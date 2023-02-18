Kyrie Irving won't continue as NBPA vice president

Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving’s three-year term as a VP in the NBPA has ended now. Andre Iguodala’s three-year term as a VP has ended too.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving might be wearing sunglasses indoors to block out the glare of the cameras.
This is the biggest crowd for any one All-Star during media sessions this morning — beating out Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s draw earlier. pic.twitter.com/dvZli5rU00 – 2:58 PM
Kyrie Irving might be wearing sunglasses indoors to block out the glare of the cameras.
This is the biggest crowd for any one All-Star during media sessions this morning — beating out Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s draw earlier. pic.twitter.com/dvZli5rU00 – 2:58 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving said he has “no regrets” about his time with the Nets. He said he “had a plan in place where I could have stayed in Brooklyn long term.” But he said he’s good with his journey and how it ended up with him in Dallas now. – 2:56 PM
Kyrie Irving said he has “no regrets” about his time with the Nets. He said he “had a plan in place where I could have stayed in Brooklyn long term.” But he said he’s good with his journey and how it ended up with him in Dallas now. – 2:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyrie Irving’s three-year term as a VP in the NBPA has ended now. – 2:24 PM
Kyrie Irving’s three-year term as a VP in the NBPA has ended now. – 2:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic with a mid-practice interview…
On his 4th straight All-Star berth: “Never take it for granted.”
On Mavs’ outlook after break: “Amazing. We got Kai, so that was really amazing.” pic.twitter.com/HCWzfi8zNd – 2:22 PM
Luka Doncic with a mid-practice interview…
On his 4th straight All-Star berth: “Never take it for granted.”
On Mavs’ outlook after break: “Amazing. We got Kai, so that was really amazing.” pic.twitter.com/HCWzfi8zNd – 2:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those wondering, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will entertain media today as Western Conference all-stars. – 12:19 PM
For those wondering, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will entertain media today as Western Conference all-stars. – 12:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Anthony Edwards on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s trades.
“I feel like I’m just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded.”
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JCygAyxEDl – 10:57 AM
ICYMI: Anthony Edwards on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s trades.
“I feel like I’m just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded.”
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JCygAyxEDl – 10:57 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
We dive into early impressions for new faces in new places that were traded at the deadline. Kyrie, Bridges, Conley, much more.
And we talk Malaki Branham’s breakout.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:50 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
We dive into early impressions for new faces in new places that were traded at the deadline. Kyrie, Bridges, Conley, much more.
And we talk Malaki Branham’s breakout.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:50 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the post-KD/Kyrie Brooklyn Nets, the Mikal Bridges breakout game, and what we’ve seen from them thus far.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:29 PM
Talking about the post-KD/Kyrie Brooklyn Nets, the Mikal Bridges breakout game, and what we’ve seen from them thus far.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Kyrie/Luka stuff we’ve seen so far in the minutes they’ve played together. Super fun duo, and Kyrie looks really locked in.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:11 PM
Talking about the Kyrie/Luka stuff we’ve seen so far in the minutes they’ve played together. Super fun duo, and Kyrie looks really locked in.
youtube.com/live/iahRTWAfG… – 6:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
How far can Luka and Kyrie take the Mavs? 📈
@Zach Lowe breaks down the newest dynamic duo on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/ErH2DbM6ni pic.twitter.com/9jnPDQZqva – 5:23 PM
How far can Luka and Kyrie take the Mavs? 📈
@Zach Lowe breaks down the newest dynamic duo on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/ErH2DbM6ni pic.twitter.com/9jnPDQZqva – 5:23 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
West lead ballooned to 18 as they broke 100 early in the third but Frank Vogel and the East closed with LeBron, Kyrie, Melo, PG, and 🚫Joakim Noah🚫 to clamp down on the easy shots and secure the win. pic.twitter.com/Nfczmud6aw – 4:44 PM
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
West lead ballooned to 18 as they broke 100 early in the third but Frank Vogel and the East closed with LeBron, Kyrie, Melo, PG, and 🚫Joakim Noah🚫 to clamp down on the easy shots and secure the win. pic.twitter.com/Nfczmud6aw – 4:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Jalen Brunson, the early Kyrie-Luka fit, the unkillable Washington Wizards, the Harden/Embiid two-man game, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 2:38 PM
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Jalen Brunson, the early Kyrie-Luka fit, the unkillable Washington Wizards, the Harden/Embiid two-man game, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 2:38 PM
More on this storyline
Sirius XM NBA: “I think I’m just as good as [KD & Kyrie]” @Anthony Edwards reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/B3LxrH0TlA -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / February 18, 2023
NBA Central: Kevin Garnett says Luka and Kyrie are the best duo in the West “There’s no better two in the west. You can arguably say Kawhi and PG but there’s no better two in the west.” (Via @shobasketball | h/t @RTNBA ) pic.twitter.com/C2I9D72oMZ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 17, 2023
And now, after Dallas traded with the Nets for Kyrie Irving this month, Luka Doncic may have the dynamic partner he has been missing as he has tried to lift the Mavericks to their first championship since 2011. He’s slowly stepping into the spotlight, opening up about how he got to this point — and where he wants to go. “I’d rather have the championship than M.V.P.,” he said, “but if you win an M.V.P., it’s amazing, too.” -via New York Times / February 16, 2023