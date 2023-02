Kyrie Irving pushes back on trade request backlash: 'When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself?'

Irving balked at the backlash that he and Durant received for taking matters into their own hands. “It’s a bad situation,” Irving said Saturday. “Why doesn’t anyone have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question. When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and peace of mind? Not every employer you’re going to get along with, so if you have the chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN