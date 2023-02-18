Mac McClung on 2024 slam dunk contest: 'If you guys will have me, I'll be back'

Clutch Points: Adam Lefkoe: “Can I get you to commit to doing the dunk contest again next year?” Mac McClung: “I got you. If you guys will have me, I’ll be back.” ?? pic.twitter.com/lWSsktptfV
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mac McClung has the highest field goal percentage in dunk contest history: 100% FG. First ever with 3 straight 50s. Not bad for someone who’s never dunked in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/vKr8gcdK38 – 12:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Mac McClung stole the show on All-Star Saturday night with a near perfect dunking exhibition es.pn/3kdl3ST – 12:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Mac McClung stole the show on All-Star Saturday night with a near perfect dunking expedition es.pn/3kdl3ST – 12:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Who is Mac McClung? … Aside from the G League player who stole NBA All-Star weekend as Slam Dunk champion
Who is Mac McClung? … Aside from the G League player who stole NBA All-Star weekend as Slam Dunk champion
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
(Preface: I’m in Cancun, so only just saw what he did) Mac McClung 👀👀 Way to show your dunking skills, yo!! – 12:00 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Wow, @Ava Wallace in 2018: As a high-schooler in the small Virginia mountain town of Gate City, Mac McClung became a viral star with his dunks. washingtonpost.com/news/sports/wp… – 11:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday takeaways: Mac McClung shines in Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard takes 3-point title
By: @jackmaloneycbs
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday takeaways: Mac McClung shines in Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard takes 3-point title
By: @jackmaloneycbs
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: No stars in the Dunk Contest, no Steph in the Three-Point contest & no Giannis in the Skills Challenge.
Story: No stars in the Dunk Contest, no Steph in the Three-Point contest & no Giannis in the Skills Challenge.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m sitting about 10 feet from Dr. J right now. He’s watching highlights of Mac McClung’s incredible performance in tonight’s dunk contest and he just called McClung’s last dunk “the corkscrew.” Pretty good description from one of the legends of the game. – 11:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going to tell my kids this was Mac McClung. pic.twitter.com/2Ixiii6MRA – 11:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/tha… – 11:46 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
In Mac McClung, the NBA’s newest star has arrived, if only for one night, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4226639/2023/0… – 11:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Brent Barry, Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:29 PM
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:23 PM
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The first Mac McClung dunk was so much better in slow-motion, and then the final dunk is so much better in live speed. A versatile performance! – 11:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mac McClung steals the show on All-Star Saturday, and saves the dunk contest.
Mac McClung steals the show on All-Star Saturday, and saves the dunk contest.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A de-aged James Franco now has to play Mac McClung in the movie version of this dunk contest. AK pic.twitter.com/mFdfX2o1Q4 – 11:13 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mac McClung just shook up the world. Wanna know who he is, where he’s from and how he got there? For starters he’s lucky to be alive. My 2018 profile on Mac. andscape.com/features/georg… – 11:12 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung on winning the Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/DYn6Z4I43T – 11:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LOOK: Mac McClung’s epic performance at the slam dunk contest in pictures.
LOOK: Mac McClung’s epic performance at the slam dunk contest in pictures.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mac McClung vaults from G League to NBA Slam Dunk champion
Mac McClung vaults from G League to NBA Slam Dunk champion
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
I suspect even if some of the stars participated in the dunk contest, Mac McClung would’ve made them sweat at the very least. – 10:54 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung been doing this since high school. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/gSEgF1yiWB – 10:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Max McClung February 2018 (5 years ago). 🤷 pic.twitter.com/gSEgF1yiWB – 10:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Didn’t take long for someone to get ahold of Mac McClung’s Wikipedia profile. pic.twitter.com/RQYQCEpMhs – 10:48 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mac McClung won the dunk contest on a two-way deal, but some of the games biggest stars are scared to participate. – 10:38 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
G League to getting a score of 999/1000 in the dunk contest and everyone goes nuts and Dr. J hands you a trophy.
Mac McClung living a 2K MyCareer life this week, love that for him.
G League to getting a score of 999/1000 in the dunk contest and everyone goes nuts and Dr. J hands you a trophy.
Mac McClung living a 2K MyCareer life this week, love that for him.
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Respect McClung for seizing his opportunity — which only happens because today’s stars want no part of the contest.
don’t know if this contest can survive in this trend but hopefully the hungry and fearless will keep emerging & do what Mac has done – 10:38 PM
Respect McClung for seizing his opportunity — which only happens because today’s stars want no part of the contest.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung went from not in the NBA to the NBA Slam Dunk champion in the course of five days. Just think of where YOU could be in five days time. You’ve just got to believe, to keep grinding, to keep the faith. And also have a 44-inch vertical leap. – 10:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Mac McClung shines in Slam Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard wins 3-point title
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Mac McClung shines in Slam Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard wins 3-point title
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung dunks for a living. These other guys play basketball. – 10:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Will the NBA fly Mac McClung in for the dunk contest when he’s playing for Fenerbahçe in two years? – 10:36 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
McClung needs to come back next year to defend his crown, even if he’s playing overseas. Also let’s not have any more sex criminals on the panel. Thanks! – 10:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung, Slam Dunk champ, from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/YHixBdxN9p – 10:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Props to both Trey Murphy and Mac McClung for nailing all their dunks on their first attempt 👏👏 – 10:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung might become the Joey Chestnut of the Slam Dunk Contest. He will be back as long as the NBA allows him even if he’s not in the league to take on all comers and defend his crown. – 10:33 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lefkoe with an absolutely amazing question for McClung – will you commit to coming back next year? “I have to. If you’ll have me, I’ll be back.”
Lets gooooooo – 10:32 PM
Lefkoe with an absolutely amazing question for McClung – will you commit to coming back next year? “I have to. If you’ll have me, I’ll be back.”
