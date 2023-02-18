Jericho Sims to play with the Dominican Republic national team?

Steve Popper @StevePopper
One interesting item from Jericho Sims other than what teammates he’d trust to help in a zombie apocalypse – he is planning to play for the Dominican Republic – 1:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes on the dunk contest: It’s going to be great because Jericho Sims is in it. I think he’s got the most bounce in the league. I’ve seen a couple dunks he’s going to do already, so I feel like y’all are going to be surprised what he’s going to do tomorrow night. – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustration Friday — Dunk Contest Edition
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Mac McClung
Trey Murphy III
Jericho Sims
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiQ5vL pic.twitter.com/JOLK6tx4P512:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
This seems like an odd addition to practice court – but Quentin Grimes might match Jericho Sims vertical with the trampoline. pic.twitter.com/B5mF5B2JBw11:50 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims is the betting favorite to win the slam dunk contest, according to oddschecker pic.twitter.com/8sRoKZL0hQ5:47 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Jericho Sims of the #knicks is favored in the Slam Dunk contest at #NBAAllStar, but he will have to defeat #nbagleague dunkmaster Mac McClung of Delaware Blue Hens. This is uncharted territory for NBA. Should be interesting. Odds here: casino.org/news/new-york-…12:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray just took an elbow to the face from Jericho Sims and he’s holding a towel on it during this injury TO. – 8:29 PM

Shams Charania: New York Knicks center Jericho Sims has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sims has emerged as a rotational big man for the Knicks this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 8, 2023
Gary Washburn: Last two-minute report says RWilliams was NOT fouled at the end of regulation; Horford should have been called for foul on Brunson w/1:04 left in regulation and 3 seconds with 29.6 left; Jericho Sims traveled with 1:37 left in overtime. (NYK didn’t score on possession). #Celtics -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / January 27, 2023
Tom Thibodeau went big in Obi Toppin’s absence. Amid talk of using RJ Barrett as a small-ball power forward, the Knicks’ coach went with Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in a two-big lineup with the second unit as the Knicks hammered the Hornets, 121-102, at Spectrum Center on Friday. “I liked the size of Isaiah and Jericho together,” Thibodeau said. Toppin suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Wednesday. The 24-year-old reserve and fan favorite will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, the team said Thursday. -via New York Post / December 10, 2022

