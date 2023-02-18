LeBron James not available for NBA All-Star practice and media day

Tim Reynolds: LeBron James will not be at All-Star media day today. Ratings will plummet.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James will not be at All-Star media day today. Ratings will plummet. – 11:32 AM
LeBron James will not be at All-Star media day today. Ratings will plummet. – 11:32 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: On the NBA’s Rising Stars, whose respect for LeBron James’ legacy is outweighed only by a desire to find their own on the path he paved. sports.yahoo.com/the-lebron-jam… – 10:14 PM
For @The Vertical: On the NBA’s Rising Stars, whose respect for LeBron James’ legacy is outweighed only by a desire to find their own on the path he paved. sports.yahoo.com/the-lebron-jam… – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Celebrity game thoughts:
1) Team Dwyane has the better roster on paper
2) 21 Savage loudest cheers?
3) Will Janelle Monae play in her glasses?
4) If Frances Tiafoe doesn’t do some LeBron celebrating I’ll be highly disappointed
5) DK Metcalf is about the same size as Dwyane Wade – 7:13 PM
Celebrity game thoughts:
1) Team Dwyane has the better roster on paper
2) 21 Savage loudest cheers?
3) Will Janelle Monae play in her glasses?
4) If Frances Tiafoe doesn’t do some LeBron celebrating I’ll be highly disappointed
5) DK Metcalf is about the same size as Dwyane Wade – 7:13 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
West lead ballooned to 18 as they broke 100 early in the third but Frank Vogel and the East closed with LeBron, Kyrie, Melo, PG, and 🚫Joakim Noah🚫 to clamp down on the easy shots and secure the win. pic.twitter.com/Nfczmud6aw – 4:44 PM
Classic shot quality game flow (All Star Game 2014, New Orleans edition).
West lead ballooned to 18 as they broke 100 early in the third but Frank Vogel and the East closed with LeBron, Kyrie, Melo, PG, and 🚫Joakim Noah🚫 to clamp down on the easy shots and secure the win. pic.twitter.com/Nfczmud6aw – 4:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
According to @SportsBettingAG, former Lakers guard Mac McClung is favored to win the Dunk Contest and Luka Doncic is favored to be the first player selected by Team LeBron: pic.twitter.com/g7JGsWbfFb – 11:04 AM
According to @SportsBettingAG, former Lakers guard Mac McClung is favored to win the Dunk Contest and Luka Doncic is favored to be the first player selected by Team LeBron: pic.twitter.com/g7JGsWbfFb – 11:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think a lot about how sick it would have been if LeBron had finished this dunk to clinch the championship.
Imagine having the greatest block and the greatest dunk in Finals history within two minutes of one another. pic.twitter.com/ZboAk82MQZ – 10:44 AM
I think a lot about how sick it would have been if LeBron had finished this dunk to clinch the championship.
Imagine having the greatest block and the greatest dunk in Finals history within two minutes of one another. pic.twitter.com/ZboAk82MQZ – 10:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters … presumably to counter the whole “who got picked last” talk.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:48 AM
Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters … presumably to counter the whole “who got picked last” talk.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:48 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Howard’s whole LeBron column was next-level excellent. Especially the closing section. But I can’t recall anybody bringing every aspect of his singular career together in such remarkable fashion. A must read.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:43 PM
Howard’s whole LeBron column was next-level excellent. Especially the closing section. But I can’t recall anybody bringing every aspect of his singular career together in such remarkable fashion. A must read.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:43 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The #TNTBulls of years past beat LeBron and Steph. They won games with Joakim Noah’s knee held together with kinesio tape. They had NateRob discount double-checking all over MSG.
These new guys can’t even beat Jevon Carter and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Ten year streak gone. – 10:00 PM
The #TNTBulls of years past beat LeBron and Steph. They won games with Joakim Noah’s knee held together with kinesio tape. They had NateRob discount double-checking all over MSG.
