had two or three teams immediately call me looking for background information on Love and I’m sure that they were already doing their research with the primary sources. I think Miami is very interested in him. They need size and shooting. I think Phoenix, where James Jones was his teammate on 2016 Cavs title team, is interested in him. -via YouTube / February 17, 2023