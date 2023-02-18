Jose Alvarado first undrafted player to win Rising Stars game MVP

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado on Friday was named MVP of the NBA Rising Stars game to lead Team Pau to the championship in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alvarado scored a team-high 13 points in the semifinal game against Team Deron to lead Team Pau to the 40-25 win. He then had five points and the game-winning 3-pointer in the final as Team Pau crossed the 25-point threshold needed to win and beat Team Joakim.
Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA All Star 2023, Jose Alvarado named MVP of the Jordan Rising Stars sportando.basketball/en/nba-all-sta… – 2:57 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Check out Brandon Ingram’s Jose Alvarado shirt pic.twitter.com/AZ3g0RN9BH – 12:14 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
.@NBAonTNT showing Jose Alvarado with family postgame at center court. Priceless stuff pic.twitter.com/OuebPnkCeo – 11:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Pelicans Jose Alvarado call his shot then drain Rising Stars game-winner nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/17/wat… – 11:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Rising Stars Game takeaways: Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado earns MVP honors after calling game-winning shot
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram showing Jose Alvarado all sorts of love on Instagram pic.twitter.com/TjuqD8QaGg – 11:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
“How can you not root for him?” @Jamal Crawford on Jose Alvarado, channeling the entire #Pelicans fan base – 11:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willy Hernangomez: EuroBasket MVP
Jose Alvarado: Jordan Rising Stars MVP
The Pelicans now have two current MVPs on their bench. Don’t hate. Appreciate. pic.twitter.com/YK4LkaYQJn – 11:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jose Alvarado knew it was going to be cash 💰 pic.twitter.com/5F7Uqy60S7 – 11:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jose Alvarado confirms he has Mexican & Puerto Rican family: “We got Mexican family all over.” – 11:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans PG Jose Alvarado shines brightest during Jordan Rising Stars event, earning MVP after swishing championship-winning three-pointer. The second-year pro also entertained fans during an eventful, humorous live mic’d up segment for TNT. Recap: https://t.co/mYWwO2M6wk pic.twitter.com/ncZrxVV3kE – 11:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado earns MVP honors in win for Team Pau
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jose Alvarado presented with the Rising Stars MVP award. pic.twitter.com/9aG4mvHnQH – 11:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado on representing the underdogs: “It’s hard to put it into words. This is just something you can’t write. You can wish for it. Like you said, anything is possible. I’m not 6’5. I’m not athletic. I don’t have a crazy wingspan. But I got heart you can’t measure.” – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado MVP of Jordan Rising Stars and the show-stopper of TNT’s broadcast as well – 10:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jose Alvarado was named MVP of the Rising Stars game. He had 13 points in the first game and 5 points in the final, including the game-winning 3-pointer. – 10:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mathurin and Nembhard’s team wins #RisingStars on a 3 by Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. 25-20 over Team Joakim.
Mathurin — who scored 7 of their first 12pts — wanted it but he was covered.
Alvarado is MVP. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The MVP award for Rising Stars went to Team Pau’s Jose Alvarado, the first undrafted player to win the award since the first version of this game was played in 1994. – 10:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jose Alvarado wins it for Team Pau, who beat Team Joakim to win the Rising Stars tournament.
Paolo Banchero with 4 points, 1 block and 1 steals in the championship game. – 10:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jose Alvarado with the game-winner to lead Team Pau past Team Deron 25-20 in the championship game of the #JordanRisingStars.
#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey finished with 3 points. – 10:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado hits the crazy 3-pointer on-the-move game winner for Team Pau to win the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.
He even told Donovan Mitchell sitting on the sidelines seconds prior, “What’s you want to bet I take this last shot and make it?”
He’s the best. – 10:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jose Alvarado with the game-winner to lead Team Pau past Team Deron 25-20 in the championship game of the #JordanRisingStars. – 10:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jose Alvarado walks it off and hits a 3 to seal the win in the Rising Stars game for Team Pau. – 10:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jose Alvarado drains the game-winning 3 for Team Pau, as they beat Team Joakim 25-20 for the Rising Stars title. – 10:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jose Alvarado with a tough, off-balance 3 for the win and the Rising Stars championship for Team Pao, or as our PA guy here thinks it is, to save mankind. – 10:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
New strategy by Team Pau – Jose Alvarado is just hanging on to Grimes the entire possession, bear-hugging him. – 10:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Team Pau’s 40-25 win over Team Deron Final Box Score in Jordan’s Rising Stars Challenge
Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, 6-10 FGA, 1-3 3PTA
Trey Murphy: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4-6 FGA, 1-2 3PTA – 9:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Best moment/quote from Jose Alvarado being mic’d up during the Jordan Rising Stars opening game? (His Team Pau defeated Trey Murphy’s Team Deron to advance to the championship round) – 9:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team Pau is up 30-21 at the second timeout. Jose Alvarado, who likely just cost TNT a lot of fine money, has 13 points. – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This Rising Stars matchup: 13 guys kinda sorta going through the motions, and Jose Alvarado maniacally trying to win. Team Pau leads Team Deron 30-21, with a target score of 40. – 9:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado mic’d up during live action and scoring baskets with it on is some incredible TV – 9:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jose Alvarado being mic’d up before knocking down that 3 was amazing. – 9:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy vowed that Jose Alvarado would not get a GTA against him, but Alvarado picked off a teammate’s pass under the rim for a steal. Alvarado was true to his word that he would guard Murphy some if he had the chance (also said he’d foul him, but not yet on that) – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Walker Kessler was robbed of a tremendous block of Jose Alvarado.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jose Alvarado has two steals in the backcourt already so Team Deron clearly didn’t do a lot of scouting. – 9:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jose Alvarado actually tried to call out a play coming up the court in the Rising Stars game. That’s cute. – 9:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaden Ivey is starting for Team Pau alongside Jose Alvarado, Bennedict Mathurin, Scottie Barnes and Paolo Banchero. – 9:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
First game of Jordan Rising Stars pits Jose Alvarado (Team Pau) vs. Trey Murphy (Team Deron) and is about to tip off in Utah – 9:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Andrew Nembhard, Quentin Grimes and AJ Griffin what they think of Thunder Rising Stars Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A glimpse inside NBA Rising Stars practice where Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Benedict Mathurin, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado & Andrew Nembhard prepare to lead Team Pau to victory tonight. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UVUZoDbJ1G – 2:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Rising Stars invitee Jose Alvarado is looking forward to getting the full experience at #NBA All-Star this weekend. The point guard on being part of the multi-day event: “I can’t wait – it’s something I’ve been watching on TV my whole life.” Article: https://t.co/Jn9U59Sw6c pic.twitter.com/IZbub7VZvv – 10:44 AM
Jim Eichenhofer: Jose Alvarado to @NBAonTNT on being an underdog at the #NBA level: “I’m not 6-5. I’m not athletic. I don’t have the crazy wingspan. But I’ve got heart that you can’t measure. If you bring that and be yourself at all times, I think a lot of things will come your way.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / February 18, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Jose Alvarado looked to a friend off stage in the middle of his news conference following the Rising Stars game: “Yo, I really won MVP … that’s crazy …” -via Twitter @mcten / February 18, 2023