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you guys will have me i’ll be back”
“if you guys will have me i’ll be back”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
McClung looks like a high school wrestler just flying through the air like a bird – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tip of the cap to Mac McClung for winning #NBA dunk contest and deservedly so. Trey Murphy delivered some great moments/dunks and finished as runner-up. Not bad for a man whose first dunk in basketball occurred as a senior in high school – 10:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Very, very proficient dunk contest. McClung was the only one who had swagger, tho – 10:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/8eVylReC4w – 10:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Props to the person who had the idea to put Mac McClung in this thing. That was so fun – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Doing all those dunks on the first try makes this performance by McClung so much more impressive – 10:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ideal dunk contest field: one all star, two young rotation players, one mac mcclung-type. – 10:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
above all: Mac McClung never missed an attempt. only one chance to make a first impression. – 10:29 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Good fun – McClung dominated that thing. Murphy was an awesome runner up – 10:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Who’s the Mac! Your NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. No complaints about this 🔥 #NBAAllStar dunk contest. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5QYMwEFVcB – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mac McClung made the dunk contest worth the watch. Take a bow young man. – 10:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mac McClung shuts down the Vivint Arena to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/zs41SOOwWM – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung there, wearing the jersey of the high school he was playing for only two weeks ago – 10:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nobody knew who he was and McClung came in here and absolutely owned the dunk contest – 10:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
McClung with a 540 and a dunk over his head. I kid you not. His third 50 in four attempts. Unreal. He said after “It’s over.” Of course it was. – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Hey, I think McClung should win too. But that was a strong series of dunks by Murphy, and the announcing team having already decided Mac had won did Trey a massive disservice. He was nice. – 10:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Not even waiting for the scores. It’s over. It’s OVER. MAC MCCLUNG. – 10:27 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
The onnnlllly thing missing with McClung … some pre-dunk showmanship. He just goes straight into his dunks (and throws down fire), but seems like he’s not commanding the moment – 10:27 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Max McClung owned the dunk contest it’s not even close. #NBAAllStar – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Next year. Matt McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Get it right NBA. #NBAAllStar – 10:25 PM
Next year. Matt McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Mac McClung has no Sixers representation around him because they have no idea who the hell that man is. – 10:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Video of every 50 ever. Ends with McClung’s first-round slam. – 10:18 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Más vale que @Sixers no despida a Mac McClung mañana…..
Más vale que @Sixers no despida a Mac McClung mañana…..
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans who just found out tonight that mac mcclung was on their team pic.twitter.com/V8fCUrDOI9 – 10:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung and Trey Murphy III to the Dunk finals. McClung with the best and second best dunks so far. Not sure which is which. – 10:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
McClung’s first dunk was worth him winning imo.
McClung’s first dunk was worth him winning imo.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
yoooooooooo. Mac McClung. That was ridiculous how easy he made that look. – 10:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Mac McClung signed a shoe deal with Puma 📑✍️ pic.twitter.com/zDe5iZKHvm – 10:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“He might be the best in-game dunker of the three though.” Lmao the TNT commentating crew trying to come up with something nice to say about Kenyon Martin Jr. after followed up Max McClung with that. #NBAAllStar – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
MAC MCCLUNG MEANT BUSINESS ON HIS FIRST DUNK 😱 pic.twitter.com/vCyxdkDCLG – 10:08 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
As usual I couldn’t pronounce McClung on NBA Today yesterday but I did pick him to win the Dunk Contest. Great start with a casual 50 piece wing dinner “All Flats” Carry the hell on… – 10:08 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Georgetown claiming Mac McClung like he didn’t move all the way to West Texas to get out of that mess. – 10:07 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Mac McClung, a star is born.
Read all about him here from @Rich Hoffman.
Mac McClung, a star is born.
Read all about him here from @Rich Hoffman.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a guy stacking ladders on top of each other as the commercial entertainment inside the arena and I think Mac McClung is gonna dunk over them next – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There’s gonna be takes galore if Mac McClung wins this thing, which he’s going to. – 10:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Mac McClung was the most entertaining thing on that court today. 😂😂 #nba #NBAAllStar – 10:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Thinking Mac McClung shouldn’t have been in the #DunkContest is now the coldest take since thinking the Knicks overpaid for Jalen Brunson – 10:04 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
South Bay Lakers legend Mac McClung! pic.twitter.com/QczioKJhxH – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mac McClung has the building shook. Had one guy put another on his shoulders, the top guy holding the ball. McClung jumped over them, grabbed the ball, tapped it on the glass, then slammed it back to the basket. Players courtside absolutely lost it. Straight 50s. – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mc McClung has the building shook. Had one guy put another on his shoulders, the top guy holding the ball. McClung jumped over them, grabbed the ball, tapped it on the glass, then slammed it back to the basket. Players courtside lost it. Straight 50s. – 10:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Salt Lake City loves themselves some McClung pic.twitter.com/lGoYhyzcmF – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung could do the Vince Carter “over” thing. Takes the ball from a guy on another guy’s shoulder, taps it off the backboard and slams over his head. Really. – 10:01 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung out here representing all of us who can’t seem to stop our hair from defaulting to that of a 1950s accountant – 9:52 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Mac Mcclung told me he feels his strength in Dunk Contest is creativity. Said he will be trying dunks noone has seen before and that judges and fans will have to watch the replay to understand it. But his 1st goal is: make it on the first try. – 9:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 6:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 9:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBAAllStarWeekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 AM
Noah Levick: Asked Mac McClung about the dunk contest a few weeks back and he said, “I’ve been trying to think of some unique things that I haven’t seen before. Hopefully, I just make my dunks and go from there.” Fair to say he checked those boxes. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / February 18, 2023