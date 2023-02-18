Kyrie Irving pushes back on trade request backlash: 'When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself?'

Irving balked at the backlash that he and Durant received for taking matters into their own hands. “It’s a bad situation,” Irving said Saturday. “Why doesn’t anyone have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question. When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and peace of mind? Not every employer you’re going to get along with, so if you have the chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”
Callie Caplan
Kyrie Irving reflects wanting a "co-management" role with Nets and how that translates to Mavs:
"Nico rang my phone, and I'm grateful they did because I know they wanted me for my work ethic, for my leadership abilities and also my consistency in what I bring to the team."
Steve Popper
Kyrie says no regrets about time with Nets at All-Star media day
Irving, Kevin Durant see no problem with making trade demands.
CBS NBA
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say trade requests aren't bad for the NBA after both stars forced exit from Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 7:04 PM
Brad Townsend
From @CallieCaplan in SLC:
Kyrie Irving Q&A: Life with Luka Doncic and a narrative 'run amok' at NBA All-Star weekend
Tim Reynolds
Mike Vorkunov
Callie Caplan
Wondering what the heck Kyrie Irving covered during this All-Star interview bonanza?
From his patience with Luka Doncic to an NBA narrative "completely run amok," here's the Kyrie Q&A:
Ben Golliver
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving responds to criticism of NBA stars making trade requests: "When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself, your happiness & your peace of mind? Not every employer you're going to get along with."
Ben Golliver
Kyrie Irving explains his 2022 comments about managing Nets w/ Joe Tsai & Sean Marks: "I would just love more of a shared responsibility if we're going to be building a future here. They gave me all the right answers… I just wanted to bring in some great guys. I know cohesion."
Callie Caplan
Luka Doncic gave Kyrie Irving good competition for biggest crowd of reporters.
And he definitely won the contest for most languages. pic.twitter.com/rAoGxlNFhQ – 3:40 PM
Arash Markazi
Kyrie Irving's advice to young athletes and artists.
Callie Caplan
Kyrie Irving might be wearing sunglasses indoors to block out the glare of the cameras.
This is the biggest crowd for any one All-Star during media sessions this morning — beating out Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo's draw earlier.
Mike Vorkunov
Kyrie Irving said he has "no regrets" about his time with the Nets. He said he "had a plan in place where I could have stayed in Brooklyn long term." But he said he's good with his journey and how it ended up with him in Dallas now.
Callie Caplan
Luka Doncic with a mid-practice interview…
On his 4th straight All-Star berth: "Never take it for granted."
On Mavs' outlook after break: "Amazing. We got Kai, so that was really amazing."
Jim Owczarski
For those wondering, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will entertain media today as Western Conference all-stars.
Sirius XM NBA
ICYMI: Anthony Edwards on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's trades.
"I feel like I'm just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded."
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JCygAyxEDl – 10:57 AM
Sam Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
We dive into early impressions for new faces in new places that were traded at the deadline. Kyrie, Bridges, Conley, much more.
And we talk Malaki Branham's breakout.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA
"I think I'm just as good as [KD & Kyrie]"
@Anthony Edwards reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson.
Callie Caplan: Kyrie Irving on getting to know Luka Doncic: "I'm looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star break where we have some home games, [can] break some bread with our families and just really include everybody that's going to be on this journey with us."
Ben Golliver: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: "I don't know who created the term 'load management.' … I don't know who started the narrative but it's completely run amok. I think it's dehumanized some of us in terms of the way we prepare ourselves day to day. This is a 24/7 job."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving's three-year term as a VP in the NBPA has ended now. Andre Iguodala's three-year term as a VP has ended too.