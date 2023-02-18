Kevin Durant: Trade requests are great for the league

Ben Golliver: Suns’ Kevin Durant says trade requests are “great for the league” despite criticism: “Teams have been trading players and making acquisitions for a long time. Now a player can dictate where he wants to go, leave in free agency or demand a trade, it’s just part of the game now.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant at All-Star Media Day on what excites him about playing with Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/QCGrFmZgXL – 3:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving might be wearing sunglasses indoors to block out the glare of the cameras.
This is the biggest crowd for any one All-Star during media sessions this morning — beating out Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s draw earlier. pic.twitter.com/dvZli5rU00 – 2:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant says his knee feels solid. As for whether he’s going to play Friday, he said he’s going to work with the Suns’ training staff to determine that. – 2:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant on what he feels he still has to prove to himself: pic.twitter.com/mYXtr3OyVe – 2:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant at All-Star Media Day said he thinks Chris Paul’s enthusiasm for the game gets underrated and he emphasized how much CP3 just loves basketball. Said CP3 is already pulling him to the side a bunch during games and practices to point things out. – 2:24 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kevin Durant talks about why the blockbuster trades at the deadline are good for the league. pic.twitter.com/yQ7ZKGTrFD – 2:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Suns’ Kevin Durant says trade requests are “great for the league” despite criticism: “Teams have been trading players and making acquisitions for a long time. Now a player can dictate where he wants to go, leave in free agency or demand a trade, it’s just part of the game now.” pic.twitter.com/zyzphfrp2f – 2:18 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Question: KD, what would you rate your rizz game on a scale of 1-10?
KD: Rizz? Explain that?
Question: Just how smooth you is…
KD: You mean how player I am? A 10. pic.twitter.com/uZ9VacTtCV – 2:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kevin Durant on which city needs an NBA team: “Seattle”
pic.twitter.com/DNcgxtUzdN – 1:49 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Just a few people trying to talk to KD… pic.twitter.com/PHx49AIOrK – 1:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Durant is a little popular. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/s7ESsTzPhT – 1:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those wondering, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will entertain media today as Western Conference all-stars. – 12:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Anthony Edwards on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s trades.
“I feel like I’m just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded.”
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JCygAyxEDl – 10:57 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good morning,
Getting away for a minute before Suns return to action 2-24 vs. OKC.
Got stories in storage dropping in the next few days week with one being 5 “best” #Suns lineups with Kevin Durant.
Starting unit
Small ball
Big unit
Bench w/Durant unit
Closer unit
Suggestions? pic.twitter.com/c3xD3SOv1h – 9:54 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think I’m just as good as [KD & Kyrie]”
@Anthony Edwards reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/B3LxrH0TlA – 9:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the post-KD/Kyrie Brooklyn Nets, the Mikal Bridges breakout game, and what we’ve seen from them thus far.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum went straight to the source to find out about the KD trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/4p3M2iwkOZ – 6:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mac McClung reacts to joining Sixers, responds to Kevin Durant’s comments sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/mac-mccl… via @sixerswire – 4:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
From Rising Stars Media Day: I asked the rookies/second-year guys to tell me their “holy shit, im in the NBA” moment @UnderdogFantasy
A story of Ricky Rubio giving one man hell, but the most common denominator: being on the same court as Kevin Durant.
📺 https://t.co/nrMWOPxiDd pic.twitter.com/dQcKr2x7T5 – 3:01 PM
