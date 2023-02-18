Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka: 'I want to see him back on his feet'

Jaylen Brown said Udoka “helped us get over that hump” last season. “I want to see him back on his feet,” said Brown. “I’ve said that before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t feel bad that I’m saying that. Obviously,, it won’t be in a Boston uniform. Joe is upgraded to head coach now. I want to see all parties win. If the Celtics are doing fine, I want to see Ime (doing fine).”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Mazzulla’s ascension to permanent head coach a popular move with #Celtics players; but they also show empathy for Ime Udoka bostonglobe.com/2023/02/18/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 7:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Adam Silver said he believes the Celtics handled the Ime Udoka situation properly. Usually longer-winded, he was pretty short and didn’t go deep into elaboration on the Celtics’ process – 7:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adam Silver said he believes the #Celtics handled the Ime Udoka situation correctly. He said such issues are up to the teams to handle and the #NBA takes workplace issues such as these very seriously. – 7:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “I want to see him back on his feet,” said @Jaylen Brown. In Utah, the Celtics react to Ime Udoka’s official exit from the organization si.com/nba/2023/02/18… – 5:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is participating in All-Star practice and without a mask. #Celtics #NBAAllstar2023 pic.twitter.com/Hwgg3SCLHE – 1:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
BTW Jaylen Brown is here in Salt Lake City and last i heard Jalen Brunson has started his break. – 12:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
lastest on injured All-Stars
* Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) has missed each of the Celtics’ past four games but may reportedly play (with a mask on) Sunday.
* DeMar DeRozan sat out Thursday’s game due to a right quadricep strain. It’s the second straight game he’s missed. – 10:29 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: In an interview with @TheGregHillShow, Wyc Grousbeck says he told Jaylen Brown personally that Celtics weren’t dealing him ahead of trade deadline as Kevin Durant rumors resurfaced masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:15 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Astutely, the #Celtics locked up Joe Mazzulla and moved on from Ime Udoka before NBA All-Star Weekend bostonglobe.com/2023/02/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TIL Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown for Anthony Davis was never a thing back in the day but a variation of it for Jimmy Butler was. Im glad Danny kept talking because i didnt know what the hell i was going to say if he stopped. – 3:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Celtics announced Thursday morning that Joe Mazzulla is now the team’s permanent head coach, officially replacing Ime Udoka as the franchise’s 19th head coach after leading Boston to the NBA’s best record entering the All-Star Break.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:31 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla to full-time head coach on Thursday morning while officially parting ways with Ime Udoka. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:19 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
In announcing Joe Mazzulla’s promotion to permanent head coach and announcing a contract extension, the team states that Mazzulla has replaced Ime Udoka. – 10:11 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics acknowledge that Mazzulla replaces Ime Udoka, which officially ends Udoka’s time in Boston. It’s expected that Udoka will be a strong candidate this summer for any head coaching jobs that open up. – 10:08 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
John Karalis: Jaylen Brown on Al Horford: “Mi hermano. That’s my brother. I love Al. He has been able to be a great mentor in my life, be able to help me not just on the court, but off the court. Just a great role model for anybody.” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / February 18, 2023
Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum said he has spoken occasionally to Ime Udoka during the season, with Udoka offering encouragement. Jaylen Brown said he hasn’t spoken with Udoka since his suspension but hopes he coaches in the NBA again. #Celtics. #NBA -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / February 18, 2023
Ben Rohrbach: Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling good, just has to stay away from Jayson Tatum’s elbows, and will make a gametime decision about playing tomorrow. He has the mask with him and could play. -via Twitter @brohrbach / February 18, 2023
Mazzulla said Udoka’s ability to remain calm in difficult situations is something he tries to have on the job. “He just had a great poise about him,” said Mazzulla. “Even when things weren’t going well for us as a team, he never overreacted. He never wavered from who he was. He just did a great job staying even-keeled as far as where we were as a team. He was a players’ coach. He saw the game from a player’s perspective. That’s something that I needed to see. It really helped me navigate and generate relationship management.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 18, 2023
Ben Rohrbach: Interesting: When asked, Jayson Tatum calls Ime Udoka “probably my most favorite coach I’ve had,” no slight to anyone else. Says he’s in regular contact with Udoka. Tatum has a great relationship with + great respect for Mazzulla. Relationship with Udoka was just different. -via Twitter @brohrbach / February 18, 2023