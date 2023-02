LeBron James not available for NBA All-Star practice and media day

As it turns out, however, LeBron once received a bonkers offer from the NBA for him to grace the Dunk Contest. This revelation was made by none other than former Dunk Contest champ Vince Carter, who apparently, received the same offer as well. According to Carter, even the late, great Kobe Bryant and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady were also tapped by the league: “I know for a fact, some years back, the NBA tried this tactic as far as upping the ante a little bit, a million dollars,” Carter said on his podcast (h/t Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report). “They threw around some names, I remember it was LeBron, Kobe, T-Mac—my name was thrown in there of course, and it was a few other people for $1 million. But you obviously couldn’t get the commitment of everyone to do it.” -via Clutch Points / February 18, 2023