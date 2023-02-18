Jaren Jackson Jr, Donovan Mitchell join NBPA as vice presidents

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:
Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year term.
New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. – 2:21 PM
ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:
Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year term.
New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. – 2:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:
Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year team.
New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. – 2:21 PM
ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:
Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year team.
New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. – 2:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Donovan Mitchell with the loudest cheers as the Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced for practice – 1:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell with the loudest cheers as the Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced for practice – 1:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Special ovation for Donovan Mitchell here at Eastern Conference practice. Great atmosphere, and he by far had the loudest pop. – 1:07 PM
Special ovation for Donovan Mitchell here at Eastern Conference practice. Great atmosphere, and he by far had the loudest pop. – 1:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
A lot of love for Donovan Mitchell here in Utah, he just got a huge ovation at practice. – 1:07 PM
A lot of love for Donovan Mitchell here in Utah, he just got a huge ovation at practice. – 1:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Microsoft breaks down my top performing NBA CourtOptix metrics leading into #NBAAllStar Weekend! pic.twitter.com/Qzuf1zX6LJ – 11:11 PM
Microsoft breaks down my top performing NBA CourtOptix metrics leading into #NBAAllStar Weekend! pic.twitter.com/Qzuf1zX6LJ – 11:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado hits the crazy 3-pointer on-the-move game winner for Team Pau to win the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.
He even told Donovan Mitchell sitting on the sidelines seconds prior, “What’s you want to bet I take this last shot and make it?”
He’s the best. – 10:49 PM
Jose Alvarado hits the crazy 3-pointer on-the-move game winner for Team Pau to win the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.
He even told Donovan Mitchell sitting on the sidelines seconds prior, “What’s you want to bet I take this last shot and make it?”
He’s the best. – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Former teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Joakim Noah chopping it up. pic.twitter.com/eyLcbE4q8E – 9:44 PM
Former teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Joakim Noah chopping it up. pic.twitter.com/eyLcbE4q8E – 9:44 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
DONS OF COMEDY‼️ Thank you to everyone who showed love last night‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vWRTzfH78y – 5:50 PM
DONS OF COMEDY‼️ Thank you to everyone who showed love last night‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vWRTzfH78y – 5:50 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
13. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: 11.855 pic.twitter.com/IxyJiKm5CT – 4:03 PM
13. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: 11.855 pic.twitter.com/IxyJiKm5CT – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks this season:
179 — Claxton
175 — JJJ
166 — Brook
147 — Turner
144 — Shai pic.twitter.com/4GPyJKZs8q – 3:09 PM
Most stocks this season:
179 — Claxton
175 — JJJ
166 — Brook
147 — Turner
144 — Shai pic.twitter.com/4GPyJKZs8q – 3:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
63. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: 6.942 pic.twitter.com/jZCZ37IjNb – 1:56 PM
63. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: 6.942 pic.twitter.com/jZCZ37IjNb – 1:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Per game leaders at the All-Star break:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Domantas Sabonis
APG — James Harden
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr
3PM — Klay Thompson
FTM — Joel Embiid
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/E2F63Jow7B – 10:10 AM
Per game leaders at the All-Star break:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Domantas Sabonis
APG — James Harden
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr
3PM — Klay Thompson
FTM — Joel Embiid
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/E2F63Jow7B – 10:10 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both All-Stars this weekend, a Throwback Friday to my first column on them as the Grizzlies’ foundational duo, on the eve of Morant’s rookie season. As Zach Kleiman says, progress isn’t always linear. But here we are.
dailymemphian.com/article/8126/ – 9:24 AM
With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both All-Stars this weekend, a Throwback Friday to my first column on them as the Grizzlies’ foundational duo, on the eve of Morant’s rookie season. As Zach Kleiman says, progress isn’t always linear. But here we are.
