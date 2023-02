Jaren Jackson Jr, Donovan Mitchell join NBPA as vice presidents

It remains to be seen which path the target score will ultimately take. Not everyone, though, is a fan of such an idea. “I like it for the All-Star Game,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know about the actual game . “I think with the clock and you have to manage the game, think things out, I think it’s one of those things that has been part of the game for 75 years, so I don’t think we should change it.” “I don’t like that idea,” Embiid said, of implementing it outside of the All-Star Game. “I prefer that there’s some type of time, and you go from there.” -via ESPN / February 18, 2023