These new guys can’t even beat Jevon Carter and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Ten year streak gone. – 10:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Mock All-Star draft (4:11)
🔘 Zion injury/The Pelicans (10:56)
🔘 All-Star Fixes? (17:27)
🔘 LeBron (23:41)
🔘 HOF rules (32:55)
🔘 Gobert/Wolves (36:35)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx860
🍎 apple.co/3k0R0xB
✳️ spoti.fi/40XYT7D
📺 bit.ly/hwdx860 pic.twitter.com/JnzjohOWbq – 7:06 PM
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Mock All-Star draft (4:11)
🔘 Zion injury/The Pelicans (10:56)
🔘 All-Star Fixes? (17:27)
🔘 LeBron (23:41)
🔘 HOF rules (32:55)
🔘 Gobert/Wolves (36:35)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx860
🍎 apple.co/3k0R0xB
✳️ spoti.fi/40XYT7D
📺 bit.ly/hwdx860 pic.twitter.com/JnzjohOWbq – 7:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Again, I want to be clear: if Jokic wins three straight it’s because he deserves three straight. I don’t think anyone else since LeBron has deserved to.
But, if we attribute any of this award to narrative, it’s probably important that he’s doing things this year he hasn’t before – 5:35 PM
Again, I want to be clear: if Jokic wins three straight it’s because he deserves three straight. I don’t think anyone else since LeBron has deserved to.
But, if we attribute any of this award to narrative, it’s probably important that he’s doing things this year he hasn’t before – 5:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: LeBron on the new-look Lakers – “Our skill sets all kind of fit” es.pn/3KduY5l – 2:57 PM
From last night: LeBron on the new-look Lakers – “Our skill sets all kind of fit” es.pn/3KduY5l – 2:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m seeing people suggest Kevin Love is coming to the Lakers and like… whose minutes is he getting?
Vanderbilt HAS to get major minutes. They just traded for Bamba and Rui. Bron is playing 35 front court minutes. I guess there are some stray Wenyen minutes, but he’s earned time – 1:29 PM
I’m seeing people suggest Kevin Love is coming to the Lakers and like… whose minutes is he getting?
Vanderbilt HAS to get major minutes. They just traded for Bamba and Rui. Bron is playing 35 front court minutes. I guess there are some stray Wenyen minutes, but he’s earned time – 1:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking new-look Lakers, LeBron’s return, Dodgers accused of stealing signs, Russ to the Clippers, Ohtani, movie anniversaries, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:55 PM
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking new-look Lakers, LeBron’s return, Dodgers accused of stealing signs, Russ to the Clippers, Ohtani, movie anniversaries, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:55 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
My life’s more than just basketball… because there’s a whole lot more to life! 🙏🏾 With @LIFEWTR, we’re hoping others go out & find their passion & purpose like I’ve found mine. Because to live a meaningful life requires more!! 👑💧 #LifeWTRpartner https://t.co/89RccTH5hP pic.twitter.com/zxpmXALglk – 12:22 PM
My life’s more than just basketball… because there’s a whole lot more to life! 🙏🏾 With @LIFEWTR, we’re hoping others go out & find their passion & purpose like I’ve found mine. Because to live a meaningful life requires more!! 👑💧 #LifeWTRpartner https://t.co/89RccTH5hP pic.twitter.com/zxpmXALglk – 12:22 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
LeBron James spoke publicly about the Jazz-Lakers trade for the first time. Here’s what he said https://t.co/Gg7kE0zI3R pic.twitter.com/k8ZwnhEZWE – 11:34 AM
LeBron James spoke publicly about the Jazz-Lakers trade for the first time. Here’s what he said https://t.co/Gg7kE0zI3R pic.twitter.com/k8ZwnhEZWE – 11:34 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers enter the break with a big win over the Pelicans, featuring LeBron’s return, a new starting lineup, and AD looking like AD. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 11:29 AM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers enter the break with a big win over the Pelicans, featuring LeBron’s return, a new starting lineup, and AD looking like AD. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 11:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Game Mock Draft: Predicting how LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo fill out their rosters
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:14 AM
2023 NBA All-Star Game Mock Draft: Predicting how LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo fill out their rosters
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:14 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
8. LeBron James: 13.442 pic.twitter.com/F2tYMdhcD5 – 10:25 AM
Feb. 16 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.368
2. Luka Dončić: 15.943
3. Joel Embiid: 15.664
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.636
5. Damian Lillard: 14.524
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.358
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.195
8. LeBron James: 13.442 pic.twitter.com/F2tYMdhcD5 – 10:25 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked D’Angelo Russell what is unique about playing with LeBron James & Anthony Davis compared to other great teammates he played during first stint w/ Lakers & stops with Warriors & T-Wolves. D’Angelo’s answer: pic.twitter.com/oecgVsZtTQ – 2:18 AM