dailymemphian.com/article/8126/ – 9:24 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are going to the All-Star game together because they’ve never played better together. So Ja talked about Jaren and Jaren talked about Ja ahead of this milestone in their partnership.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 10:19 AM
COLUMN: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are going to the All-Star game together because they’ve never played better together. So Ja talked about Jaren and Jaren talked about Ja ahead of this milestone in their partnership.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 10:19 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies barely held on in their last game before the break, but Jaren Jackson Jr. packed the stat sheet and nearly leaped over Luke Kennard, whose FedExForum Grizz debut was a baptism by pre-game circle dance
dailymemphian.com/article/34223/… – 9:24 AM
The Grizzlies barely held on in their last game before the break, but Jaren Jackson Jr. packed the stat sheet and nearly leaped over Luke Kennard, whose FedExForum Grizz debut was a baptism by pre-game circle dance
dailymemphian.com/article/34223/… – 9:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr this season:
16.7 PPG
3.3 BPG
1.0 SPG
The first player ever to average those numbers in under 30 MPG. pic.twitter.com/iCWdKMBpCz – 10:30 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr this season:
16.7 PPG
3.3 BPG
1.0 SPG
The first player ever to average those numbers in under 30 MPG. pic.twitter.com/iCWdKMBpCz – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 5+ stocks (steals+blocks) this season:
20 — Jaren Jackson Jr
[gap]
12 — Nic Claxton
JJJ had 9 tonight. pic.twitter.com/REnyjRG5nL – 10:26 PM
Most games with 5+ stocks (steals+blocks) this season:
20 — Jaren Jackson Jr
[gap]
12 — Nic Claxton
JJJ had 9 tonight. pic.twitter.com/REnyjRG5nL – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr tonight:
26 PTS
9 REB
5 STL
4 BLK
4 3PM
The first player to reach those numbers since 2019 Harden. pic.twitter.com/7VLno2LLO0 – 10:25 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr tonight:
26 PTS
9 REB
5 STL
4 BLK
4 3PM
The first player to reach those numbers since 2019 Harden. pic.twitter.com/7VLno2LLO0 – 10:25 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. with a career-high 5 steals. Early third quarter. – 9:26 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. with a career-high 5 steals. Early third quarter. – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Grizzlies 63, Jazz 47. Utah much more active in 2Q, at least, if not that much more effective. Olynyk 10p/11r. Agbaji 12p. Kessler 6p/8r. 15 turnovers leading to 26p. JJJ has 16p/6r/4s/3b for Memphis. – 9:05 PM
HALFTIME: Grizzlies 63, Jazz 47. Utah much more active in 2Q, at least, if not that much more effective. Olynyk 10p/11r. Agbaji 12p. Kessler 6p/8r. 15 turnovers leading to 26p. JJJ has 16p/6r/4s/3b for Memphis. – 9:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Grizzlies 38, Jazz 24. Memphis goes 7 of 11 from deep to surge ahead. JJJ 9p, Bane 8p. Short-handed Utah gets more so with Sexton injury. Agbaji 7p, Olynyk 6p/7r. – 8:36 PM
End 1Q: Grizzlies 38, Jazz 24. Memphis goes 7 of 11 from deep to surge ahead. JJJ 9p, Bane 8p. Short-handed Utah gets more so with Sexton injury. Agbaji 7p, Olynyk 6p/7r. – 8:36 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Jazz vs. Grizzlies in a battle of double-Z teams: UTAH: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.
Set your fantasy lineups. – 7:47 PM
Here are your starters for Jazz vs. Grizzlies in a battle of double-Z teams: UTAH: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.
Set your fantasy lineups. – 7:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:12 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘a All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:11 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘a All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:11 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell said it would be another “full circle” moment to win MVP tomorrow. “I’m not going to try and shoot every shot, but close to every shot.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / February 18, 2023
It remains to be seen which path the target score will ultimately take. Not everyone, though, is a fan of such an idea. “I like it for the All-Star Game,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know about the actual game. “I think with the clock and you have to manage the game, think things out, I think it’s one of those things that has been part of the game for 75 years, so I don’t think we should change it.” “I don’t like that idea,” Embiid said, of implementing it outside of the All-Star Game. “I prefer that there’s some type of time, and you go from there.” -via ESPN / February 18, 2023
Nick DePaula: FIRST LOOK: The @adidas Basketball D.O.N. Issue #5 @Donovan Mitchell’s 5th signature shoe will be releasing in Fall 2023 pic.twitter.com/wAAA39iyYx -via Twitter @NickDePaula / February 18, 2023
The Grizzlies have remained steadfast that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 100% off the table in all talks, sources across the league said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs @Raptors. Ja Morant (RT Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (RT Knee PCL Sprain). -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / February 5, 2023
Main Rumors, NBPA, Donovan Mitchell, Grant Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies