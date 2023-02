Kyrie Irving won't continue as NBPA vice president

And now, after Dallas traded with the Nets for Kyrie Irving this month, Luka Doncic may have the dynamic partner he has been missing as he has tried to lift the Mavericks to their first championship since 2011. He’s slowly stepping into the spotlight, opening up about how he got to this point — and where he wants to go. “I’d rather have the championship than M.V.P.,” he said, “but if you win an M.V.P., it’s amazing, too.” -via New York Times / February 16, 2023