I asked D’Angelo Russell what is unique about playing with LeBron James & Anthony Davis compared to other great teammates he played during first stint w/ Lakers & stops with Warriors & T-Wolves. D’Angelo’s answer: pic.twitter.com/oecgVsZtTQ – 2:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the early chemistry among himself, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/9rfaHQzd4P – 2:09 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the early chemistry among himself, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/9rfaHQzd4P – 2:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James playing under 30 minutes for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/xePDNBXfpR – 2:00 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James playing under 30 minutes for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/xePDNBXfpR – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James played only 29 minutes vs Pelicans before All-Star weekend. Lakers play next vs Warriors on Feb. 23. LeBron on what he expects that he will do for him even amid a busy All-Star weekend pic.twitter.com/hhQZIQJ1an – 1:51 AM
LeBron James played only 29 minutes vs Pelicans before All-Star weekend. Lakers play next vs Warriors on Feb. 23. LeBron on what he expects that he will do for him even amid a busy All-Star weekend pic.twitter.com/hhQZIQJ1an – 1:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James described D’Angelo Russell as “a really good shifty point guard that can space the floor; very crafty; very deceiving with his quickness and the way he plays the game.” – 1:44 AM
LeBron James described D’Angelo Russell as “a really good shifty point guard that can space the floor; very crafty; very deceiving with his quickness and the way he plays the game.” – 1:44 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James missed the previous three games with a sprained left ankle. But he said tests showed he has “no structural damage; no stress reaction no bone chips.” LeBron: “It was just something that had to calm down.” – 1:40 AM
LeBron James missed the previous three games with a sprained left ankle. But he said tests showed he has “no structural damage; no stress reaction no bone chips.” LeBron: “It was just something that had to calm down.” – 1:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, speaking to reporters for the first time since the trade deadline, saluted all the outgoing players and expressed optimism in the new group. He called back a word from his dismay after the opening-night loss, calling Malik Beasley a “laser” added to the mix. – 1:37 AM
LeBron James, speaking to reporters for the first time since the trade deadline, saluted all the outgoing players and expressed optimism in the new group. He called back a word from his dismay after the opening-night loss, calling Malik Beasley a “laser” added to the mix. – 1:37 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he was pleased with LAL’s trade deadline. Amongst the new starters, he praised Russell’s skillset and IQ, called Malik Beasley a “laser” that LAL haven’t had, where defenses have to respect him, and Vanderbilt a “Swiss Army Knife” who can do a bit of everything. – 1:29 AM
LeBron said he was pleased with LAL’s trade deadline. Amongst the new starters, he praised Russell’s skillset and IQ, called Malik Beasley a “laser” that LAL haven’t had, where defenses have to respect him, and Vanderbilt a “Swiss Army Knife” who can do a bit of everything. – 1:29 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, speaking to reporters for the first time since the trade deadline, saluted all the outgoing players and expressed optimism in the new groups. He called back a word from his dismay after the opening-night loss, calling Malik Beasley a “laser” added to the mix. – 1:29 AM
LeBron James, speaking to reporters for the first time since the trade deadline, saluted all the outgoing players and expressed optimism in the new groups. He called back a word from his dismay after the opening-night loss, calling Malik Beasley a “laser” added to the mix. – 1:29 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
In describing his teammates’ skills, LeBron James said Malik Beasley is a “laser,” referencing his opening night quote. He said it’s the first time they’ve had a shooter of that caliber this season. – 1:27 AM
In describing his teammates’ skills, LeBron James said Malik Beasley is a “laser,” referencing his opening night quote. He said it’s the first time they’ve had a shooter of that caliber this season. – 1:27 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James called Malik Beasley “a laser” and likened him to JR Smith. – 1:27 AM
LeBron James called Malik Beasley “a laser” and likened him to JR Smith. – 1:27 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis: “It’s easy to follow those guys. I can only imagine what the future looks like.” – 1:21 AM
D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis: “It’s easy to follow those guys. I can only imagine what the future looks like.” – 1:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell on playing alongside LeBron and AD: “It’s just easy.”
He added that, “When your two best players are willing passers and selfless,” it just makes things flow.
Lakers had 32 assists on 44 buckets, and got to the FT line 36 times. – 1:05 AM
D’Angelo Russell on playing alongside LeBron and AD: “It’s just easy.”
