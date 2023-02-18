Jayson Tatum: Ime Udoka is probably my most favorite coach

Ben Rohrbach: Interesting: When asked, Jayson Tatum calls Ime Udoka “probably my most favorite coach I’ve had,” no slight to anyone else. Says he’s in regular contact with Udoka. Tatum has a great relationship with + great respect for Mazzulla. Relationship with Udoka was just different.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Interesting: When asked, Jayson Tatum calls Ime Udoka “probably my most favorite coach I’ve had,” no slight to anyone else. Says he’s in regular contact with Udoka. Tatum has a great relationship with + great respect for Mazzulla. Relationship with Udoka was just different. – 2:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Astutely, the #Celtics locked up Joe Mazzulla and moved on from Ime Udoka before NBA All-Star Weekend bostonglobe.com/2023/02/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards with 16 points in 6:30 of the 1st quarter. He’s got 1500 points for the season. Only Tatum, Doncic and SGA have scored that many – 8:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TIL Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown for Anthony Davis was never a thing back in the day but a variation of it for Jimmy Butler was. Im glad Danny kept talking because i didnt know what the hell i was going to say if he stopped. – 3:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t want picks from Tatum/Brown’s team.
I don’t want picks from Jokic’s team.
I don’t want picks from Ja’s team.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Julius Randle (33.8%) and Jayson Tatum (35.7%) are both shooting worse than league-average from 3. Both will be in this year’s 3-point contest.
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis —
32.5 PPG | 12.3 RPG | 5.5 APG | 54.0 FG%
Jokic —
24.7 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 10.1 APG | 63.2 FG%
Embiid —
33.1 PPG | 10.1 RPG | 4.1 APG | 53.7 FG%
Tatum —
30.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 4.5 APG | 46.4 FG%
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Celtics announced Thursday morning that Joe Mazzulla is now the team’s permanent head coach, officially replacing Ime Udoka as the franchise’s 19th head coach after leading Boston to the NBA’s best record entering the All-Star Break.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla to full-time head coach on Thursday morning while officially parting ways with Ime Udoka. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:19 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
In announcing Joe Mazzulla’s promotion to permanent head coach and announcing a contract extension, the team states that Mazzulla has replaced Ime Udoka. – 10:11 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics acknowledge that Mazzulla replaces Ime Udoka, which officially ends Udoka’s time in Boston. It’s expected that Udoka will be a strong candidate this summer for any head coaching jobs that open up. – 10:08 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
🚨 Kane and Copes 🚨
Coming up at 7pm on ESPN in the lead up to Tas-NZ Game 2.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 127, Piston 109 – Smart sets the tone, Tatum finishes the job bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/15/bsj… – 11:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum laughed post game about watching the MIL game and texting the group after, “we shoot a lot of threes.” – 11:34 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum had 38 in his return Wednesday.
He turns 25 on March 3rd, he has four games left
between now and then.
102 points to catch Giannis (25.5/game), 156
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum was asked how he found out he was in the 3-point contest: “How’d I find out? Shit, they asked me to do it and I said yeah.” – 10:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said he was trying to find a rhythm tonight so he can be ready for the 3-point contest this weekend: “I’m trying to win, flat out.” – 10:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “I got the 3-point contest coming up, so I’m trying to get myself ready for that because I’m trying to win, flat out.” – 10:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Celtics 127, Pistons 109. Tatum (38 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) and Brogdon (25 points, 6 assists) had big nights for Boston.
Bogdanovic: 28 points
Ivey: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Stewart: 14 points (4-6 from 3)
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 127-109, Jayson Tatum goes for 38 points. All-Star break time. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Pistons 127-109, end unofficial first half 42-17. Tatum 38, Brogdon 25, Horford 11, White 11; Bogdanovic 28, Ivey 17, Stewart 14, Wiseman 11, Hayes 10, Diallo 10. – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
6-10 3P
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla is determined to let Jayson Tatum get his 40 points by leaving him in during garbage time here. – 9:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good call by @ChrisForsberg_ predicting the Tatum 3Q outburst. – 9:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Celtics 97, Pistons 89. Tatum (36 points) hit three 3’s in the final 3 minutes to starve off a Pistons run. But good period for Detroit after trailing by 19.
Bogdanovic: 26 points
Ivey: 17 points
Stewart: 11 points, 5 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Celtics 97, Pistons 89. Detroit won the 3Q by seven points.
Isaiah Stewart hit three triples in that quarter. He’s got 11.
Bogey has 26 points, Ivey 17 points.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum finishes with a new career-high 24 points in the 3rd quarter – 9:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Celtics 97, #Pistons 89.
Bogdanovic: 26 pts, 4 rebs
Ivey: 17 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts
Stewart: 11 pts, 5 rebs
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum has 36 points on 14-22 shooting, including 6-10 from 3. But Pistons scored 38 in the 3rd quarter, and C’s lead down to 97-89 heading into the 4th. – 9:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I mean, if Tatum is going to shoot like this the rest of the game, just tip your cap and start thinking about Tulum. – 9:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jayson Tatum has 33 points with a little over a minute left in the third quarter. – 9:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
One thing Detroit does too often: Kill its own momentum.
Just got another stop on Boston (hasn’t been many this game) and then the Celtics get an offensive rebound with three Pistons in the vicinity.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum aggressive and hits 4/8 in the 1st. Three assists for Tatum and Smart. Wiseman got going with a pair at the rim and from mid-range late. #Pistons, as always, battling. – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart gets the steal then dishes a nice assist to Jayson Tatum on the fast break. Nice sequence from him after a few weeks off. – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum said he has spoken occasionally to Ime Udoka during the season, with Udoka offering encouragement. Jaylen Brown said he hasn’t spoken with Udoka since his suspension but hopes he coaches in the NBA again. #Celtics. #NBA -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / February 18, 2023
Ben Rohrbach: Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling good, just has to stay away from Jayson Tatum’s elbows, and will make a gametime decision about playing tomorrow. He has the mask with him and could play. -via Twitter @brohrbach / February 18, 2023
StatMuse: Most points without free throws this season: 1,277 — Tatum 1,261 — Doncic 1,233 — Edwards 1,167 — Randle pic.twitter.com/SAE5FNJvBB -via Twitter @statmuse / February 16, 2023
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday morning that Joe Mazzulla has officially been named the team’s head coach, replacing Ime Udoka, and also received a contract extension. -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement announcing the decision. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.” -via ESPN / February 16, 2023