He added that, “When your two best players are willing passers and selfless,” it just makes things flow.
Lakers had 32 assists on 44 buckets, and got to the FT line 36 times. – 1:05 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Kevin Love sticking it out this long in Cleveland post-LeBron is even wilder than Eric Gordon being in Houston as long as he was. Truly the end of an era. – 12:55 AM
Kevin Love sticking it out this long in Cleveland post-LeBron is even wilder than Eric Gordon being in Houston as long as he was. Truly the end of an era. – 12:55 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the design of the new starting lineup, the 3 newcomers alongside LeBron and AD, was to create balance on the floor with the starters and bench. Clearly, it couldn’t have started much better: “I thought we had a well-balanced attack and were great defensively.” – 12:48 AM
Darvin Ham said the design of the new starting lineup, the 3 newcomers alongside LeBron and AD, was to create balance on the floor with the starters and bench. Clearly, it couldn’t have started much better: “I thought we had a well-balanced attack and were great defensively.” – 12:48 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
Ingram 25 pts
McCollum 22 pts, 9 assts
Hernangomez 14 pts, 11 rebs
Pels get steamrolled in the 2nd half to head into All-Star break with a pretty ugly loss. The new-look Lakers look really impressive in their 1st run w/ LeBron. Pels drop to 30-29 – 12:39 AM
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
Ingram 25 pts
McCollum 22 pts, 9 assts
Hernangomez 14 pts, 11 rebs
Pels get steamrolled in the 2nd half to head into All-Star break with a pretty ugly loss. The new-look Lakers look really impressive in their 1st run w/ LeBron. Pels drop to 30-29 – 12:39 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into the break with an inspired 120-102 win over New Orleans. AD 28p on 13-of-17 shooting 10r 5a; LeBron 21p 6r 6a; DLo 21p 7a; Schroder 10p. At 27-32, LAL will have 25 games after All-Star to try to make good on their postseason goal. – 12:38 AM
The Lakers go into the break with an inspired 120-102 win over New Orleans. AD 28p on 13-of-17 shooting 10r 5a; LeBron 21p 6r 6a; DLo 21p 7a; Schroder 10p. At 27-32, LAL will have 25 games after All-Star to try to make good on their postseason goal. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: LAL 120, NOP 102
It’s LAL’s biggest win since Dec. 27 (129-110 at ORL), with several standouts, as they pull within 3 games of the Pelicans.
Davis: 28P, 10R, 5A, 2B
LeBron: 21P, 6A, 6R
Russell: 21P, 7A, 3R
Vanderbilt: 6P, 4R, lots of defense – 12:37 AM
Final: LAL 120, NOP 102
It’s LAL’s biggest win since Dec. 27 (129-110 at ORL), with several standouts, as they pull within 3 games of the Pelicans.
Davis: 28P, 10R, 5A, 2B
LeBron: 21P, 6A, 6R
Russell: 21P, 7A, 3R
Vanderbilt: 6P, 4R, lots of defense – 12:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
A huge win for the Lakers — one of their best of the season. LA improves to 27-32. AD had 28 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and 7 assists. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:36 AM
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
A huge win for the Lakers — one of their best of the season. LA improves to 27-32. AD had 28 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and 7 assists. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:36 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For the first time all season, LeBron James played under 30 minutes (29) in the Lakers’ eventual win over New Orleans. In related news, Lakers roster relatively better than a week ago – 12:29 AM
For the first time all season, LeBron James played under 30 minutes (29) in the Lakers’ eventual win over New Orleans. In related news, Lakers roster relatively better than a week ago – 12:29 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron has played an outstanding game tonight in terms of balancing his offense with allowing his teammates to get their own rhythm offensively – 12:14 AM
LeBron has played an outstanding game tonight in terms of balancing his offense with allowing his teammates to get their own rhythm offensively – 12:14 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
And in his second career game with the New Orleans Pelicans, Josh Richardson – who got knocked on the side of the head by LeBron James and had no call on the play – has been ejected. – 12:10 AM
And in his second career game with the New Orleans Pelicans, Josh Richardson – who got knocked on the side of the head by LeBron James and had no call on the play – has been ejected. – 12:10 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
And in his second career game, Josh Richardson – who got knocked on the side of the head by LeBron James and had no call on the play – has been ejected. – 12:08 AM
And in his second career game, Josh Richardson – who got knocked on the side of the head by LeBron James and had no call on the play – has been ejected. – 12:08 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson just got tossed after picking up back-to-back techs.
He was pretty upset after taking a shot to the head from LeBron on his last drive. – 12:08 AM
Josh Richardson just got tossed after picking up back-to-back techs.
He was pretty upset after taking a shot to the head from LeBron on his last drive. – 12:08 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 89, Pelicans 75
Five points from Austin Reaves in the final 10 seconds of the third extends the Lakers’ lead back to double-digits. D’Angelo Russell has 20 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis has 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. LeBron James has 14/5/6. – 12:03 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 89, Pelicans 75
Five points from Austin Reaves in the final 10 seconds of the third extends the Lakers’ lead back to double-digits. D’Angelo Russell has 20 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis has 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. LeBron James has 14/5/6. – 12:03 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
LeBron can still get up. Ja Morant would be jealous of that missed dunk highlight. – 11:57 PM
LeBron can still get up. Ja Morant would be jealous of that missed dunk highlight. – 11:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves’ lob to LeBron would’ve made the Lakers’ top play of the season – 11:56 PM
Austin Reaves’ lob to LeBron would’ve made the Lakers’ top play of the season – 11:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The first D-Lo, AD and Bron break leads to an easy bucket for the Lakers 😅
📺: Pelicans-Lakers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XAXe6HNYUl – 11:40 PM
The first D-Lo, AD and Bron break leads to an easy bucket for the Lakers 😅
📺: Pelicans-Lakers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XAXe6HNYUl – 11:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong passing from @D’Angelo Russell tonight, most recently a transition dish to a streaking LeBron for a layup. Russell had 6 assists, to 1 turnover, to go with his 12 points on 3 of 7 FG’s (2 of 3 from 3).
Lakers up 65-56. – 11:34 PM
Strong passing from @D’Angelo Russell tonight, most recently a transition dish to a streaking LeBron for a layup. Russell had 6 assists, to 1 turnover, to go with his 12 points on 3 of 7 FG’s (2 of 3 from 3).
Lakers up 65-56. – 11:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 55, Pelicans 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. D’Angelo Russell has 10 points and 4 assists. LeBron James has 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 18 assists on 21 FGs. The Pelicans have hung around and are still in this. – 11:12 PM
Halftime: Lakers 55, Pelicans 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. D’Angelo Russell has 10 points and 4 assists. LeBron James has 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 18 assists on 21 FGs. The Pelicans have hung around and are still in this. – 11:12 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Pelicans’ challenge is unsuccessful. LeBron will get three FTs. – 10:47 PM
The Pelicans’ challenge is unsuccessful. LeBron will get three FTs. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Unsuccessful challenge by New Orleans. LeBron will get 3 FT’s. – 10:46 PM
Unsuccessful challenge by New Orleans. LeBron will get 3 FT’s. – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ first 10 players used with their new, healthy rotation: AD, Vanderbilt, LeBron, Beasley, DLo, Brown Jr., Schroder, Hachimura, Reaves and Bamba.
Walker IV and Gabriel are on the outside looking in (for now). – 10:31 PM
The Lakers’ first 10 players used with their new, healthy rotation: AD, Vanderbilt, LeBron, Beasley, DLo, Brown Jr., Schroder, Hachimura, Reaves and Bamba.
Walker IV and Gabriel are on the outside looking in (for now). – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ ball movement and chemistry looks so smooth among LeBron, AD and D-Lo. – 10:15 PM
The Lakers’ ball movement and chemistry looks so smooth among LeBron, AD and D-Lo. – 10:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If the Lakers replaced LeBron with Lonnie Walker in the starting lineup, their numbers would be 12345. Kinda seems like a no brainer tbh – 10:14 PM
If the Lakers replaced LeBron with Lonnie Walker in the starting lineup, their numbers would be 12345. Kinda seems like a no brainer tbh – 10:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Okay we don’t need to count out LeBron’s point total on every score – 10:13 PM
Okay we don’t need to count out LeBron’s point total on every score – 10:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Promising start from D’Angelo Russell in his first Lakers home game as a Laker since 2017, as he buried a 3 from LeBron.
LeBron and AD each added a bucket, AD’s plus a foul, as LAL open an 8-0 lead on the Pelicans. – 10:13 PM
Promising start from D’Angelo Russell in his first Lakers home game as a Laker since 2017, as he buried a 3 from LeBron.
LeBron and AD each added a bucket, AD’s plus a foul, as LAL open an 8-0 lead on the Pelicans. – 10:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:35 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New starters for the Lakers tonight and LeBron is back after a three-game absence: pic.twitter.com/td5AqJnYYB – 9:34 PM
New starters for the Lakers tonight and LeBron is back after a three-game absence: pic.twitter.com/td5AqJnYYB – 9:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LeBron makes his return after a three-game absence. – 9:30 PM
The Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LeBron makes his return after a three-game absence. – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Russell, Beasley, LeBron, Vanderbilt and Davis
That’s the three former Wolves, who know to play with one another, plus LeBron and AD. – 9:30 PM
Lakers starters: Russell, Beasley, LeBron, Vanderbilt and Davis
That’s the three former Wolves, who know to play with one another, plus LeBron and AD. – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking the latest on LeBron James and Zion Williamson injury as well as Lakers vs Pelicans on @NBATV. Tune in at 6 pm PT!! – 8:44 PM
Talking the latest on LeBron James and Zion Williamson injury as well as Lakers vs Pelicans on @NBATV. Tune in at 6 pm PT!! – 8:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jacyn Goble is making up for that no-call on LeBron in Boston by calling everything on the Rockets tonight in OKC – 8:25 PM
Jacyn Goble is making up for that no-call on LeBron in Boston by calling everything on the Rockets tonight in OKC – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham is hopeful that the Lakers will have LeBron James available for the Pelicans tonight; that will be decided officially after LeBron goes through his warm up. – 8:24 PM
Darvin Ham is hopeful that the Lakers will have LeBron James available for the Pelicans tonight; that will be decided officially after LeBron goes through his warm up. – 8:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is a game-time decision and will go through his pregame workout before deciding if he’ll play.
Is Ham hopeful James will play?
“Definitely. Definitely.” – 8:17 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is a game-time decision and will go through his pregame workout before deciding if he’ll play.
Is Ham hopeful James will play?
“Definitely. Definitely.” – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he feels “hopeful” that LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. But LeBron will complete pre-game workout first – 8:17 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he feels “hopeful” that LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. But LeBron will complete pre-game workout first – 8:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami’s process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:
“It’s a fruitful coaching experience. You get better trying to find a solution with expectations that don’t change but a reality that does change a little bit. I know when we… – 7:00 PM
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami’s process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:
“It’s a fruitful coaching experience. You get better trying to find a solution with expectations that don’t change but a reality that does change a little bit. I know when we… – 7:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
According to research, Rudy Gay needs 1 steal tonight to tie @brevinknight22 for 85th on NBA’s all-time steals list. If it happens, it will be akin to Kareem being present for LeBron setting the scoring record. Stop the game. Have a passing of the ball ceremony. – 6:14 PM
According to research, Rudy Gay needs 1 steal tonight to tie @brevinknight22 for 85th on NBA’s all-time steals list. If it happens, it will be akin to Kareem being present for LeBron setting the scoring record. Stop the game. Have a passing of the ball ceremony. – 6:14 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Communications: LeBron James will not be available for today’s NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day due to personal reasons. James will be made available to the media on Sunday at 3 p.m. MT in the Vivint Arena press conference room. -via Twitter / February 18, 2023
As it turns out, however, LeBron once received a bonkers offer from the NBA for him to grace the Dunk Contest. This revelation was made by none other than former Dunk Contest champ Vince Carter, who apparently, received the same offer as well. According to Carter, even the late, great Kobe Bryant and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady were also tapped by the league: “I know for a fact, some years back, the NBA tried this tactic as far as upping the ante a little bit, a million dollars,” Carter said on his podcast (h/t Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report). “They threw around some names, I remember it was LeBron, Kobe, T-Mac—my name was thrown in there of course, and it was a few other people for $1 million. But you obviously couldn’t get the commitment of everyone to do it.” -via Clutch Points / February 18, 2023
Clutch Points: “Being so great for so long, man. I mean, I’ve been your biggest fan… You set the blueprint for everybody.” Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulating LeBron on becoming the All-Time leading scorer in NBA history 🤝 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/F0V2HXwerp -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 17, 2023